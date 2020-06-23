Osisko Infill Drilling Continues to Confirm High Grade at Lynx

Including 376 g/t Au Over 2.0 MetresAnd 35.2 g/t Au Over 4.3 MetresTORONTO, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. “Osisko” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to provide new drilling results from the ongoing definition and expansion drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.Drilling is currently focused on the Lynx deposit, the main mineralized zones, and down plunge exploration in the central areas of the mineralized system. Windfall camp is expected to return to full capacity with 21 drill rigs by the end of this week.Osisko President and Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “Todays infill results continue to demonstrate the continuity of the high-grade values in Lynx and Triple Lynx, as we continue to intersect the zones where anticipated. The drill program remains focused on defining the Lynx deposit as well as targeting key areas up plunge and down plunge for growth potential. We are also having good success in step-out drilling which will add to the scale of the deposit.”Significant new analytical results from 33 intercepts in 18 drill holes and 7 wedges are presented below.Selected high-grade intercepts from the new results include: 376 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in WST-20-0310; 23.8 g/t Au over 6.2 metres in OSK-W-19-2100-W5; 35.2 g/t Au over 4.3 metres in WST-20-0380; and 27.0 g/t Au over 4.5 metres in OSK-W-20-2250. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com .Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See “Quality Control and Reporting Protocols” below.Drill hole location

