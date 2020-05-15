Organic Potash Corporation Announces Delay for AGM due to COVID-19

TORONTO, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Organic Potash Corporation (“OPC”) announced the postponement of its 2020 AGM originally scheduled for June 26th, 2020, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. We have rescheduled the AGM to November 5th, 2020.

Mrs. Heather Welner, President, CEO stated: “During this very difficult time we wish to reiterate to all please maintain safe distancing, stay healthy and we hope to see you in November.”About Organic Potash Corporation

Through its proprietary patented technology, Organic Potash Corporation produces 99%+ pure potassium carbonate (potash) from the ash of agricultural waste, in particular, cocoa husks. The purity of the company’s potassium carbonate will allow Organic Potash Corporation to target multiple industries including the Agricultural and Pharmaceutical industry. Organic Potash Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and its shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol “OPC”. For further information, please visit the company website at www.organicpotash.com.For further information please contact:

Mrs. Heather Welner

President and CEO

Organic Potash Corporation

Tel: (905) 452-8060

E-mail: heather.welner@organicpotash.com

Web: www.organicpotash.comForward-Looking StatementsInformation set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

