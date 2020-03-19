Orion Biotechnology to Present at the BIO-Europe Spring 2020 Virtual Event

Ottawa, Canada, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd., a clinical stage biotechnology company, today announced that it will be presenting an update on the company’s development program at the BIO-Europe Spring 2020 meeting, originally planned to be held in Paris, France. Due to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, the presentation will be part of a virtual event. The presentation will be given by Dr. Ian McGowan who is the Chief Medical Officer at Orion Biotechnology. Highlights of the presentation will include an update on the Orion proprietary discovery platform, progress towards filing an IND to support a US/European Phase 1/2 oncology program, and the progress of their Phase 1 safety and acceptability study of the topical formulation of OB-002 that is currently ongoing in Poland. There will also be a brief discussion around a potential role for OB-002 in treating COVID-19-associated acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).Mark Groper, President and CEO of Orion Biotechnology said “2020 is shaping up to be a very busy year for Orion Biotechnology. I am delighted that our Phase 1 study in Poland is almost completed and that we are moving closer towards filing regulatory submissions for OB-002 as an innovative immunotherapy candidate for patients with advanced cancer. Our discovery platform is already showing its capability by generating multiple novel hits that may have the potential to be of significant therapeutic value in a broad range of medical indications.”Ian McGowan MD PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Orion Biotechnology said “We are delighted at the progress that we have made on multiple fronts over the last 12 months. Our Phase 1 study in Poland of the topical formulation of OB-002 has just enrolled the last participant and we look forward to presenting data later this year. Progression towards regulatory filings in support of our oncology program in Q4 2020 is proceding well and our discovery platform is generating new hits. We are also actively exploring whether OB-002 may have a role in the management of SARS-CoV-2 infection.”A link to the recording of Dr. McGowan’s presentation will be available from the Bio-Europe Spring website at; https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope-spring/presenting-companies-bio-europe-spring/ About Orion Biotechnology Canada, Ltd. Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd, is a clinical stage privately held pharmaceutical company focused on immune-oncology as wel as the discovery and developmebt of chemokine analogs – a promising new class of drugs with broad therapeutic applications. Orion is using its novel and proprietary drug discovery platform to facilitate rapid and low cost developmet of its molecules. Orion’s lead candidate, OB-002, is a first-in-class chemokine analogue and best in class CCR5 antagonist. Our close ties to diverse institutions and experts around the globe, as well as our proprietary drug discovery platform, continue to stimulate the rapid discovery of promising new treatments. Learn more at www.orionbiotechnology.com.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking information, which reflects Orion’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Orion’s control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, Orion assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.Ross MacLeod

Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd.

+1 343.291.1032

ross@orionbiotechnology.com



