Orezone Gold Provides Market Update Following Government Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE | ASX: ORE | OTCQX: ORZCF) (“Orezone” or “Company”) announces that the Company has met in person with the Government of Burkina Faso, where it was reconfirmed that the Government has no intention to purchase an equity interest in the Bomboré Gold Mine. The Company understands that the Government’s recent request to purchase an equity interest in another in-country operation is situation specific, and no reflection of any broader intent.

Orezone remains committed to operating and advancing the Bomboré Gold Mine for the benefit of all project stakeholders.

ABOUT OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE, ASX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) is a West African gold producer engaged in mining, developing, and exploring the Bomboré Gold Mine in Burkina Faso. Construction of the stage 1 hard rock expansion is well underway, with first gold expected in Q4-2025. Combined production from the oxide and stage 1 hard rock operations is forecasted to total between 170,000 and 185,000 ounces in 2026. The Company is also advancing the stage 2 hard rock expansion, which is forecasted to increase annual production to between 220,000 and 250,000 ounces.

