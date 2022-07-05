ORION BIOTECHNOLOGY ADDS GPCR EXPERT TO ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD

Ottawa, Canada, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd, a drug discovery and development company targeting previously-undruggable G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs), today announced that Dr. Antal Rot, a world-renowned expert in the role of chemokines in inflammation, has joined Orion’s scientific advisory board (SAB).

Dr. Rot obtained his M.D. at the Semmelweis University in Budapest, Hungary before completing his post-doctoral research training at the National Cancer Institute (Frederick, USA) in the lab of Edward Leonard. Dr. Rot was the Head of Experimental Pathology for 20 years at the Novartis Institute in Vienna, before moving to academia in the UK. He is currently Chair of Inflammation Sciences at the William Harvey Research Institute at Queen Mary University of London.

On the addition of Dr. Rot to the SAB, Dr. Oliver Hartley, VP Drug Discovery commented “We are very pleased that Dr. Rot will be joining our team. His expertise in the molecular and cellular mechanisms of inflammation will help steer the development and growth of our pipeline, including the selection of new targets linked to crucial pathological processes.”

Dr. Rot noted, “I am very excited to work with and support the talented team at Orion in translating new scientific knowledge on molecular mechanisms in inflammation, GPCRs functions in particular, into effective therapies for the benefit of patients.”

About Orion Biotechnology

Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd. is unlocking the therapeutic potential of previously-undruggable G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs). Enabled by a proprietary drug discovery platform, Orion is rapidly advancing a diversified portfolio of GPCR-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. With its team of world-renowned experts in GPCR pharmacology and peptide/protein engineering, Orion Biotechnology is well-positioned to improve patient outcomes. To learn more, follow the company on LinkedIn or visit https://orionbiotechnology.com/.



