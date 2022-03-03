Organic Cotton Bralette Canada – Non Padded Wireless Bra Women’s Underwear Launch

Montreal, Quebec, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) –

Frank And Oak, a company based in Montreal, Canada, has announced its women’s organic underwear collection for 2022. The garments are made from organic cotton using eco-friendly processes and are available in sizes ranging from XS to XL. Those interested in learning more about the assortment can visit https://ca.frankandoak.com/collections/women-underwear

The new underwear collection includes bralettes, plunge neck bras, bikini panties, hipster briefs, high-waisted panties, thongs, the TENCEL™ Modal bikini panty, and the TENCEL™ Modal bralette.

The products offer various benefits. The bralette is wireless, while the plunge neck bra has a smooth elastic band for support. The bikini panty has a minimalist design, which provides a comfortable fit and natural look. The hipster brief has the distinction of having no wire and the high-waisted panty features no padding. The TENCEL™ Modal bikini panty and bralette are made from a cellulosic fibre derived from sustainable beech trees in a closed loop production.

Founded in 2012 in Montreal, Frank And Oak’s mission is to create an apparel brand that would send a message to a new generation of entrepreneurs and creatives. The brand began as a favourite at the Mile End in Montreal and rapidly grew into one of the top lifestyle brands and digital retailers in Canada. The company is now a certified B Corp and a leader in the sustainable fashion industry, using innovative fabrics derived from nature to produce thoughtfully designed fashion wear to help people feel good about their fashion choices. The brand’s purpose has always been to promote better living and the B corp certification is an official recognition of its promise to comply with the highest standards of verified environmental and social responsibility. This means balancing commercial profit with purpose, legal accountability, and public transparency for every step that it takes. Currently, 75% of the Frank And Oak products are made using eco-friendly materials and sustainable processes.

As previously announced, in 2019, Frank And Oak launched a series of goals that the brand had planned to achieve by 2022. The first goal was to get rid of virgin plastics from its supply chain. Currently, all of the Frank And Oak tags are made from biodegradable sugarcane paper and printed with soy-based inks. Furthermore, the back patches for its jeans are now made from recycled paper and all other garment trims, including zippers and buttons, are shifting towards recycled options. The second goal was to offset 100% of the scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions. Unfortunately, due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the brand has had to put its collaborations in accomplishing this particular goal on hold.

Its third goal was to increase the use of renewable energies. With regards to this goal, the brand has been lucky to get its power from one of the biggest hydroelectric facilities in the world, which provides 97% of the power required by Quebec, including the Frank And Oak headquarters, stores, and warehouses in Quebec City and Montreal. It plans to continue with this goal by finding ways to convert energy used with offsets from a third-party supplier.

The fourth goal was to promote a zero-waste philosophy and a community spirit. For this goal, Frank And Oak has launched its first full circular and recyclable shoe in partnership with Thousand Fell. Once used, each sneaker is returned to Thousand Fell to be upcycled into a new pair. In addition, 100% of its denim is now considered to be responsible and 55% of its denim products are made from recycled materials.

Those who are interested in learning more about the organic cotton bralett and other sustainable underwear for women offered by Frank And Oak, can check out the website at https://ca.frankandoak.com/products/the-cotton-bralette-in-black-2710012-003

