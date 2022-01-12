Osisko Development Intersects 50.11 g/t Au Over 7.50 Meters Including 630 g/t Au Over 0.55 Meter at Lowhee Zone

MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Osisko Development Corp. (“Osisko Development” or the “Company”) (TSX.V-ODV) is pleased to announce drilling results from the 2021 exploration and category conversion drill campaign at its Cariboo Gold Project (“Cariboo”) in central British Columbia.

Summary

A total of 28,000 meters were drilled in 92 holes at Lowhee Zone on Barkerville Mountain in 2021.

Recent assay results include holes BM-21-052 to BM-21-080 (Figure 1 & 2).

(Figure 1 & 2). BM-21-072 intersected a mineralized vein corridor with visible gold and cosalite that assayed 50.11 g/t Au over 7.50 meters including high grade samples of 630.00 g/t Au over 0.55 meter and 48.80 g/t Au over 0.55 meter.

over 7.50 meters including high grade samples of over 0.55 meter and over 0.55 meter. BM-21-062 assayed 227.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter, located in the southeastern portion of the Lowhee Zone, further indicating exploration potential outside of the known veins.

over 0.50 meter, located in the southeastern portion of the Lowhee Zone, further indicating exploration potential outside of the known veins. BM-21-071 intersected mineralized vein corridors of 21.35 g/t Au over 6.75 meters including a sample of 61.40 g/t Au over 0.85 meter within a modelled vein corridor.

over 6.75 meters including a sample of over 0.85 meter within a modelled vein corridor. Additional high grade samples include 89.90 g/t Au over 0.60 meter in hole BM-21-056, 95.10 g/t Au over 0.70 meter in hole BM-21-058 and 94.00 g/t Au over 0.50 meter in hole BM-21-069.

over 0.60 meter in hole BM-21-056, over 0.70 meter in hole BM-21-058 and over 0.50 meter in hole BM-21-069. Detailed drilling results and a drill hole location plan map are presented at the end of this release.

Assay Highlights

Sean Roosen, CEO of Osisko Development commented, “The results from these 29 holes continue to add confidence within our ongoing mineral resource estimate to support the upcoming feasibility study. Multiple mineralized vein corridors in every hole shows how robust the gold system is at Lowhee.” The vein corridors at Lowhee are the same style of mineralization as seen on our Island Mountain and Cow Mountain deposits- mineralized quartz veins hosted within the sandstone

Vein corridors are defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz veins within the axis of the last folding event and hosted within a brittle meta-sandstone or calcareous meta-sandstone. Vein corridors are modelled at a minimum thickness of 2.00 meters and average about 4.50 meters true width. Individual mineralized veins within these corridors have widths varying from centimeters to several meters and strike lengths from a few meters to over 50 meters. These corridors have been defined from surface to a vertical depth averaging 300 meters and remain open for expansion at depth and along strike. Gold grades are intimately associated with quartz vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock haloes in close proximity to the veins.

True widths are estimated to be 60% to 75% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays. Complete assay highlights are presented in Table 1, drill hole locations are listed in Table 2.

Qualified Persons

Per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration of Osisko Development Corp., is a Qualified Person and has prepared, validated, and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at a secured facility in Wells, BC. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. Quality control (QC) samples are inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry’s analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, is Osisko Development’s flagship asset with measured and indicated resources of 21.44 Mt at 4.6 Au g/t for a total of 3.2 million ounces of gold and inferred resource of 21.69 Mt at 3.9 Au g/t for a total of 2.7 million ounces of gold (see NI 43-101 Technical Report and mineral resource estimate effective October 5th, 2020). The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets as does the historically low, all-in discovery costs of US $19 per ounce. The Cariboo Gold Project is advancing through permitting as a 4,750 tonnes per day underground operation with a feasibility study on track for completion in the first half of 2022. Osisko Development’s project pipeline is complemented by potential near-term production targeted from the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora Mexico and early exploration stage properties including the Coulon Project and James Bay Properties located in Québec as well as the Guerrero Properties located in Mexico. Osisko Development began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ODV” on December 2, 2020 and the Company’s 14,789,373 outstanding share purchase warrants were listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ODV.WT” on October 25, 2021.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed “forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. These forward‐looking statements, by their nature, require Osisko Development to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Words such as “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “continue”, or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional, are intended to identify forward‐looking statements. Information contained in forward‐looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, results of further exploration work to define and expand mineral resources, expected conclusions of optimization studies, that vein corridors continue to be defined as a high-density network of mineralized quartz within the axis of the last folding event and hosted within the sandstones and that the deposit remains open for expansion at depth and down plunge, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. Osisko Development considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, but cautions the reader that their assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Osisko Development, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect Osisko Development and its business. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management’s geological modelling; the ability of to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and royalty interests in the Cariboo gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions and the responses of relevant governments to the COVID-19 outbreak and the effectiveness of such responses.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward‐ looking statements made in this news release concerning Osisko Development, see the Filing Statement available electronically on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko Development’s issuer profile. The forward‐looking statements set forth herein concerning Osisko Development reflect management’s expectations as at the date of this news release and are subject to change after such date. Osisko Development disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Table 1: Cariboo Gold Project 2021 Length Weighted Drill Hole Gold Composites

HOLE ID FROM (M) TO (M) LENGTH (M) AU (G/T) BM-21-052 113.25 113.75 0.50 57.10 142.85 144.00 1.15 4.87 150.00 152.85 2.85 8.59 Including 152.35 152.85 0.50 46.60 204.75 205.25 0.50 4.26 230.75 232.05 1.30 21.60 294.30 296.00 1.70 3.52 Including 294.80 295.40 0.60 6.44 366.00 366.55 0.55 5.98 BM-21-053 49.70 50.20 0.50 5.69 67.35 67.85 0.50 3.94 136.35 142.00 5.65 10.51 Including 136.35 137.25 0.90 11.10 and 137.25 138.00 0.75 22.80 and 138.00 139.30 1.30 12.50 146.30 150.95 4.65 10.18 Including 146.30 147.00 0.70 45.50 221.00 221.50 0.50 5.54 344.55 346.00 1.45 23.90 360.75 361.30 0.55 17.25 370.40 371.10 0.70 25.50 386.65 389.60 2.95 5.63 Including 387.70 388.80 1.10 12.30 BM-21-054 21.10 21.60 0.50 7.07 63.00 64.50 1.50 3.89 69.20 69.80 0.60 10.10 125.45 125.95 0.50 41.60 135.55 137.95 2.40 9.87 Including 135.55 136.05 0.50 26.80 and 137.45 137.95 0.50 14.35 184.00 184.50 0.50 51.10 218.50 219.00 0.50 6.34 287.50 288.50 1.00 4.99 BM-21-055 45.10 45.70 0.60 5.08 BM-21-056 56.00 59.00 3.00 13.62 Including 56.00 56.90 0.90 10.25 and 56.90 57.40 0.50 55.10 109.70 114.00 4.30 7.42 Including 109.70 110.50 0.80 14.35 and 113.00 114.00 1.00 20.40 130.30 135.10 4.80 5.75 Including 132.40 133.30 0.90 15.35 and 133.80 134.60 0.80 12.20 246.00 246.60 0.60 89.90 285.60 286.10 0.50 4.42 310.90 312.20 1.30 8.66 Including 311.50 312.20 0.70 10.95 BM-21-057 48.25 48.80 0.55 4.17 121.55 124.80 3.25 3.52 Including 122.20 123.00 0.80 9.16 299.40 299.90 0.50 22.80 304.85 305.50 0.65 12.35 424.00 424.85 0.85 3.21 429.50 430.05 0.55 11.20 BM-21-058 23.20 24.00 0.80 6.57 56.00 57.20 1.20 17.15 62.90 63.85 0.95 9.70 71.30 71.90 0.60 4.81 116.60 117.45 0.85 4.45 120.90 121.50 0.60 15.15 125.55 126.10 0.55 4.10 170.50 171.00 0.50 33.50 180.60 181.10 0.50 4.07 215.65 219.85 4.20 17.51 Including 215.65 216.35 0.70 95.10 and 219.35 219.85 0.50 13.20 307.15 307.85 0.70 10.25 354.00 354.85 0.85 3.45 BM-21-059 146.50 147.00 0.50 8.88 150.50 151.10 0.60 12.55 325.65 326.20 0.55 6.50 375.50 377.10 1.60 5.39 Including 375.50 376.10 0.60 11.85 381.20 381.75 0.55 6.67 BM-21-060 20.30 21.00 0.70 3.86 22.80 23.30 0.50 6.66 61.00 62.50 1.50 4.18 Including 61.00 61.50 0.50 10.50 67.80 76.00 8.20 7.66 Including 67.80 68.30 0.50 13.60 and 68.80 69.50 0.70 18.05 and 70.00 70.60 0.60 61.00 102.00 102.50 0.50 6.60 103.50 104.00 0.50 8.12 107.00 107.60 0.60 4.57 115.00 115.50 0.50 15.40 122.60 124.30 1.70 6.21 Including 122.60 123.10 0.50 9.95 180.10 180.60 0.50 31.90 205.30 205.80 0.50 28.20 221.50 222.10 0.60 6.99 333.50 334.00 0.50 3.66 336.00 336.50 0.50 3.99 341.85 345.35 3.50 4.28 Including 341.85 342.50 0.65 7.95 and 343.30 344.30 1.00 7.26 BM-21-061 53.50 54.00 0.50 3.16 59.00 67.00 8.00 8.38 Including 59.00 59.50 0.50 72.60 and 63.40 63.90 0.50 11.05 and 64.50 65.00 0.50 11.85 and 66.50 67.00 0.50 26.50 99.00 99.50 0.50 3.95 104.00 105.00 1.00 7.20 112.50 113.00 0.50 16.10 119.45 120.45 1.00 4.29 136.75 139.65 2.90 11.65 Including 136.75 137.25 0.50 28.60 and 138.00 138.65 0.65 24.80 147.45 148.75 1.30 3.78 171.50 172.00 0.50 10.30 201.95 202.45 0.50 4.05 203.30 203.85 0.55 3.87 277.90 278.65 0.75 5.06 287.80 290.80 3.00 2.90 Including 287.80 288.70 0.90 8.66 BM-21-062 133.00 133.50 0.50 5.81 203.30 203.80 0.50 227.00 226.50 227.00 0.50 4.17 247.50 248.00 0.50 7.91 308.55 309.10 0.55 15.65 315.35 315.90 0.55 6.85 332.80 337.65 4.85 8.24 Including 332.80 333.30 0.50 10.65 and 333.30 333.80 0.50 57.70 346.70 347.30 0.60 24.00 BM-21-063 26.20 27.00 0.80 6.46 58.50 59.80 1.30 5.86 Including 58.50 59.25 0.75 9.36 64.00 64.50 0.50 9.03 71.10 75.35 4.25 10.97 Including 71.10 71.90 0.80 17.55 and 74.55 75.35 0.80 37.50 80.50 81.10 0.60 23.90 99.30 99.80 0.50 4.80 100.90 101.40 0.50 4.17 111.55 112.05 0.50 4.91 129.00 129.50 0.50 4.87 159.80 160.45 0.65 6.64 203.00 203.50 0.50 12.80 215.35 216.25 0.90 9.87 BM-21-064 26.45 27.00 0.55 28.10 49.75 50.50 0.75 10.40 56.50 60.90 4.40 5.57 Including 56.50 57.00 0.50 14.15 and 57.00 57.50 0.50 28.80 81.70 84.25 2.55 4.35 Including 81.70 82.25 0.55 10.50 107.00 107.50 0.50 9.19 127.20 127.70 0.50 11.00 133.90 134.40 0.50 13.65 160.10 160.60 0.50 4.65 199.80 205.75 5.95 16.09 Including 201.65 202.15 0.50 16.65 and 203.25 203.90 0.65 65.00 and 205.20 205.75 0.55 62.80 224.05 224.60 0.55 27.30 270.50 272.00 1.50 6.94 BM-21-065 75.95 77.50 1.55 11.06 Including 76.55 77.50 0.95 17.20 81.30 82.85 1.55 28.10 Including 81.30 81.80 0.50 80.70 87.50 90.55 3.05 6.09 Including 87.50 88.05 0.55 17.60 and 90.00 90.55 0.55 15.95 120.90 121.50 0.60 12.75 308.50 309.00 0.50 4.27 331.60 334.45 2.85 7.62 Including 331.60 332.15 0.55 7.64 and 333.95 334.45 0.50 34.80 BM-21-066 24.50 25.20 0.70 3.48 43.10 46.15 3.05 4.61 Including 45.25 46.15 0.90 14.20 85.45 86.00 0.55 8.01 92.50 93.00 0.50 3.91 150.55 151.15 0.60 7.61 163.40 165.70 2.30 10.54 Including 163.40 163.90 0.50 30.50 and 165.00 165.70 0.70 8.55 194.10 194.60 0.50 8.12 216.20 217.00 0.80 10.80 269.20 269.85 0.65 8.56 BM-21-067 48.90 49.40 0.50 5.25 57.30 58.00 0.70 3.65 178.10 178.80 0.70 8.44 189.85 190.50 0.65 3.29 212.50 213.00 0.50 6.56 BM-21-068 43.55 44.25 0.70 4.50 86.65 87.15 0.50 3.49 92.60 93.10 0.50 14.30 140.70 141.50 0.80 26.30 153.55 154.05 0.50 11.60 167.20 168.45 1.25 11.84 Including 167.20 167.70 0.50 27.30 241.95 242.45 0.50 4.32 247.00 247.60 0.60 75.50 263.15 263.65 0.50 4.25 BM-21-069 63.60 64.10 0.50 94.00 100.10 100.60 0.50 9.90 BM-21-070 57.45 57.95 0.50 5.43 86.25 86.75 0.50 5.02 101.00 102.00 1.00 6.80 Including 101.50 102.00 0.50 10.20 192.00 192.50 0.50 3.55 211.25 211.75 0.50 8.43 228.30 230.25 1.95 6.46 Including 228.30 229.55 1.25 8.75 236.60 237.30 0.70 5.85 250.00 250.70 0.70 4.25 289.40 290.15 0.75 4.37 BM-21-071 211.70 212.25 0.55 4.71 235.40 235.90 0.50 25.50 238.45 239.05 0.60 10.70 243.80 244.30 0.50 24.70 254.30 255.00 0.70 6.88 268.45 275.20 6.75 21.35 Including 268.45 269.00 0.55 19.10 and 271.05 271.60 0.55 50.30 and 274.35 275.20 0.85 61.40 300.55 301.05 0.50 60.50 310.00 311.30 1.30 5.67 BM-21-072 102.60 103.10 0.50 7.77 122.25 122.75 0.50 5.49 132.05 132.80 0.75 4.21 191.75 195.80 4.05 3.98 Including 191.75 192.85 1.10 7.75 206.15 206.65 0.50 10.40 213.45 220.95 7.50 50.11 Including 216.50 217.05 0.55 630.00 and 220.40 220.95 0.55 48.80 BM-21-073 No Significant Assays BM-21-074 189.00 190.00 1.00 12.38 Including 189.50 190.00 0.50 22.40 268.20 268.90 0.70 3.47 274.30 274.80 0.50 17.95 281.00 281.60 0.60 24.40 296.65 297.15 0.50 3.01 313.90 314.40 0.50 30.50 BM-21-075 54.00 54.50 0.50 4.33 74.45 75.00 0.55 16.50 106.75 109.25 2.50 4.20 Including 106.75 107.25 0.50 17.90 149.50 150.10 0.60 3.46 174.25 175.50 1.25 10.34 Including 175.00 175.50 0.50 24.10 183.85 184.35 0.50 7.03 191.20 192.00 0.80 13.40 209.50 210.00 0.50 4.39 BM-21-076 224.00 224.60 0.60 5.28 241.35 248.75 7.40 7.23 Including 241.35 242.30 0.95 23.50 and 245.50 246.00 0.50 26.30 and 248.20 248.75 0.55 11.00 BM-21-077 261.25 261.75 0.50 7.44 326.40 327.00 0.60 3.37 349.20 351.00 1.80 3.27 Including 349.20 349.70 0.50 10.05 370.00 370.60 0.60 6.80 382.90 388.20 5.30 7.45 Including 382.90 383.65 0.75 29.00 and 384.75 385.25 0.50 17.80 and 387.35 388.20 0.85 9.33 405.00 405.50 0.50 3.57 BM-21-078 88.50 89.00 0.50 4.77 156.00 158.00 2.00 3.02 Including 156.00 156.55 0.55 7.46 162.75 164.20 1.45 4.32 Including 162.75 163.35 0.60 7.35 200.60 206.50 5.90 3.55 Including 200.60 201.10 0.50 17.45 and 202.10 202.70 0.60 6.28 and 204.80 205.45 0.65 9.52 232.00 232.50 0.50 27.70 280.50 282.25 1.75 10.59 Including 280.50 281.00 0.50 3.13 and 281.70 282.25 0.55 30.20 299.80 300.30 0.50 29.90 BM-21-079 74.55 75.70 1.15 10.25 79.85 81.40 1.55 4.23 Including 80.90 81.40 0.50 9.63 93.00 93.50 0.50 5.47 115.30 116.00 0.70 7.48 119.50 121.50 2.00 3.22 Including 119.50 120.00 0.50 7.29 147.70 149.30 1.60 6.82 Including 147.70 148.80 1.10 8.45 208.85 212.50 3.65 3.01 Including 208.85 209.35 0.50 18.50 221.25 221.75 0.50 6.11 242.20 242.70 0.50 4.72 246.00 248.60 2.60 5.74 Including 246.00 246.50 0.50 14.50 and 248.10 248.60 0.50 12.95 BM-21-080 281.80 282.30 0.50 3.23 325.90 326.40 0.50 6.95 328.90 329.65 0.75 19.85 342.35 342.85 0.50 16.75

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations and Orientations

HOLE ID EASTING NORTHING ELEV DIP AZI DEPTH (M) BM-21-052 596633 5882644 1491 -44 310 396 BM-21-053 596678 5882635 1498 -48 304 450 BM-21-054 596632 5882644 1491 -51 314 369 BM-21-055 596678 5882634 1500 -55 300 144 BM-21-056 596633 5882645 1489 -44 305 330 BM-21-057 596678 5882636 1500 -45 313 540 BM-21-058 596632 5882644 1491 -46 304 393 BM-21-059 596678 5882636 1501 -53 308 489 BM-21-060 596632 5882644 1491 -52 298 402 BM-21-061 596632 5882644 1491 -49 301 327 BM-21-062 596677 5882635 1501 -50 315 380 BM-21-063 596632 5882644 1490 -54 297 258 BM-21-064 596599 5882699 1479 -50 290 273 BM-21-065 596633 5882644 1490 -56 296 381 BM-21-066 596599 5882699 1479 -49 303 273 BM-21-067 596627 5882600 1491 -54 303 222 BM-21-068 596599 5882699 1482 -53 304 321 BM-21-069 596627 5882601 1491 -59 305 306 BM-21-070 596599 5882699 1479 -47 316 387 BM-21-071 596654 5882695 1490 -50 313 372 BM-21-072 596626 5882601 1491 -47 305 410 BM-21-073 596653 5882697 1492 -47 314 105 BM-21-074 596655 5882697 1492 -46 319 339 BM-21-075 596540 5882783 1455 -45 308 351 BM-21-076 596626 5882600 1491 -48 296 258 BM-21-077 596653 5882696 1492 -48 319 426 BM-21-078 596626 5882601 1490 -45 297 369 BM-21-079 596541 5882783 1456 -46 316 300 BM-21-080 596654 5882697 1491 -46 325 357

Figure 1: Cariboo deposit areas overview map is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93729c74-96b9-4de5-b9fa-a99ba765b3c8

Figure 2: Lowhee Zone select drilling highlights is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff1d9c79-28ee-4a83-990d-0a40c71e5edb



