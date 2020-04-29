Osisko Infill Drilling Intersects High Grade in Lynx

TORONTO, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. “Osisko” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to provide new drilling results from the ongoing definition and expansion drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

Operations remain temporarily suspended in respect of the Government of Québec’s closure of all non-essential business in effort to contain COVID-19. When drilling resumes, it will remain focused on the Lynx deposit, the main mineralized zones, and down plunge exploration in the central areas of the mineralized system.Significant new analytical results from the definition drilling program on Lynx and Triple Lynx are presented below and include 44 intercepts in 16 drill holes, 2 extensions and 13 wedges.Of note is drill hole OSK-W-20-2217-W2 which returned 35.3 g/t Au over 2.7 metres, confirming the up-plunge extension of the Triple Lynx zone 120 metres from nearest wireframe (see Osisko news release dated February 19, 2020). Also, drill hole OSK-W-19-2170 returned 40.2 g/t Au over 3.5 metres confirming high grade in the down plunge area of Triple Lynx.Selected high-grade intercepts from new results include: 104 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in WST-20-0323; 76.5 g/t Au over 2.6 metres in OSK-W-18-1747-W1; 41.2 g/t Au over 4.2 metres in WST-20-0386; and 73.6 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in OSK-W-19-1193-W2. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com .Infill DrillingNotes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See “Quality Control and Reporting Protocols” below.Drill hole location

