Orezone Reports Additional High-Grade Intercepts from P17s Extension and a Significantly Expanded 2022 Exploration Program at the Bomboré Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the “Company” or “Orezone”) is pleased to provide drill results from the final three holes of the Phase II program at P17S-NE extension along the P17 mineralized trend at the Bomboré Gold Project, located in Burkina Faso.

The Phase II program is a follow up to Phase I (completed in June 2021) which intersected several high-grade zones associated with folded mineralized granodiorite that extends outside of the existing reserves at P17S-NE.

These three holes returned thick high-grade mineralization within a shoot that remains open both up and down plunge and provides further confirmation of the continuity of mineralization of the P17S-NE zone.

Drilling Highlights

21.00 m of 3.10 g/t Au from 123 m including 16.00 m of 3.84 g/t Au in hole BBD1085

4.00 m of 4.56 g/t Au from 154 m in hole BBD1085

17.00 m of 3.00 g/t Au from 108 m including 7.00m of 5.19 g/t Au in hole BBD1084

Drilling has now moved approximately one kilometer to the north of the P17S-NE extension to P17 (see Figure 1). P17 was first drilled in the 1990’s and several high-grade intercepts were identified near surface between 2006 and 2013 when the most recent drill program was completed. Fourteen holes are planned for P17 to advance the definition of this deposit and better delineate its folding pattern while exploring for potential extensions at depth and towards the P17S deposit, along the 1.8-kilometer mineralized trend that encompass these deposits.

Assay results for these remaining 14 holes at P17 are expected in the coming weeks.

Expanded 2022 Exploration Program

Based on the very positive exploration results to-date, the Company has significantly increased its exploration budget for the remainder of 2022 by US$9 million. A total of ~77,000 m of definition and exploration drilling is planned on the project over the next nine months. A second rig will be mobilized immediately to continue drilling at P17S and a third rig will be mobilized in late Q2-2022.

The primary focus of the drilling will be converting Inferred mineral resources into Measured and Indicated. In addition to the P17 trend, drilling will also be undertaken at Maga, Siga and other key deposits within the mining concession as an early step towards a future mining and operations expansion study as the Company now believes that Bomboré can support a significantly larger operation.

Patrick Downey, President and CEO stated, “Drilling at the P17 trend has consistently returned thick high-grade intercepts showing a robust system that remains open in several directions. The zone has grown significantly in size since the completion of the 2019 feasibility study and continues to expand with each new drilling program. Therefore, I am extremely excited that the Board has approved a much-expanded drill program for 2022 which will allow us to obtain a better understanding of the magnitude of the resource and the potential size of operation that it can support. We are in the final stages of completing a resource and reserve update for release in Q2-2022 which will include a preliminary expansion scenario. We will have drill results available throughout 2022 and look forward to commencing gold production in Q3-2022 in a very healthy gold market.”

Table 1: P17S-NE Drill Results

Hole

# From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m)* Grade

(g/t gold) BBD1083 70.00 91.00 21.00 0.88 incl. 70.00 71.00 1.00 4.00 incl. 90.00 91.00 1.00 5.70 BBD1084 108.00 125.00 17.00 3.00 incl. 108.00 115.00 7.00 5.19 incl. 119.00 121.00 2.00 6.20 BBD1085 123.00 144.00 21.00 3.10 incl. 128.00 144.00 16.00 3.84 and 154.00 158.00 4.00 4.56

* True widths for P17S drilling are approximately 90% of drilled lengths.

Figure 1: P17 Trend Plan Map

Figure 2: P17 Trend Long Section

Figure 3: Section 730280E – Continuity of High-Grade Shoots

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a Canadian development company which owns a 90% interest in Bomboré, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Burkina Faso.

The 2019 feasibility study highlights Bomboré as an attractive shovel-ready gold project with forecasted annual gold production of 118,000 ounces over a 13+ year mine life at an All-In Sustaining Cost of US$730/ounce with an after-tax payback period of 2.5 years at an assumed gold price of US$1,300/ounce. Bomboré is underpinned by a mineral resource base in excess of 5 million gold ounces and possesses significant expansion potential. Orezone is fully funded to bring Bomboré into production with the first gold pour scheduled for Q3-2022.

Qualified Person

Dr. Pascal Marquis, Geo., Senior VP Exploration is the Qualified Person who has approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

QA/QC

The mineralized intervals are based on a lower cut-off grade of 0.45 g/t, a minimal width of 1.5 m and up to a maximum of 2.0 m of dilution being included. The true width of the mineralization is approximately 90% of the drill length. The half-core drilling samples were cut using a diamond saw by Orezone employees. The samples were prepared by SGS Burkina Faso s.a.r.l. (“SGS”) at the Bomboré facility and then split by Orezone to 1 kg using Rotary Sample Dividers (“RSDs”). A 1-kg aliquot was analyzed for leachable gold at BIGS Global Burkina s.a.r.l. (“BIGS Global”) in Ouagadougou, by bottle-roll cyanidation using a LeachWellTM catalyst. The leach residues from all samples with a leach grade greater than or equal to 0.4 g/t were prepared by BIGS Global and then split by Orezone to 50 g using RSDs. A 50-g aliquot was analyzed by fire assay at BIGS Global.

Orezone employs a rigorous Quality Control Program including a minimum of 10% standards, blanks and duplicates. The composite width and grade include the final leach residue assay results for most of the drill intercepts reported, with the details available in the tables posted on our web site.

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945-8977 or visit the Company’s website at www.orezone.com.

