Osino Announces Closing of Strategic Namibian Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV:OSI) (NSX:OSN) (FSE:RSR1) (OTCQX:OSIIF) (“Osino” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced offering (the “Offering”) through the issuance of 2,770,745 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) priced at CAD$1.00 per Common Share for gross proceeds of CAD$2,770,745.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for exploration and development of the Twin Hills Gold Project in Namibia, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Cirrus Capital (Pty) Ltd. (“Cirrus Capital”) acts as Namibian financial advisor to the Company and was engaged to act in connection with the Offering. The capital raise by Cirrus Capital was conducted in Namibia, increasing Namibian ownership in the Company, to comply with the mining permit conditions. Cirrus Capital was paid a work fee of $20,282 USD in connection with the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company filed a prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement”) dated October 16, 2023 to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus (the “Shelf Prospectus”) dated May 9, 2023 with the securities commission in British Columbia and entered into an agency agreement dated October 16, 2023 with Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (“Echelon”), pursuant to which Echelon received a corporate finance fee of $100,000 USD.

The Shelf Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Osino Resources

Osino is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on the fast-tracked development of our wholly owned, Twin Hills Gold Project in central Namibia. Since its grassroots discovery by Osino in August 2019 the Company has completed more than 225,000m of drilling and has completed a suite of specialist technical studies culminating in the recently published Twin Hills Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS“) dated effective June 12, 2023. The DFS describes a technically simple and economically robust open-pit gold operation with a 13-year mine life and average annual gold production of over 169,000oz per annum.

Osino has a commanding ground position of over 8,000km2 located within Namibia’s prospective Damara sedimentary mineral belt, mostly in proximity to and along strike of the producing Navachab and Otjikoto Gold Mines. The Company is actively exploring a range of gold prospects and targets along the belt by utilizing a portfolio approach geared towards discovery, targeting gold mineralization that fits the broad orogenic gold model.

Our core projects are favourably located north and north-west of Namibia’s capital city Windhoek. By virtue of their location, the projects benefit significantly from Namibia’s well-established infrastructure with paved highways, railway, power and water in close proximity. Namibia is mining-friendly and lauded as one of the continent’s most politically and socially stable jurisdictions. Osino continues to evaluate new ground with a view to expanding our Namibian portfolio.

Further details are available on the Company’s website at https://osinoresources.com/ and under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person’s Statement

David Underwood, BSc. (Hons) is Vice President Exploration of Osino Resources Corp. and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release and is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No.400323/11) and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101—Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Heye Daun, President & CEO

CONTACT INFORMATION

Osino Resources Corp.

Yaron Conforti, Corporate Development

[email protected]

+1-604-687-2038

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, including the use of proceeds from the Offering, the Company's future plans or prospects of the Company, including prospects for economic recoverability of mineral resources. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent prospectus supplement dated October 16, 2023, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not undertake to update any forward- looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, including the timing, potential completion and use of proceeds from the Offering, the Company’s future plans or prospects of the Company, including prospects for economic recoverability of mineral resources. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the ability of the Company to satisfy the conditions to closing, including obtaining the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange on a timely basis and that the Offering may not be completed on the terms and timeline indicated. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company’s most recent annual management’s discussion and analysis which is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not undertake to update any forward- looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.



