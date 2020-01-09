Osisko Intersects High-Grade at Windfall

Including 106 g/t Au Over 4.0 Metres in Lynx

Triple Lynx Extended 50 Metres Up Plunge to the SW and Vertically to NETORONTO, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. “Osisko” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to provide new drilling results from the ongoing definition and expansion drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.The program is currently focused on infill drilling and expansion drilling at the Lynx deposit, exploration on the main mineralized zones, and deep exploration in the central areas of the mineralized intrusive system.Osisko President and Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “We are very pleased with today’s results from Windfall, especially the continuing high-grade extension in Triple Lynx. Drilling continues to deliver positive results and demonstrate the strong continuity of grade inside the known mineralized zones, many of which remain open in at least one direction. The new intersections include the last batch of 2019 infill drilling which will be incorporated into the updated Windfall resource estimate anticipated in February.”Significant new analytical results from 116 intercepts in 44 surface drill holes and 19 wedges focused on Lynx, Main Zone and Triple 8 infill and expansion drilling are presented below. Additionally, 71 intercepts from 45 underground infill drill holes are included in the table below.Highlights from new results include: 266 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-1603-W5, 106 g/t Au over 4.0 metres in OSK-19-2139; 135 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in WST-19-0251; 114 g/t Au 2.5 metres in OSK-W-19-1965, 36.9 g/t Au over 5.0 metres in OSK-W-19-1104-W4; 83.8 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in WST-19-222A, 18.5 g/t Au over 9.0 metres in WST-19-0161A; 77.7 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in WST-19-0273A; 76.6 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in WST-19-0188 and 44.7 g/t Au over 3.2 metres in OSK-W-19-2170. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com .Surface DrillingNotes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See “Quality Control and Reporting Protocols” below.Underground DrillingNotes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See “Quality Control and Reporting Protocols” below.Drill hole locationOSK-W-18-1604 intersected 35.1 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 1% pyrite with pervasive silica flooding in a moderate sericite and silica altered and bleached rhyolite.OSK-W-18-1731-W1 intersected 7.93 g/t Au over 2.9 metres and 5.39 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Lynx. The first interval consists of trace pyrite stringers in a moderate silica and weak sericite altered rhyolite. The second interval consists of 1% pyrite stringers and chalcopyrite with a quartz-carbonate vein. Both are hosted is a moderate chlorite altered gabbro.OSK-W-19-991-W6 intersected 3.88 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 6% disseminated pyrite and 2% pyrite stringers with local silica alteration hosted in a chloritized gabbro.OSK-W-19-1104-W4 intersected 4.14 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 6.82 g/t Au over 5.6 metres, 36.9 g/t Au over 5.0 metres and 25.7 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. The first interval consists of 3% disseminated, stringer, and clustered pyrite with smoky quartz veinlets and pervasive silica flooding hosted in a weak sericite and moderate silica altered rhyolite. The second interval consists of local visible gold, 3% disseminated pyrite with silica flooding, and 1% disseminated and stringer pyrite hosted in a moderate silica and sericite altered rhyolite. The third interval consists of local visible gold within quartz-carbonate veinlets or with 1% pyrite stringers, and 1% disseminated pyrite in a weak silica and sericite altered rhyolite. The fourth interval consists of local visible gold and 1% disseminated pyrite with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a moderate to strong silica altered rhyolite.OSK-W-19-1272-W3 intersected 7.92 g/t Au over 4.0 metres in Triple Lynx. Mineralization consists of local visible gold and trace pyrite in a quartz veinlet hosted in a weak sericite altered porphyritic felsic intrusion.OSK-W-19-1603-W3 intersected 8.94 g/t Au over 2.9 metres, 11.9 g/t Au over 2.1 metres, 4.04 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 5.62 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 4.25 g/t Au over 2.2 metres and 4.92 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in Triple 8. The first interval consists of 15% disseminated, clustered and semi-massive pyrite with local electrum in a moderate chlorite-biotite-sericite-silica and carbonate altered andesite. The second and third intervals consist of 30% pyrite clusters up to semi-massive pyrite, 10% pyrrhotite with quartz-carbonate veins, 5% disseminated pyrite, 1% disseminated pyrrhotite and trace sphalerite in a moderate chlorite-biotite altered gabbro. The fourth interval consists of 10% pyrite stringers, 5% disseminated pyrite, 1% pyrite clusters, and 1% disseminated pyrrhotite in a moderate chlorite-biotite-silica altered and bleached andesite at the contact with a gabbro. The fifth interval consists of trace disseminated pyrite and quartz-tourmaline veins in a moderate biotite-carbonate altered andesite. The sixth interval consists of 6% pyrite stringers and 4% disseminated pyrite in a weak silica altered and bleached andesite.OSK-W-19-1603-W4 intersected 9.17 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in Triple 8. Mineralization consists of up to 40% disseminated pyrite to local net-like texture and 1% pyrite stringers with pervasive silica-carbonate flooding in a moderate sericite altered and sheared contact between an andesite and a felsic dike.OSK-W-19-1603-W5 intersected 4.96 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 266 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 19.0 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 7.08 g/t Au over 2.2 metres and 9.85 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in Triple 8. The first interval consists of trace pyrite stringers and 2% pyrite in pervasive silica flooding in a moderate sericite and weak silica altered and bleached rhyolite. The second interval consists of 1% disseminated and stringer pyrite in a moderate andesite (the grade is usually high for this type of host, investigations are on-going). The third interval consists of local visible gold and 15% disseminated, clustered and stringer pyrite and 1% chalcopyrite clusters with quartz-carbonate veins hosted at the contact between a moderate sericite altered and bleached gabbro and an andesite. The fourth interval consists of 3% pyrite stringers and 1% pyrite clusters in a moderate biotite and weak sericite altered bleached and foliated porphyritic felsic dike. The fifth interval consists of 15% disseminated, clustered and stringer pyrite, local disseminated chalcopyrite with smoky quartz veins, and quartz-tourmaline veins in a moderate sericite and strong silica altered porphyritic felsic dike.OSK-W-19-1783-W3 intersected 5.48 g/t Au over 2.6 metres, 6.65 g/t Au over 2.4 metres, and 4.49 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in Triple 8. The first interval consists of 4% pyrite stringers, 6% disseminated pyrite, and 2% disseminated and stringer pyrrhotite in a moderate sericite and silica altered andesite. The second interval consists of local visible gold with a quartz-carbonate vein, 5% disseminated, clustered and stringer pyrite, and 2% pyrite-pyrrhotite stringers in a moderate sericite and weak chlorite altered porphyritic felsic dike. The third interval consists of trace disseminated and stringer pyrite with quartz-carbonate veins in a moderate sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike.OSK-W-19-1835-W3 intersected 3.06 g/t Au over 2.3 metres, 3.43 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 3.33 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 4.04 g/t Au over 2.0 meters and 4.85 g/t Au over 10.1 metres in Underdog. The first interval consists of 50% semi-massive to massive pyrite and 10% clustered and stringer pyrite with quartz veins in a strong silica altered andesite. The second interval consists of 8% disseminated pyrite in a weak silica-sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike. The third interval consists 15% disseminated pyrite with ptygmatic tourmaline veins in a moderate silica-sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike. The four interval consists of 3% disseminated pyrite and trace pyrite stringers in a weak silica-sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike. The fifth interval consists of 15% pyrite stringers and 5% disseminated pyrite hosted in moderate sericite and altered and bleached fragmental felsic intrusion.OSK-W-19-1867 intersected 3.26 g/t Au over 2.7 metres in F-51. Mineralization consists of 1% disseminated pyrite hosted in a moderate sericite-silica-carbonate and weak fuchsite altered rhyolite.OSK-W-19-1882 intersected 7.60 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in Underdog. Mineralization consists of 5% disseminated pyrite and trace chalcopyrite stringers with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a moderate sericite porphyritic felsic dike.OSK-W-19-1933 intersected 3.40 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 4.53 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Caribou and 3.96 g/t Au over 3.5 metres and 4.91 g/t Au over 2.7 metres in Zone 27. The first interval consists of 10% pyrite stringers hosted in a moderate sericite and weak silica altered porphyritic felsic dike. The second interval consists of 8% pyrite stringers and clusters hosted in a moderate sericite altered and bleached andesite. The third interval consists of 7% pyrite stringers and 3% pyrite clusters hosted in a moderate sericite-silica altered porphyritic felsic porphyritic dike. The fourth interval consists of 3% pyrite stringers and 1% pyrite clusters in a moderate sericite altered porphyritic dike.OSK-W-19-1942-W2 intersected 4.81 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 2% pyrite stringers and 1% disseminated pyrite hosted in a moderate sericite altered rhyolite.OSK-W-19-1963-W2 intersected 6.24 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 5% disseminated and stringer pyrite in a moderate chlorite altered, foliated and weakly bleached porphyritic felsic dike.OSK-W-19-1963-W6 intersected 23.8 g/t Au over 3.9 metres and 3.94 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in Lynx. The first interval consists of up to 3% disseminated, stringer, clustered, and fragmented pyrite, up to 3% sphalerite, and local silver, arsenopyrite and chalcopyrite with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a moderate to strong silica and moderate sericite altered rhyolite with breccia texture. The second interval consists of up to 5% disseminated, stringer, and clustered pyrite with pervasive silica flooding and smoky quartz veinlets, and trace pyrite with ptygmatic tourmaline veins and quartz-carbonate veinlets hosted in a moderate to strong chlorite-sericite and moderate silica altered rhyolite.OSK-W-19-1965 intersected 114 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in Windfall North. Mineralization consists of local visible gold with a crustiform quartz-carbonate vein and 5% pyrite stringers in a moderate silica-sericite and weak fuchsite altered and bleached andesite.OSK-W-19-1969 intersected 3.06 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of trace disseminated pyrite with quartz-carbonate veins in a weak sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike.OSK-W-19-1973 intersected 5.29 g/t Au over 2.3 metres, 4.37 g/t Au over 2.9 metres, 4.51 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Caribou and 5.91 g/t Au over 2.8 metres in Zone 27. The first interval consists of local visible gold, trace pyrite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite, and trace tourmaline veinlets and quartz-carbonate veins hosted in weak chlorite and moderate hematite altered andesite. The second interval consists of 1% disseminated pyrite and 1% pyrite with quartz-carbonate veins in a moderate silica and weak sericite altered andesite. The third interval consists of 3% pyrite stringers, trace pyrrhotite with local tourmaline ptygmatic veinlets, and disseminated pyrite in a moderate sericite altered and bleached gabbro at the contact with porphyritic felsic dike. The fourth interval consists of 2% pyrite in tourmaline ptygmatic vein and 1% pyrite stringers in a moderate sericite altered, bleached and foliated andesite.OSK-W-19-1988 intersected 9.52 g/t Au over 2.2 metres, 5.97g/t Au over 2.2 metres, 6.17 g/t Au over 2.2 metres and 6.02 g/t Au over 4.0 metres in Triple 8. The first interval consists of 15% pyrite clusters, 5% pyrite-tourmaline stringers, 1% interstitial pyrrhotite, and local sphalerite hosted in a strong silica and moderate chlorite and biotite altered andesite. The second interval consists of 5% pyrite stringers and 2% pyrite clusters in a moderate silica-chlorite and weak sericite altered porphyritic dike. The third interval consists of 6% pyrite stringers with pervasive silica flooding, trace disseminated pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite in a moderate silica and foliated basalt. The fourth interval consists of 9% pyrite stringers and 1% pyrite clusters in a weak sericite-silica altered dacite.OSK-W-19-1988-W1 intersected 9.05 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 5.66 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Triple 8. The first interval consists of local visible gold, 35% disseminated, clustered and stringer pyrite, 1% sphalerite stringers, and 1% sphalerite with a smoky quartz vein hosted in a moderate chlorite and weak silica altered and bleached andesite. The second interval consists of trace disseminated pyrite hosted in a moderate silica-carbonate and weak sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike.OSK-W-19-1993 intersected 5.14 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in F-11. Mineralization consists of 1% disseminated pyrite in a moderate chlorite-carbonate altered andesite.OSK-W-19-1995 intersected 4.16 g/t Au over 2.3 metres and 12.2 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in Caribou. The first interval consists of 2% pyrite stringers, quartz ±tourmaline veins, 1% pyrite clusters and trace disseminated pyrite in a moderate sericite altered rhyolite. The second interval consists of 1% pyrite stringers and trace disseminated pyrite in a moderate sericite porphyritic felsic dike.OSK-W-19-1996 intersected 3.67 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Bobcat. Mineralization consists of trace disseminated and stringer pyrite in a weak sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike.OSK-W-19-1998 intersected 12.6 g/t Au over 3.1 metres in F-11. Mineralization consists of trace disseminated pyrite in a moderate chlorite altered andesite.OSK-W-19-2001 intersected 16.8 g/t Au over 2.4 metres and 7.81 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in F-11. The first interval consists of local visible gold with trace pyrite clusters, 7% disseminated and stringer pyrite hosted in a weak silica altered and bleached andesite. The second interval consists of local visible gold, trace pyrite clusters with local carbonate-quartz blebs in a weak silica altered andesite.OSK-W-19-2019 intersected 17.5 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in F-11. Mineralization consists of trace disseminated pyrite with quartz-carbonates veins in a moderate chlorite-carbonate altered andesite.OSK-W-19-2020 intersected 3.95 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Bobcat. Mineralization consists of 1% ptygmatic tourmaline veins and 2% disseminated pyrite in a moderate sericite-chlorite and weak silica altered gabbro.OSK-W-19-2021 intersected 4.08 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in F-11. Mineralization consists of 2% disseminated pyrite in a moderate sericite-carbonate altered andesite.OSK-W-19-2024 intersected 12.9 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 4.24 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in F-11. The first interval consists of trace pyrite with quartz-carbonate veins in a moderate chlorite altered andesite. The second interval consists of 4% disseminated, clustered and stringer pyrite with quartz-carbonate veinlets in a bleached andesite.OSK-W-19-2027 intersected 4.46 g/t Au over 6.0 metres and 3.20 g/t Au over 2.6 metres in F-11. Mineralization in both intervals consists of up to 7% disseminated and stringer pyrite in a bleached andesite.OSK-W-19-2031 intersected 14.9 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in Bobcat. Mineralization consists of 5% pyrite stringers, 3% disseminated pyrite, 1% pyrite clusters quartz tourmaline veins, and quartz carbonate veins hosted in a moderate silica and weak sericite altered fragmental felsic intrusion.OSK-W-19-2055 intersected 12.4 g/t Au over 2.2 metres and 7.50 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in F-51. The first interval consists of local visible gold, 5% pyrite stringers, 4% disseminated and clustered pyrite with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a moderate sericite and bleached basalt. The second interval consists of 4% disseminated pyrite, 3% pyrite stringers, and 2% pyrite clusters with local quartz-carbonate veinlets hosted in a moderate sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike.OSK-W-19-2061 intersected 4.72 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 3% disseminated pyrite in a faulted and bleached andesite with moderate carbonate and strong sericite alteration.OSK-W-19-2066 intersected 59.1 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in F-51. Mineralization consists of 5% disseminated, clustered, and stinger pyrite with quartz-carbonate veinlets in a breccia zone with moderate sericite and strong silica alteration and trace pyrite-tourmaline stringers hosted is a strong silica altered gabbro.OSK-W-19-2067 intersected 3.16 g/t Au over 2.0 meters in Triple Lynx. Mineralization consists of 2% pyrite stringers and 3% disseminated pyrite in a moderate chlorite and weak silica-sericite altered rhyolite.OSK-W-19-2067-W4 intersected 3.70 g/t Au over 4.3 metres, 6.88 g/t Au over 3.5 metres, 12.2 g/t Au over 3.0 metres, 5.46 g/t Au over 2.5 metres, 15.4 g/t Au over 3.6 metres and 5.56 g/t Au over 5.0 metres in Triple Lynx. The first and second intervals consist of up to 2% disseminated pyrite, 1% pyrite clusters and stringers in a weak chlorite-sericite to locally moderate silica altered rhyolite. The third interval consists of trace disseminated and stringer pyrite in a weak sericite altered rhyolite. The fourth interval consists of 5% disseminated and clustered pyrite, 1% sphalerite, and trace galena with smoky quartz veins hosted in a weak sericite altered porphyritic dike at the contact with a weak sericite altered rhyolite. The fifth interval consists of 3% pyrite stringers with tourmaline ptygmatic veins in a weak sericite altered porphyritic dike. The last interval consists of trace disseminated pyrite and trace sphalerite-pyrite stringers in a weak sericite altered rhyolite.OSK-W-19-2068 intersected 4.17 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 1% pyrite in a massive sulfide vein hosted in a moderate sericite and silica altered rhyolite.OSK-W-19-2080 intersected 8.68 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 28.2 g/t Au over 3.6 metres and 5.09 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in F-51. The first interval consists of 3% pyrite stringers in a moderate silica and weak sericite altered gabbro. The second and third intervals consist of 5% pyrite stringers, 1% disseminated pyrite, 2% pyrite clusters with quartz-tourmaline veins with pervasive silica flooding, and local crustiform quartz-carbonate veins. All three intervals are hosted in a strong silica and moderate sericite altered gabbro in contact with a felsic dike.OSK-W-19-2081 intersected 44.7 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Bobcat. Mineralization consists of 1% interstitial pyrite and trace pyrite with quartz-tourmaline veins in a weak silica-sericite altered fragmental felsic intrusion.OSK-W-19-2082 intersected 5.11 g/t Au over 3.0 metres in Bobcat. Mineralization consists of 5% pyrite stringers hosted in weak silica altered and bleached porphyritic felsic intrusion.OSK-W-19-2083 intersected 3.67 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Caribou. Mineralization consists of 20% pyrite stringers in a strong sericite altered and bleached rhyolite.OSK-W-19-2086 intersected 6.76 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in F-51. Mineralization consists of 3% pyrite stringers and 2% pyrite clusters with quartz-tourmaline veins hosted in a weak silica altered fragmental felsic intrusion in contact with a moderate chlorite altered gabbro.OSK-W-19-2087 intersected 4.59 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in F-51. Mineralization consists of 2% disseminated, clustered, and stringer pyrite and 1% interstitial pyrite hosted in a moderate sericite-fuchsite and weak silica altered, bleached and brecciated gabbro.OSK-W-19-2100-W4 intersected 9.80 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in Triple Lynx. Mineralization consists of 1% pyrite-tourmaline veinlets and 2% pyrite with silica flooding and quartz veins at the contact between a weak sericite and moderate silica altered rhyolite and a porphyritic felsic dike. This interval confirms the extension of Triple Lynx 50 metres above and to the northeast of hole OSK-W-19-2100 (9.23 g/t Au over 8.0 metres, see Osisko press release dated December 18, 2019).OSK-W-19-2101 intersected 9.33 g/t Au over 3.7 metres in Triple Lynx. Mineralization consists of 3% pyrite in a quartz-tourmaline veins, up to 2% pyrite with stockwork texture, up to 1% disseminated, clustered, and stringer pyrite with quartz-carbonate veins hosted in a weak sericite-silica-chlorite altered rhyolite. This interval confirms the extension of Triple Lynx 50 metres up-plunge of OSK-W-19-2077 (10.7 g/t Au over 6.0 metres, see Osisko press release dated October 21, 2019).OSK-W-19-2104 intersected 3.13 g/t Au over 2.7 metres in F-11. Mineralization consists of trace disseminated pyrite in a weak sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike.OSK-W-19-2107-W2 intersected 12.2 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Lynx and 3.82 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Triple Lynx. The first interval consists of local visible gold, 5% disseminated and stringer pyrite as well as pyrite stringers with smoky quartz veins and tourmaline-pyrite veinlets hosted in a moderate sericite altered fragmental felsic intrusion. The second interval consists of trace disseminated and stringer pyrite in a weak sericite altered and foliated rhyolite.OSK-W-19-2108-W2 intersected 6.50 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Triple Lynx. Mineralization consists of up to 10% pyrite ±tourmaline stringers and trace sphalerite with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a rhyolite with moderate sericite and strong silica alteration with several small fragmental felsic dikes.OSK-W-19-2120-W3 intersected 3.33 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 5% disseminated pyrite in a moderate sericite-silica-fuchsite altered rhyolite. OSK-W-19-2139 intersected 6.93 g/t Au over 7.4 metres, 106 g/t Au over 4.0 metres and 3.19 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Triple Lynx. The first interval consists of trace disseminated pyrite with quartz veins in a weak sericite and silica altered rhyolite. The second interval consists of local visible gold, 30% semi-massive pyrite and 10% disseminated pyrite with dismembered smoky quartz veins hosted in a weak to moderate silica altered rhyolite. The third interval consists of 1% disseminated and stringer pyrite in a weak silica-sericite altered rhyolite.OSK-W-19-2139-W2 intersected 22.9 g/t Au over 2.3 metres, 4.99 metres over 2.1 metres, 3.03 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 5.66 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Triple Lynx. The first interval consists of 3% pyrite-tourmaline stringers, 2% pyrite clusters and trace disseminated sphalerite hosted in a strongly silicified rhyolite. The second interval consists of 1% pyrite stringers, 2% pyrite clusters with a quartz carbonate vein, and trace ptygmatic tourmaline veins hosted in a moderate sericite and silica altered rhyolite. The third interval consists of 1% disseminated pyrite and trace pyrite stringers in a weak sericite altered rhyolite. The fourth interval consists of 5% pyrite clusters and local disseminated sphalerite in a moderate silica-sericite altered rhyolite.OSK-W-19-2160 intersected 3.37 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of trace disseminated pyrite in a weak carbonate altered gabbro.OSK-W-19-2170 intersected 35.5 g/t Au over 2.7 metres, 3.96 g/t Au over 2.1 metres and 44.7 g/t Au over 3.2 metres in Triple Lynx. The first interval consists of 2% pyrite with tourmaline ptygmatic veinlets, 5% pyrite stringers and trace chalcopyrite clusters hosted in a moderate to strong fuchsite and weak sericite altered gabbro. The second interval consists of 5% pyrite stringers and 1% disseminated pyrite with weak silica and sericite alteration at the contact between a rhyolite and a porphyritic felsic dike. The third interval consists of local visible gold and 5% disseminated pyrite with pervasive silica flooding in a moderate silica altered rhyolite in the contact with a porphyritic felsic dike. Theses three intervals confirm the extension of Triple Lynx 70 metres toward the surface and to the north-east.OSK-W-19-2178 intersected 13.4 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 2% pyrite stringers, 2% pyrite with quartz tourmaline veins, and 1% pyrite clusters in a moderate chlorite altered gabbro.OSK-W-19-2181 intersected 4.11 g/t Au over 2.1 metres and 10.2 g/t Au over 2.6 metres in Lynx. The first interval consists of 3% disseminated, clustered, and stringer pyrite with crustiform quartz-carbonate and quartz-tourmaline veinlets hosted in a moderate sericite altered rhyolite at the contact with a moderately bleached and weak sericite altered andesite. The second interval contains up to 16% clustered and disseminated pyrite with local stockwork texture and smoky quartz veinlets, and 4% disseminated and clustered pyrite with quartz-tourmaline veinlets hosted in a moderate silica and weak sericite altered rhyolite.OSK-W-19-2183 intersected 8.41 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 10% disseminated and stringer pyrite, and 2% chalcopyrite clusters with quartz or quartz-carbonate veins hosted in a moderate sericite-silica-fuchsite altered and foliated gabbro.OSK-W-19-2184 intersected 18.0 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of local visible gold, up to 4% disseminated pyrite and with pervasive silica flooding, and 2% pyrite stringers hosted in a weak to strong silica and weak sericite altered rhyolite.OSK-W-19-2186 intersected 14.4 g/t Au over 2.1 metres and 6.42 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. The first interval consists of trace disseminated and clustered pyrite with local pervasive silica flooding hosted in a weak sericite and silica altered rhyolite. The second interval consists of 4% disseminated, clustered, and stringer pyrite in a moderate silica and weak sericite altered fragmental felsic intrusion.OSK-W-19-2188 intersected 5.01 g/t Au over 2.1 metres and 7.50 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. The first interval consists of 2% disseminated, stringer, and clustered pyrite with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a moderate silica and weak sericite altered rhyolite. The second interval consists of 5% disseminated and clustered pyrite with pervasive silica flooding and 2% pyrite stringers hosted in a weak to moderate silica and weak sericite altered rhyolite.OSK-W-19-2191 intersected 5.68 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 2% disseminated, clustered, and stringer pyrite with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a moderate silica and weak sericite altered rhyolite.OSK-W-19-2193 intersected 4.29 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of local visible gold, up to 10% disseminated and clustered pyrite with pervasive silica flooding, and 2% pyrite stringers hosted in a weak to moderate sericite altered fragmental felsic intrusion.OSK-W-19-2195 intersected 18.8 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 1% pyrite stringers and trace disseminated pyrite in a moderate chlorite-carbonate altered and bleached gabbro.WST-19-0029 intersected 3.65 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of trace disseminated pyrite in a strong sericite and weak fuchsite altered rhyolite. WST-19-0029 was drilled from underground drill station AN-140-270-S located 140 metres below surface from section 2575E.WST-19-0030 intersected 3.33 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 7.91 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Zone 27. The first interval consists of 3% pyrite stringers with quartz-tourmaline veins in a moderate sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike. The second interval consists of 1% pyrite clusters and with quartz-carbonates veins, 5% pyrite stringers with quartz-tourmaline veins, and 1% pyrite stringers and clusters in a moderate chlorite altered andesite at the contact with a moderate sericite-chlorite altered porphyritic felsic dike. WST-19-0030 was drilled from underground drill station AN-140-270-S located 140 metres below surface from section 2575E.WST-19-0033 intersected 6.24 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of 10% disseminated, clustered, and stringer pyrite with quartz-tourmaline veins in a moderate silica-chlorite and weak fuchsite altered gabbro at the contact with a moderate sericite altered rhyolite. WST-19-0033 was drilled from underground drill station AN-140-270-S located 140 metres below surface from section 2575E.WST-19-0076 intersected 3.22 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of 20% pyrite in stockwork and semi-massive bands in a strong silica and moderate sericite altered rhyolite at the contact with a porphyritic felsic dike. WST-19-0076 was drilled from underground drill station AN-150-200-E located 150 metres below surface from section 2475E.WST-19-0160A intersected 8.04 g/t Au over 3.6 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of 30 to 70% pyrite and tourmaline ptygmatic veinlets hosted in a moderate sericite altered and bleached andesite. WST-19-0160A was drilled from underground drill station AN-195-225-E located 195 metres below surface from section 2400E.WST-19-0161A intersected 8.71 g/t Au over 4.0 metres and 18.5 g/t Au over 9.0 metres in Zone 27. The first interval consists of 15% disseminated pyrite with quartz-carbonate veins in a moderate sericite altered and bleached andesite. The second interval consists of 15% disseminated pyrite and 1% chalcopyrite in a moderate silica and weak sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike. WST-19-0161A was drilled from underground drill station AN-195-225-E located 195 metres below surface from section 2400E.WST-19-0162 intersected 5.85 g/t Au over 4.0 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of 20% disseminated pyrite in a moderate sericite and weak silica altered and bleached andesite. WST-19-0162 was drilled from underground drill station AN-195-225-E located 195 metres below surface from section 2400E.WST-19-0183 intersected 3.92 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of 40% semi-massive pyrite in a moderate sericite and weak silica altered porphyritic felsic dike. WST-19-0183 was drilled from underground drill station AN-140-270-S located 140 metres below surface from section 2575E.WST-19-0184 intersected 4.41 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of 35% semi-massive pyrite hosted in a moderate silica altered rhyolite. WST-19-0184 was drilled from underground drill station AN-140-270-S located 140 metres below surface from section 2575E.WST-19-0186 intersected 4.17 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of 3% disseminated pyrite in a weak silica altered rhyolite. WST-19-0186 was drilled from underground drill station AN-140-270-S located 140 metres below surface from section 2575E.WST-19-0187 intersected 6.02 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of 1% pyrite in quartz-carbonate veins, trace pyrite-tourmaline stringers, and 2% disseminated, clustered, and stringer pyrite hosted in a weak silica altered and bleached andesite. WST-19-0187 was drilled from underground drill station RA-195-225-O located 185 metres below surface from section 2250E.WST-19-0188 intersected 3.46 g/t Au over 5.05 metres in Caribou and 4.93 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 76.6 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Zone 27. The first interval consists of 10% pyrite stringers in a weakly bleached porphyritic felsic dike. The second interval consist of 20% disseminated and trace pyrite with tourmaline ptygmatic veins hosted in moderately bleached andesite. The third interval consists of 25% disseminated pyrite with pervasive silica flooding and 5% pyrite stringers hosted in a strong silica altered and brecciated porphyritic felsic intrusion. WST-19-0188 was drilled from underground drill station RA-195-225-O located 185 metres below surface from section 2250E.WST-19-0189 intersected 8.22 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 3.08 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Zone 27. The first interval consists of 2% pyrite stringers in a weak silica-sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike. The second interval consists of 10% pyrite-tourmaline stringers, 5% fragmental pyrite, and 2% disseminated, clustered, and stringer pyrite hosted in a weak sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike. WST-19-0189 was drilled from underground drill station RA-195-225-O located 185 metres below surface from section 2250E.WST-19-0190 intersected 3.42 g/t Au over 3.4 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of 4% pyrite tourmaline ptygmatic veins and 1% disseminated pyrite in a weak silica altered porphyritic felsic dike. WST-19-0189 was drilled from underground drill station RA-195-225-O located 185 metres below surface from section 2250E.WST-19-0191 intersected 9.13 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of 3% disseminated pyrite, 2% pyrite-tourmaline stringers and 5% pyrite stringers hosted in moderate silica altered and bleached andesite. WST-19-0191 was drilled from underground drill station RA-195-225-O located 185 metres below surface from section 2250E.WST-19-0192 intersected 3.31 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Caribou, 9.05 g/t Au over 2.8 metres and 7.08 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Zone 27. The first interval consists of 15% pyrite-tourmaline stringers and trace disseminated pyrite in a moderate sericite, weak silica altered and strongly bleached andesite. The second interval consists of 3% pyrite with quartz-tourmaline veinlets, 3% disseminated pyrite with quartz veins, and 2% pyrite stringers hosted in moderate sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike. The third interval consists of 10% pyrite and pyrite-tourmaline stringers hosted in a moderate sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike. WST-19-0192 was drilled from underground drill station RA-195-225-O located 185 metres below surface from section 2250E.WST-19-0193 intersected 3.34 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Caribou and 9.26 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in Zone 27. The first interval consists of 10% pyrite-tourmaline stringers in a moderate sericite and weak silica altered porphyritic felsic dike. The second interval consists of 7% disseminated pyrite with quartz-carbonate veins and pyrite-tourmaline stringers hosted in a moderate silica-sericite and weak fuchsite altered gabbro. WST-19-0193 was drilled from underground drill station RA-195-225-O located 195 metres below surface from section 2325E.WST-19-0194 intersected 6.42 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of trace disseminated pyrite in a moderate chlorite and weak silica-sericite altered rhyolite. WST-19-0210 was drilled from underground drill station RA-195-225-O located 195 metres below surface from section 2325E.WST-19-0210 intersected 7.30 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of trace disseminated pyrite in a moderate chlorite and weak silica-sericite altered rhyolite. WST-19-0210 was drilled from underground drill station AN-225-190-O located 225 metres below surface from section 3425E.WST-19-0214 intersected 6.72 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Caribou. Mineralization consists of 5% pyrite stringers and 2% pyrite clusters with weak local silica alteration hosted in a moderate sericite altered rhyolite. WST-19-0214 was drilled from underground drill station AN-140-270-S located 140 metres below surface from section 2575E.WST-19-0219 intersected 3.98 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Caribou. Mineralization consists of trace disseminated and stringer pyrite hosted in a moderate silica altered porphyritic felsic dike. WST-19-0219 was drilled from underground drill station BF-160-150-S located 160 metres below surface from section 2400E.WST-19-0220 intersected 8.46 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Zone 27 and 4.01 g/t Au over 2.1 metres, and 5.24 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Caribou. The first interval consists of trace disseminated and clustered pyrite in a moderate sericite altered gabbro. The second interval consists of 3% pyrite stringers and trace sphalerite hosted in a moderate sericite and weak silica altered porphyritic felsic dike. The third interval consists of 6% pyrite stringers with silica flooding hosted in a moderate sericite and silica altered rhyolite. WST-19-0220 was drilled from underground drill station BF-160-150-S located 160 metres below surface from section 2400E.WST-19-0221 intersected 14.5 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Caribou. Mineralization consists of 3% pyrite stringers with silica flooding hosted in a moderate sericite altered rhyolite. WST-19-0221 was drilled from underground drill station BF-160-150-S located 160 metres below surface from section 2400E.WST-19-0222A intersected 4.52 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 6.66 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 3.07 g/t Au over 2.4 metres and 83.8 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Caribou. The first interval consists of 5% pyrite stringers in stockwork and 1% disseminated pyrite in a moderate sericite and strongly silica altered rhyolite and porphyritic felsic dike. The second interval consists of trace pyrite stringers in a moderate sericite altered porphyritic dike. The third interval consists of trace pyrite stringers and 1% pyrite with quartz-carbonate veins in a moderate silica-sericite-chlorite altered porphyritic felsic dike. The fourth interval consists of local visible gold, 2% disseminated chalcopyrite and pyrite with quartz-tourmaline veins and 1% disseminated pyrite hosted in a moderate sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike. WST-19-0222A was drilled from underground drill station AN-150-200-E located 150 metres below surface from section 2475E.WST-19-0223 intersected 3.46 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Caribou. Mineralization consists of 3% disseminated, clustered and stringer pyrite with quart-tourmaline veinlets and tourmaline ptygmatic veinlets hosted in a moderate sericite altered porphyritic felsic dike at the contact with a moderate sericite altered rhyolite. WST-19-0223 was drilled from underground drill station AN-150-200-E located 150 metres below surface from section 2475E.WST-19-0224 intersected 12.6 g/t Au over 5.1 metres in Caribou. Mineralization consists of 20% disseminated, clustered and stringer pyrite hosted in a strongly silica and moderate sericite altered porphyritic felsic intrusion. WST-19-0224 was drilled from underground drill station AN-150-200-E located 150 metres below surface from section 2475E.WST-19-0225 intersected 4.64 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Caribou. Mineralization consists of 2% pyrite clusters and 1% pyrite stringers hosted in a bleached rhyolite. WST-19-0225 was drilled from underground drill station AN-150-200-E located 150 metres below surface from section 2475E.WST-19-0226 intersected 46.4 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization consists of 10% pyrite clusters and 3% pyrite stringers hosted in a moderate sericite altered rhyolite. WST-19-0226 was drilled from underground drill station AN-140-270-S located 140 metres below surface from section 2575E.WST-19-0227 intersected 26.7 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 3.18 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Caribou. The first interval consists of 25% pyrite in semi-massive bands and 2% pyrite ±tourmaline veinlets in a strong silica altered faulted rhyolite. The second interval consists of 20% pyrite stringers with a quartz-tourmaline vein hosted in a moderate silica and sericite altered and faulted rhyolite.WST-19-0227 was drilled from underground drill station AN-140-270-S located 140 metres below surface from section 2575E.WST-19-0244 intersected 8.22 g/t Au over 3.3 metres, 21.1 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 26.9 g/t Au over 3.4 metres in Lynx. The first interval consists of local visible gold in a smoky quartz vein hosted in a moderate sericite and weak silica altered fragmental felsic intrusion. The second interval consists of local visible gold and 3% disseminated pyrite with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a moderate sericite-fuchsite and locally strong silica altered rhyolite. The third interval consists of 5% pyrite stringers and trace chalcopyrite with local dismembered pseudo-crustiform veins hosted in a moderate sericite-silica-fuchsite altered rhyolite. WST-19-0244 was drilled from underground drill station AN-195-265-S located 195 metres below surface from section 3500E.WST-19-0245 intersected 8.54 g/t Au over 2.8 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of local visible gold and 5% pyrite stringers in a dismembered smoky quartz vein hosted in a moderate sericite and weak silica altered fragmental felsic intrusion. WST-19-0245 was drilled from underground drill station AN-195-265-S located 195 metres below surface from section 3500E.WST-19-0246 intersected 3.55 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 1% pyrite stringers with dismembered smoky quartz veinlets hosted in a moderate sericite and weak silica altered rhyolite. WST-19-0246 was drilled from underground drill station AN-195-265-S located 195 metres below surface from section 3500E.WST-19-0247 intersected 29.8 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of local visible gold and 8% disseminated and stringer pyrite associated with smoky quartz veins hosted in a fragmental felsic intrusion with moderate to strong silica alteration. WST-19-0247 was drilled from underground drill station AN-195-265-S located 195 metres below surface from section 3500E.WST-19-0248 intersected 5.76 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 5% disseminated pyrite within a smoky quartz vein in a fragmental felsic intrusion with moderate to strong silica alteration. WST-19-0248 was drilled from underground drill station AN-195-265-S located 195 metres below surface from section 3500E.WST-19-0250 intersected 4.02 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 30.2 g/t Au over 2.6 metres, 3.05 g/t Au over 2.3 metres and 8.30 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. The first interval consists of local visible gold, 2% disseminated pyrite, and trace pyrite and sphalerite in fracture filling with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a weak silica-fuchsite and moderate sericite altered fragmental felsic intrusion. The second interval consists of local visible gold and 3% disseminated pyrite with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a moderate sericite altered fragmental felsic intrusion. The third interval consists of 3% disseminated pyrite and trace pyrite stringers in a moderate sericite altered fragmental felsic intrusion. The last interval consists of local visible gold and 1% pyrite in a 4-centimetre wide vein hosted in a moderate sericite and weak silica altered fragmental felsic intrusion. WST-19-0250 was drilled from underground drill station RA-180-190-E located 195 metres below surface from section 3450E.WST-19-0251 intersected 135 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of local visible gold, 2% pyrite clusters and trace sphalerite with weak pervasive silica flooding hosted in a weak sericite altered fragmental felsic intrusion. WST-19-0251 was drilled from underground drill station RA-180-190-E located 180 metres below surface from section 3450E.WST-19-0252 intersected 7.31 g/t Au over 2.1 metres, 8.78 g/t Au over 2.2 metres and 6.29 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Lynx. Mineralization in all three intervals consists of local visible gold, up to 15% pyrite, and local sphalerite with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a moderate sericite and moderate to strong silica altered fragmental felsic intrusion. WST-19-0252 was drilled from underground drill station RA-180-190-E located 180 metres below surface from section 3450E.WST-19-0253 intersected 38.4 g/t Au over 2.3 metres, 8.32 g/t Au over 2.1 metres, and 7.49 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in Lynx. The first interval consists of local visible gold, 20% pyrite, and 1% sphalerite with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a strong silica altered and moderate sericite altered fragmental felsic unit. The second interval consists local visible gold, trace electrum, 10% pyrite and 1% sphalerite with pervasive silica flooding hosted at the contact between a moderate silica altered porphyritic felsic intrusion with a moderate sericite altered rhyolite. The third interval consists of trace disseminated and stringer pyrite in a weak sericite altered and strongly faulted rhyolite. WST-19-0253 was drilled from underground drill station RA-180-190-E located 180 metres below surface from section 3450E.WST-19-0254 intersected 17.1 g/t Au over 2.4 metres and 5.84 g/t Au over 2.6 metres in Lynx. The first interval consists of 5% pyrite and 1% sphalerite with pervasive silica flooding in a moderate silica and fuchsite altered fragmental felsic dike. The second interval consists of 5% pyrite with pervasive silica flooding hosted at the moderately silicified contact between a fragmental felsic intrusion and a rhyolite. WST-19-0254 was drilled from underground drill station RA-180-190-E located 180 metres below surface from section 3450E.WST-19-0263 intersected 4.26 g/t Au over 2.3 metres and 8.46 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in Lynx. Mineralization in both intervals consists of local visible gold in pervasive silica flooding and 5% disseminated, clustered, and stringer pyrite hosted in a moderate sericite altered fragmental intrusion. WST-19-0263 was drilled from underground drill station AN-195-265-S located 195 metres below surface from section 3500E.WST-19-0272 intersected 9.29 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 4% pyrite stringers and clusters at the contact with a moderately bleached rhyolite and a moderate fuchsite altered gabbro. WST-19-0272 was drilled from underground drill station BM-200-285-S located 200 metres below surface from section 3525E.WST-19-0273A intersected 77.7 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 1% disseminated pyrite in a moderate silica and sericite altered and weakly faulted rhyolite. WST-19-0273A was drilled from underground drill station BM-200-285-S located 200 metres below surface from section 3525E.WST-19-0276 intersected 17.8 g/t Au over 2.4 metres and 6.38 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Lynx. Mineralization in both intervals consists of local visible gold, 7% disseminated and stringer pyrite in pervasive silica flooding with local quartz-tourmaline veins hosted in a strong silica and moderate to strong sericite altered rhyolite and the contact with a moderate silica and chlorite altered gabbro. WST-19-0276 was drilled from underground drill station BM-200-285-S located 200 metres below surface from section 3525E.WST-19-0277 intersected 4.91 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 7% disseminated and clustered pyrite within a quartz-tourmaline veins and pyrite stringers with dismembered quartz veinlets hosted in a strong silica and moderate sericite and fuchsite altered gabbro with local bleaching. WST-19-0277 was drilled from underground drill station BM-200-285-S located 200 metres below surface from section 3525E.WST-19-0278 intersected 7.27 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Lynx. Mineralization consists of 5% disseminated and clustered pyrite with pervasive silica flooding and quartz-tourmaline veins hosted at the contact between a strong silica and moderate chlorite and fuchsite altered gabbro and a strong silica and moderate sericite altered rhyolite. WST-19-0278 was drilled from underground drill station BM-200-285-S located 200 metres below surface from section 3525E.Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of Osisko’s Windfall Lake gold project, who is a “qualified person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101″).Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d’Or, Québec, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Sudbury, Ontario or Vancouver, British Colombia, or (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using an Aqua Regia-ICP-AES method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”) and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.About the Windfall Lake Gold Deposit

The Windfall Lake gold deposit is located between Val-d’Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the Windfall Lake Technical Report (as defined below) and November 27, 2018 Lynx resource update, comprises 2,874,000 tonnes at 8.17 g/t Au (754,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 10,352,000 tonnes at 7.11 g/t Au (2,366,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. For details regarding the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resources presented in respect of the Windfall Lake gold project, please see the technical report entitled “Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Windfall Lake Project, Windfall Lake and Urban-Barry Properties” and dated June 12, 2018 (effective date of May 14, 2018), which has been prepared by InnovExplo Inc. from Val-d’Or, Québec (the “Windfall Lake Technical Report”) and the press release “Osisko Releases Mineral Resource Update for Lynx” dated November 27, 2018, which has been prepared by Osisko and reviewed and approved by Micon International, Ltd. from Toronto, Ontario. The Windfall Lake Technical Report and press release are available on Osisko’s website at www.osiskomining.com and on SEDAR under Osisko’s issuer profile at www.sedar.com . The Windfall Lake gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada. Mineralization occurs in four principal zones: Lynx, Zone 27, Caribou and Underdog. All zones comprise sub-vertical lenses following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The deposit is well defined from surface to a depth of 900 metres and remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified 30 metres from surface in some areas and as deep as 2,000 metres in others, with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

