OSC Chair & CEO Stepping Down

CBJ – The Chair and CEO of the Ontario Securities Commission will resign both positions as of April 15.Maureen Jensen became the first woman to hold the two executive roles at the OSC when she was originally appointed in 2016.

Prior to joining the provincial securities regulator in 2011, Jensen was a senior executive with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada.

Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips released a statement to the media revealing that current OSC vice-chair Grant Vingoe will take over as acting chair until a permanent candidate is selected.

