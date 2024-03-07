Orion Biotechnology Presenting at the 3rd GPCR-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit in Boston

Ottawa, Canada, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd. (Orion), a drug discovery and development company unlocking the therapeutic potential of previously undruggable G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs), today announced that it will be presenting at the 3rd GPCR-Targeted Drug Discovery Summit in Boston on March 7th.

Dr. Oliver Hartley, Orion’s Vice President of Drug Discovery, will be presenting Orion’s PROcisionXTM discovery platform and its ability to unlock peptide and protein GPCRs with industry leading efficiency. Additionally, Dr. Hartley will provide an update on Orion’s portfolio of GPCR-targeted therapeutics, including the recent discovery of both antagonists and agonists against GIPR and CXCR6.

Commenting on his presentation, Dr. Hartley said “I’m pleased to be presenting Orion’s technology and its ability to rapidly generate innovative therapies for metabolic and immunological diseases. This event also provides an excellent opportunity for us to highlight our new programs against Class B GPCRs, including our GIPR campaign which has delivered very potent leads in under 4 months.”

About Orion Biotechnology

Orion’s mission is to unlock the therapeutic potential of peptide and protein GPCRs. Orion has world-renowned expertise in GPCR pharmacology and protein engineering, and its proprietary drug discovery platform (PROcisionXTM) has been used to rapidly and efficiently advance a diversified portfolio of GPCR-targeted drug candidates for the treatment of metabolic and immunological diseases. For more information, follow Orion Biotechnology on LinkedIn or visit www.orionbiotechnology.com.



