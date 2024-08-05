Orezone Reports First Gold from Bomboré Hard Rock Expansion

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE | ASX: ORE | OTCQX: ORZCF) (the “Company” or “Orezone”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the first gold pour from the Company’s new 2.5Mtpa hard rock expansion.

Patrick Downey, President and CEO stated, “Commissioning of this plant is now complete, with mill throughput averaging 78% of nameplate capacity for the first 5 days of operations, resulting in first gold on December 15.

I want to extend my sincere gratitude to all involved in the construction and commissioning of the Bomboré hard rock expansion. Their dedication, hard work and commitment to excellence have safely delivered the stage 1 expansion on time and on budget over a construction period of approximately 12 months. This is a commendable achievement, reflecting an industry-leading level of project delivery.

Commercial production is expected to be declared in early Q1-2026, and will represent a major milestone for Orezone, with overall gold production at Bomboré set to increase by 45% to 170,000-185,000oz in 2026. This will mark a significant cash flow inflection point, underscored by the Company’s solid balance sheet and record high gold prices.”

Click here to view the video which illustrates the timeline and progress from commencement of construction in November 2024 to first gold in December 2025.

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE | ASX: ORE | OTCQX: ORZCF) is a West African gold producer engaged in mining, developing, and exploring the Bomboré Gold Mine in Burkina Faso. Combined production from the oxide and stage 1 hard rock operations is forecasted to total between 170,000 and 185,000 ounces in 2026. The Company is also advancing stage 2 of the hard rock expansion, which is forecasted to increase annual production to between 220,000 and 250,000 ounces.

Qualified Persons and Competent Person Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Rob Henderson, P. Eng, Vice-President of Technical Services and Mr. Dale Tweed, P. Eng., Vice-President of Engineering, both of whom are Qualified Persons as defined under NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and Competent Persons as defined under the JORC Code (2012 Edition). Each of Messrs. Henderson and Tweed have sufficient experience that is relevant to the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release and to the type of activity undertaken to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the JORC Code. Both are employees of the Company and have consented to the inclusion in this announcement of all technical information based on their work the form and context in which it appears.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian Securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws (together, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “potential”, “possible” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may”, “will”, “could”, or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that commercial production at the stage 1 hard rock plant is expected to be declared in early Q1-2026 and overall gold production at Bomboré is set to increase by 45% to 170,000-185,000oz in 2026.

All such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management and the qualified persons believe are appropriate in the circumstances.

All forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, delays caused by pandemics, terrorist or other violent attacks (including cyber security attacks), the failure of parties to contracts to honour contractual commitments, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; unexpected failure or inadequacy of infrastructure, the possibility of unanticipated costs and expenses, accidents and equipment breakdowns, political risk, unanticipated changes in key management personnel and general economic, market or business conditions, the failure of exploration programs, including drilling programs, to deliver anticipated results and the failure of ongoing and uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, and other factors described in the Company’s most recent annual information form, management discussion and analysis and Section 4 of the ASX Prospectus dated July 11, 2025 filed on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.



