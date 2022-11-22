Osisko Metals Announces Drill Results With up to 21.00 Metres Grading 11.65% Zinc and 1.57% Lead

MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Osisko Metals Incorporated (the “Company” or “Osisko Metals“) ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce additional results from the 2022 definition drilling program at its Pine Point Project, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. As the Company drives towards a feasibility study, this continuous drill program is designed to achieve an average drill spacing of approximately 30 metres within current mineral resources. This spacing is intended to upgrade resources presently classified as Inferred to the Indicated category in order to be used in the feasibility to be initiated in H2 2023.

Drill Hole Assay Composite Highlights:

X25-22-PP-020: 9.00 metres, grading 10.51% Zn and 3.52% Pb (14.03% Zn+Pb)

X61-22-PP-002: 11.50 metres, grading 9.37% Zn and 4.99% Pb (14.36% Zn+Pb)

X64-22-PP-002: 21.00 metres, grading 11.65% Zn and 1.57% Pb (13.22% Zn+Pb)

X68-22-PP-034: 6.00 metres, grading 12.73% Zn and 2.50% Pb (15.23% Zn+Pb)

Jeff Hussey, President & COO, commented: “We continue to be encouraged by the positive definition drilling results from Pine Point. A revised and updated mineral resource will be calculated and used for the feasibility study that we plan to initiate in 2023. On a zinc-only basis, Pine Point could potentially become a top ten global low-cost zinc-lead producer ranking fourth largest in the Americas, producing an exceptionally clean and high-grade zinc concentrate that would be sought after by any number of smelters and traders globally.”

In August of this year, the Company filed the 2022 Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) that included higher commodity prices and reduced dewatering volume estimates and associated costs. The PEA Update was prepared in collaboration with independent engineering firms BBA Inc., WSP Canada Inc., & Hydro-Resources Inc. (“HRI”). Please see the press release of July 13, 2022 for more details.

All intercepts reported below were within, or immediately adjacent to, the currently modelled and proposed open pit shells designed for the PEA. Further assay results are pending.

The results reported in Tables 1 & 2 below are within expectations for the infill program needed to convert the North Zone and West Zone deposits (X25, X61, X64, X68, Y53, Y62, and Z60) to the Indicated Mineral Resource category (See Map). In the North Zone, shallow zinc and lead sulphides were intersected between 16 and 82.7 metres vertical depth. Drilling at the X25 deposit in the West Zone intersected mineralization between 90 and 143.5 metres vertical depth.

All reported results are from Tabular-style deposits characterized by continuous, flat-lying mineralization. More vertically continuous Prismatic-style mineralization was locally encountered within the Tabular-style mineralization.

Table 1: Drill Hole Composites.

Hole Name Zone Deposit From To Drill Width True Width Zn Pb Zn+Pb (m) (m) (m) (m) % % % HG-22-PP-001** Hydro-Geo 65.00 66.00 1.00 1.00 6.25 0.73 6.98 HG-22-PP-002** Hydro-Geo 33.00 34.00 1.00 1.00 0.36 0.02 0.38 HG-22-PP-003** Hydro-Geo 20.00 21.00 1.00 1.00 0.32 0.15 0.47 X25-22-PP-001 West X25 140.00 141.00 1.00 1.00 2.50 0.04 2.54 X25-22-PP-004 West X25 99.00 100.00 1.00 1.00 0.01 0.00 0.01 X25-22-PP-005 West X25 143.50 144.50 1.00 1.00 5.43 0.24 5.67 X25-22-PP-006 West X25 138.00 141.00 3.00 3.00 24.32 3.99 28.31 X25-22-PP-007 West X25 117.00 118.00 1.00 1.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 X25-22-PP-008 West X25 123.00 124.00 1.00 1.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 X25-22-PP-011 West X25 124.00 125.00 1.00 1.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 X25-22-PP-012* West X25 128.00 129.00 1.00 1.00 0.01 0.00 0.01 X25-22-PP-013 West X25 109.00 110.00 1.00 1.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 X25-22-PP-016 West X25 134.00 141.00 7.00 7.00 21.08 2.59 23.67 X25-22-PP-020 West X25 90.00 91.00 1.00 1.00 7.49 1.94 9.43 X25-22-PP-020 West X25 108.00 117.00 9.00 9.00 10.51 3.52 14.03 X25-22-PP-020 West X25 126.00 128.00 2.00 2.00 7.88 4.61 12.49 X25-22-PP-021* West X25 82.70 84.00 1.30 1.30 0.02 0.01 0.03 X61-22-PP-001 N1 X61 30.00 34.10 4.10 4.10 23.44 5.58 29.02 X61-22-PP-001 N1 X61 42.00 48.00 6.00 6.00 11.62 4.49 16.11 X61-22-PP-002 N1 X61 23.50 35.00 11.50 11.50 9.37 4.99 14.36 X61-22-PP-002 N1 X61 46.00 56.00 10.00 10.00 12.16 2.48 14.64 X61-22-PP-003 N1 X61 42.30 43.00 0.70 0.70 16.15 2.20 18.35 X61-22-PP-004 N1 X61 42.00 43.00 1.00 1.00 3.40 0.29 3.69 X61-22-PP-005* N1 X61 37.00 38.00 1.00 1.00 2.08 0.08 2.16 X61-22-PP-006 N1 X61 49.00 50.10 1.10 1.10 13.95 3.74 17.69 X61-22-PP-007 N1 X61 47.00 48.00 1.00 1.00 5.45 0.84 6.29 X64-22-PP-001 N1 X64 33.00 34.00 1.00 1.00 0.22 0.00 0.22 X64-22-PP-002 N1 X64 32.00 53.00 21.00 21.00 11.65 1.57 13.22 X64-22-PP-003 N1 X64 36.00 47.00 11.00 11.00 10.82 1.30 12.12 X64-22-PP-004 N1 X64 39.00 40.00 1.00 1.00 0.26 0.00 0.26 X64-22-PP-005 N1 X64 35.00 36.00 1.00 1.00 7.68 1.84 9.52 X64-22-PP-006 N1 X64 37.00 40.00 3.00 3.00 3.48 2.61 6.09 X64-22-PP-007 N1 X64 38.15 39.00 0.85 0.85 18.00 14.60 32.60 X64-22-PP-008 N1 X64 38.00 39.00 1.00 1.00 3.43 0.52 3.95 X64-22-PP-009* N1 X64 39.00 44.15 5.15 5.15 5.43 1.68 7.11 X64-22-PP-010 N1 X64 41.00 42.00 1.00 1.00 2.36 0.77 3.13 X64-22-PP-011 N1 X64 42.00 43.00 1.00 1.00 10.15 3.95 14.10 X64-22-PP-012 N1 X64 38.50 40.00 1.50 1.50 25.97 10.39 36.35 X64-22-PP-013 N1 X64 16.00 17.00 1.00 1.00 11.90 0.46 12.36 X64-22-PP-013 N1 X64 53.00 55.00 2.00 2.00 5.23 0.08 5.31 X64-22-PP-014 N1 X64 34.75 35.75 1.00 1.00 25.90 9.96 35.86 X64-22-PP-014 N1 X64 47.00 51.00 4.00 4.00 5.29 0.99 6.28 X68-22-PP-001 N1 X68 39.00 40.00 1.00 1.00 3.77 0.70 4.47 X68-22-PP-002 N1 X68 34.00 42.00 8.00 8.00 5.34 0.81 6.15 X68-22-PP-003 N1 X68 36.00 37.00 1.00 1.00 6.08 0.24 6.32 X68-22-PP-004 N1 X68 37.00 42.00 5.00 5.00 6.40 0.59 6.99 X68-22-PP-005 N1 X68 34.00 35.00 1.00 1.00 1.21 0.08 1.29 X68-22-PP-006 N1 X68 39.00 43.00 4.00 4.00 6.22 0.22 6.43 X68-22-PP-007 N1 X68 41.00 42.00 1.00 1.00 0.94 0.11 1.05 X68-22-PP-008 N1 X68 33.00 34.00 1.00 1.00 12.90 4.45 17.35 X68-22-PP-009 N1 X68 31.00 32.00 1.00 1.00 0.03 0.00 0.03 X68-22-PP-010 N1 X68 28.00 29.00 1.00 1.00 0.08 0.00 0.08 X68-22-PP-011 N1 X68 33.00 34.00 1.00 1.00 15.90 2.40 18.30 X68-22-PP-012 N1 X68 30.00 31.00 1.00 1.00 0.98 0.05 1.03 X68-22-PP-013 N1 X68 25.00 26.00 1.00 1.00 0.05 0.00 0.05 X68-22-PP-014 N1 X68 29.00 30.00 1.00 1.00 0.51 0.07 0.58 X68-22-PP-015 N1 X68 29.00 31.00 2.00 2.00 11.62 1.61 13.23 X68-22-PP-015 N1 X68 36.00 37.00 1.00 1.00 7.76 0.72 8.48 X68-22-PP-016 N1 X68 26.00 27.00 1.00 1.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 X68-22-PP-017 N1 X68 36.00 37.00 1.00 1.00 1.85 0.14 1.98 X68-22-PP-018 N1 X68 35.00 36.00 1.00 1.00 5.82 1.00 6.82 X68-22-PP-019 N1 X68 36.00 36.50 0.50 0.50 0.26 0.12 0.38 X68-22-PP-020 N1 X68 31.00 31.50 0.50 0.50 7.17 1.13 8.30 X68-22-PP-021 N1 X68 32.00 33.00 1.00 1.00 2.97 1.55 4.52 X68-22-PP-022 N1 X68 33.00 34.00 1.00 1.00 0.23 0.06 0.28 X68-22-PP-023 N1 X68 37.00 38.00 1.00 1.00 1.56 0.03 1.59 X68-22-PP-024 N1 X68 33.50 37.00 3.50 3.50 13.50 2.76 16.25 X68-22-PP-025 N1 X68 40.00 41.00 1.00 1.00 0.37 0.01 0.38 X68-22-PP-026 N1 X68 30.00 31.00 1.00 1.00 2.77 0.56 3.33 X68-22-PP-027 N1 X68 33.00 38.00 5.00 5.00 7.29 2.05 9.33 X68-22-PP-028 N1 X68 33.00 36.00 3.00 3.00 8.93 0.78 9.71 X68-22-PP-029 N1 X68 26.00 27.00 1.00 1.00 0.01 0.02 0.03 X68-22-PP-030 N1 X68 32.00 39.00 7.00 7.00 5.94 0.89 6.83 X68-22-PP-031 N1 X68 44.00 45.00 1.00 1.00 0.33 0.02 0.35 X68-22-PP-032 N1 X68 28.00 29.00 1.00 1.00 0.04 0.00 0.04 X68-22-PP-033 N1 X68 32.00 34.00 2.00 2.00 11.42 5.46 16.88 X68-22-PP-034 N1 X68 37.00 43.00 6.00 6.00 12.73 2.50 15.23 X68-22-PP-035* N1 X68 30.00 31.00 1.00 1.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Y53-22-PP-001 N1 Y53 26.00 28.00 2.00 2.00 12.97 2.26 15.22 Y53-22-PP-002 N1 Y53 27.00 29.75 2.75 2.75 12.00 2.44 14.44 Y53-22-PP-003* N1 Y53 28.00 29.00 1.00 1.00 2.28 0.38 2.66 Y53-22-PP-004 N1 Y53 22.10 23.00 0.90 0.90 0.30 0.10 0.40 Y53-22-PP-005 N1 Y53 28.00 30.00 2.00 2.00 3.72 0.85 4.56 Y53-22-PP-006 N1 Y53 32.00 33.50 1.50 1.50 14.08 4.43 18.51 Y53-22-PP-007 N1 Y53 31.15 34.55 3.40 3.40 42.36 6.79 49.15 Y53-22-PP-008 N1 Y53 31.75 36.00 4.25 4.25 24.21 3.87 28.08 Y53-22-PP-009 N1 Y53 34.00 34.65 0.65 0.65 13.15 2.65 15.80 Y53-22-PP-010 N1 Y53 29.60 30.00 0.40 0.40 20.30 1.40 21.70 Y53-22-PP-011 N1 Y53 29.00 30.00 1.00 1.00 0.22 0.02 0.25 Y53-22-PP-012 N1 Y53 21.00 22.00 1.00 1.00 0.02 0.00 0.02 Y53-22-PP-013 N1 Y53 21.00 21.50 0.50 0.50 0.07 0.03 0.10 Y53-22-PP-014* N1 Y53 21.00 22.00 1.00 1.00 0.14 0.02 0.16 Y53-22-PP-015 N1 Y53 20.00 21.00 1.00 1.00 0.21 0.01 0.22 Y62-22-PP-001 N1 Y62 48.00 49.00 1.00 1.00 6.20 1.59 7.79 Y62-22-PP-002 N1 Y62 32.00 34.00 2.00 2.00 8.91 1.40 10.30 Y62-22-PP-003* N1 Y62 48.00 49.00 1.00 1.00 4.93 0.31 5.24 Y62-22-PP-004 N1 Y62 45.00 46.00 1.00 1.00 5.21 1.57 6.78 Y62-22-PP-005 N1 Y62 34.90 37.00 2.10 2.10 3.72 0.28 4.00 Y62-22-PP-006 N1 Y62 44.00 49.00 5.00 5.00 8.51 1.03 9.54 Y62-22-PP-007 N1 Y62 34.00 38.10 4.10 4.10 7.29 1.21 8.51 Y62-22-PP-007 N1 Y62 41.90 43.00 1.10 1.10 8.03 2.37 10.40 Y62-22-PP-008 N1 Y62 37.00 44.00 7.00 7.00 11.66 3.58 15.25 Y62-22-PP-009 N1 Y62 40.00 49.00 9.00 9.00 6.33 0.65 6.98 Y62-22-PP-010 N1 Y62 38.00 44.00 6.00 6.00 7.89 0.86 8.74 Y62-22-PP-011 N1 Y62 42.00 43.00 1.00 1.00 10.80 1.45 12.25 Y62-22-PP-012 N1 Y62 40.00 41.00 1.00 1.00 2.93 1.58 4.51 Y62-22-PP-013 N1 Y62 43.00 44.00 1.00 1.00 2.16 0.13 2.29 Y62-22-PP-014 N1 Y62 36.00 37.00 1.00 1.00 1.78 0.13 1.91 Y62-22-PP-015 N1 Y62 34.00 35.00 1.00 1.00 2.60 4.64 7.24 Y62-22-PP-016 N1 Y62 41.00 46.00 5.00 5.00 9.55 10.09 19.64 Y62-22-PP-017 N1 Y62 51.00 54.00 3.00 3.00 7.38 3.49 10.86 Y62-22-PP-018 N1 Y62 46.00 48.00 2.00 2.00 6.55 2.55 9.10 Y62-22-PP-019 N1 Y62 49.00 51.00 2.00 2.00 5.05 0.01 5.06 Y62-22-PP-020 N1 Y62 37.00 39.00 2.00 2.00 6.32 2.20 8.52 Y62-22-PP-020 N1 Y62 59.00 60.00 1.00 1.00 7.00 1.08 8.08 Y62-22-PP-021 N1 Y62 60.00 61.00 1.00 1.00 2.92 0.50 3.42 Y62-22-PP-022 N1 Y62 54.00 57.00 3.00 3.00 5.92 0.64 6.56 Y62-22-PP-023 N1 Y62 37.00 38.00 1.00 1.00 1.64 1.09 2.73 Y62-22-PP-024 N1 Y62 37.80 39.00 1.20 1.20 1.64 0.28 1.92 Y62-22-PP-025 N1 Y62 44.00 46.00 2.00 2.00 9.26 2.32 11.57 Y62-22-PP-026 N1 Y62 39.00 40.00 1.00 1.00 0.02 0.01 0.03 Y62-22-PP-027 N1 Y62 44.00 46.00 2.00 2.00 7.65 5.89 13.54 Y62-22-PP-028* N1 Y62 34.00 35.20 1.20 1.20 4.27 0.08 4.35 Y62-22-PP-029 N1 Y62 39.00 40.00 1.00 1.00 1.91 0.02 1.92 Y62-22-PP-030 N1 Y62 32.00 42.00 10.00 10.00 8.88 0.42 9.30 Y62-22-PP-031 N1 Y62 44.00 45.00 1.00 1.00 3.38 0.44 3.82 Y62-22-PP-032 N1 Y62 40.10 41.00 0.90 0.90 25.40 0.05 25.45 Y62-22-PP-032 N1 Y62 48.00 49.10 1.10 1.10 5.74 3.26 9.00 Y62-22-PP-033 N1 Y62 38.00 41.00 3.00 3.00 9.63 10.79 20.41 Z60-22-PP-001 N1 Z60 18.00 19.00 1.00 1.00 0.25 0.00 0.25 Z60-22-PP-002 N1 Z60 21.00 22.00 1.00 1.00 0.06 0.01 0.07 Z60-22-PP-003 N1 Z60 27.00 28.00 1.00 1.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Z60-22-PP-004* N1 Z60 29.00 30.00 1.00 1.00 0.01 0.00 0.01 Z60-22-PP-005 N1 Z60 23.00 24.00 1.00 1.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 Z60-22-PP-006 N1 Z60 19.90 21.00 1.10 1.10 0.03 0.00 0.03 Z60-22-PP-007 N1 Z60 21.00 22.00 1.00 1.00 0.01 0.00 0.01 Z60-22-PP-008 N1 Z60 20.00 20.65 0.65 0.65 1.33 0.16 1.49 Z60-22-PP-009 N1 Z60 18.00 19.00 1.00 1.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Z60-22-PP-010 N1 Z60 17.00 18.00 1.00 1.00 0.02 0.01 0.03 Z60-22-PP-011 N1 Z60 19.00 20.00 1.00 1.00 0.70 0.17 0.87 Z60-22-PP-012 N1 Z60 18.00 19.00 1.00 1.00 0.96 0.01 0.97 Z60-22-PP-013 N1 Z60 25.00 25.80 0.80 0.80 1.17 0.38 1.55 Z60-22-PP-014 N1 Z60 23.00 24.00 1.00 1.00 1.55 0.30 1.85

* Within-deposit hydrogeological drill hole

** Off-deposit hydrogeological drill hole

Special note: X64 (in italics) is included under the X65 deposit in the 2022 PEA

Hydrogeological Program Update

Ongoing hydrogeological modelling of the past two years has consisted of: 1) Profile Tracer Tests which measure groundwater flow and conductivity of the bedrock stratigraphy within the drill hole, 2) Injection Tests to model the aquifer characteristics, and 3) Physio-chemical measurements of the water within the drill holes to characterize the groundwater in and around the deposits. The model is continuously evolving while incorporating new data from field tests. The updated hydrogeological model will be used to continuously improve forecasts for dewatering volume estimates that will be used in the Pine Point feasibility study planned for H2 of 2023.

Qualified Person

Mr. Robin Adair is the Qualified Person and the Vice President of Exploration for Osisko Metals Incorporated. He is responsible for the technical data reported in this news release, and he is a Professional Geologist registered in the Northwest Territories.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Osisko Metals adheres to a strict QA/QC program for core handling, sampling, sample transportation, and analyses. Drill core samples from the Pine Point project area are securely transported to its core facility on site, where they are logged and sampled. Samples selected for assay are shipped to ALS Canada Ltd.’s preparation facility in Yellowknife. Pulps are analyzed at the ALS Canada Ltd. facility in North Vancouver, BC. All samples are analyzed by four acid digestion followed by both ICP-AES and ICP-MS for a multi-element suite with a 1% upper detection limit for base metals. Samples reporting over 1% for Zn and 1% for Pb are analyzed by assay grade, four acid digestion and ICP-AES analysis with an upper detection limit of 30% and 20%, respectively. Samples with Zn >30% and or Pb >20% are analyzed by traditional titration.

Table 2: Drill Hole Collar Locations (NAD83 (CSRS) Zone 11)

Hole Name Zone Deposit Easting Northing Elev. (m) Azm. Dip Length (m) HG-22-PP-001** Hydro-Geo 626833.5 6749138.3 179.4 155 -75 81.0 HG-22-PP-002** Hydro-Geo 630485.0 6751338.5 180.4 0 -90 66.0 HG-22-PP-003** Hydro-Geo 628935.3 6750030.9 181.4 0 -90 50.0 X25-22-PP-001 West X25 606466.9 6735951.2 209.1 0 -90 156.0 X25-22-PP-004 West X25 606624.0 6735941.5 209.5 0 -90 162.0 X25-22-PP-005 West X25 606607.3 6735965.6 209.8 0 -90 153.0 X25-22-PP-006 West X25 606589.8 6735943.2 209.7 0 -90 159.0 X25-22-PP-007 West X25 606550.6 6735973.9 209.7 0 -90 161.0 X25-22-PP-008 West X25 606524.0 6735987.1 209.4 0 -90 159.0 X25-22-PP-011 West X25 606574.2 6735929.0 209.6 0 -90 150.0 X25-22-PP-012* West X25 606591.1 6735892.3 209.8 0 -90 160.0 X25-22-PP-013 West X25 606575.9 6735877.2 209.0 0 -90 153.0 X25-22-PP-016 West X25 606504.4 6735921.1 209.1 0 -90 160.0 X25-22-PP-020 West X25 606419.2 6735936.2 209.0 0 -90 156.0 X25-22-PP-021* West X25 606472.2 6735883.5 208.9 0 -90 153.0 X61-22-PP-001 N1 X61 630599.4 6751525.2 178.7 0 -90 54.0 X61-22-PP-002 N1 X61 630518.9 6751495.0 178.6 0 -90 63.0 X61-22-PP-003 N1 X61 630448.9 6751462.4 178.6 0 -90 47.0 X61-22-PP-004 N1 X61 630412.8 6751455.4 178.8 0 -90 48.0 X61-22-PP-005* N1 X61 630431.8 6751511.3 178.4 0 -90 54.0 X61-22-PP-006 N1 X61 630748.6 6751599.0 180.2 0 -90 54.0 X61-22-PP-007 N1 X61 630756.6 6751572.1 180.0 0 -90 65.0 X64-22-PP-001 N1 X64 628606.7 6750547.2 178.6 0 -90 45.0 X64-22-PP-002 N1 X64 628626.4 6750578.3 178.1 0 -90 60.0 X64-22-PP-003 N1 X64 628653.0 6750578.6 178.3 0 -90 57.0 X64-22-PP-004 N1 X64 628706.3 6750572.6 178.1 0 -90 48.0 X64-22-PP-005 N1 X64 628729.3 6750585.7 178.1 0 -90 45.0 X64-22-PP-006 N1 X64 628807.2 6750629.7 177.9 0 -90 48.0 X64-22-PP-007 N1 X64 628781.3 6750625.0 178.2 0 -90 48.0 X64-22-PP-008 N1 X64 628770.0 6750595.3 178.0 0 -90 45.0 X64-22-PP-009* N1 X64 628841.4 6750588.2 177.9 0 -90 54.0 X64-22-PP-010 N1 X64 628805.4 6750590.2 178.2 0 -90 54.0 X64-22-PP-011 N1 X64 628794.6 6750558.1 178.2 0 -90 51.0 X64-22-PP-012 N1 X64 628736.7 6750467.1 178.3 0 -90 51.0 X64-22-PP-013 N1 X64 628809.5 6750389.9 178.4 0 -90 60.0 X64-22-PP-014 N1 X64 628785.7 6750355.5 178.5 0 -90 66.0 X68-22-PP-001 N1 X68 627571.0 6749199.0 180.1 0 -90 48.0 X68-22-PP-002 N1 X68 627566.0 6749219.0 180.1 0 -90 48.0 X68-22-PP-003 N1 X68 627502.4 6749207.0 180.0 0 -90 48.0 X68-22-PP-004 N1 X68 627518.7 6749187.0 180.0 0 -90 45.0 X68-22-PP-005 N1 X68 627526.2 6749171.0 180.0 0 -90 45.0 X68-22-PP-006 N1 X68 627495.6 6749178.0 180.0 0 -90 48.0 X68-22-PP-007 N1 X68 627505.4 6749153.0 179.9 0 -90 51.0 X68-22-PP-008 N1 X68 627447.4 6749165.0 179.9 0 -90 45.0 X68-22-PP-009 N1 X68 627456.4 6749137.0 180.0 0 -90 48.0 X68-22-PP-010 N1 X68 627420.2 6749158.0 180.0 0 -90 45.0 X68-22-PP-011 N1 X68 627431.9 6749130.0 180.0 0 -90 45.0 X68-22-PP-012 N1 X68 627113.1 6749062.0 179.7 0 -90 42.0 X68-22-PP-013 N1 X68 627138.2 6749008.0 179.9 0 -90 42.0 X68-22-PP-014 N1 X68 627142.2 6749068.0 179.5 0 -90 39.0 X68-22-PP-015 N1 X68 627153.8 6749045.0 179.7 0 -90 39.0 X68-22-PP-016 N1 X68 627166.8 6749019.0 180.0 0 -90 45.0 X68-22-PP-017 N1 X68 627178.4 6748997.0 179.9 0 -90 39.0 X68-22-PP-018 N1 X68 627169.2 6749082.0 179.7 0 -90 42.0 X68-22-PP-019 N1 X68 627198.8 6749033.0 179.8 0 -90 42.0 X68-22-PP-020 N1 X68 627206.6 6749079.0 179.8 0 -90 36.0 X68-22-PP-021 N1 X68 627216.2 6749057.0 180.0 0 -90 42.0 X68-22-PP-022 N1 X68 627228.5 6749031.0 179.8 0 -90 42.0 X68-22-PP-023 N1 X68 627227.3 6749103.0 179.6 0 -90 45.0 X68-22-PP-024 N1 X68 627239.4 6749077.5 179.7 0 -90 42.0 X68-22-PP-025 N1 X68 627251.7 6749051.0 180.0 0 -90 45.0 X68-22-PP-026 N1 X68 627080.8 6749064.0 179.2 0 -90 42.0 X68-22-PP-027 N1 X68 627094.4 6749036.0 179.6 0 -90 42.0 X68-22-PP-028 N1 X68 627109.7 6749010.0 179.8 0 -90 45.0 X68-22-PP-029 N1 X68 627123.7 6748977.0 179.9 0 -90 42.0 X68-22-PP-030 N1 X68 627061.7 6749036.0 179.7 0 -90 42.0 X68-22-PP-031 N1 X68 627092.8 6748978.0 179.7 0 -90 48.0 X68-22-PP-032 N1 X68 627052.8 6749005.0 179.8 0 -90 30.0 X68-22-PP-033 N1 X68 627307.7 6749133.4 179.9 0 -90 45.0 X68-22-PP-034 N1 X68 627375.5 6749121.3 180.1 0 -90 48.0 X68-22-PP-035* N1 X68 627323.0 6749097.2 179.9 0 -90 57.0 Y53-22-PP-001 N1 Y53 634124.0 6752987.4 182.0 0 -90 33.0 Y53-22-PP-002 N1 Y53 634105.0 6753021.5 183.1 0 -90 33.0 Y53-22-PP-003* N1 Y53 634070.9 6753001.9 182.9 0 -90 33.0 Y53-22-PP-004 N1 Y53 634035.1 6752973.7 181.5 0 -90 27.0 Y53-22-PP-005 N1 Y53 634052.5 6752943.4 181.5 0 -90 36.0 Y53-22-PP-006 N1 Y53 634018.7 6752925.7 182.0 0 -90 36.0 Y53-22-PP-007 N1 Y53 633881.9 6752885.8 181.9 0 -90 36.0 Y53-22-PP-008 N1 Y53 633951.3 6752876.5 181.8 0 -90 42.0 Y53-22-PP-009 N1 Y53 633873.2 6752820.1 181.5 0 -90 39.0 Y53-22-PP-010 N1 Y53 633888.6 6752794.0 182.0 0 -90 33.0 Y53-22-PP-011 N1 Y53 633969.4 6752846.9 182.0 0 -90 36.0 Y53-22-PP-012 N1 Y53 633987.0 6752824.7 181.4 0 -90 33.0 Y53-22-PP-013 N1 Y53 633985.5 6752802.5 181.8 0 -90 33.0 Y53-22-PP-014* N1 Y53 633788.0 6752811.7 181.6 0 -90 33.0 Y53-22-PP-015 N1 Y53 633755.3 6752774.1 181.6 0 -90 27.0 Y62-22-PP-001 N1 Y62 629533.6 6750972.1 177.6 0 -90 51.0 Y62-22-PP-002 N1 Y62 629537.7 6751013.4 177.5 0 -90 48.0 Y62-22-PP-003* N1 Y62 629563.7 6750966.3 177.7 0 -90 51.0 Y62-22-PP-004 N1 Y62 629560.7 6750996.5 177.8 0 -90 54.0 Y62-22-PP-005 N1 Y62 629579.7 6751031.9 177.7 0 -90 42.0 Y62-22-PP-006 N1 Y62 629593.3 6751000.5 178.1 0 -90 54.0 Y62-22-PP-007 N1 Y62 629618.1 6751063.9 177.4 0 -90 45.0 Y62-22-PP-008 N1 Y62 629629.7 6751035.8 177.6 0 -90 54.0 Y62-22-PP-009 N1 Y62 629665.0 6751057.6 177.7 0 -90 54.0 Y62-22-PP-010 N1 Y62 629738.0 6751098.3 177.9 0 -90 48.0 Y62-22-PP-011 N1 Y62 629705.0 6751078.4 177.9 0 -90 51.0 Y62-22-PP-012 N1 Y62 629689.5 6751110.1 177.5 0 -90 50.0 Y62-22-PP-013 N1 Y62 629721.5 6751138.2 177.4 0 -90 51.0 Y62-22-PP-014 N1 Y62 629767.8 6751118.5 180.2 0 -90 42.0 Y62-22-PP-015 N1 Y62 629752.8 6751151.1 177.3 0 -90 45.0 Y62-22-PP-016 N1 Y62 629792.7 6751153.6 178.1 0 -90 52.0 Y62-22-PP-017 N1 Y62 629833.1 6751149.0 178.5 0 -90 66.0 Y62-22-PP-018 N1 Y62 629846.1 6751176.7 178.6 0 -90 54.0 Y62-22-PP-019 N1 Y62 629813.1 6751185.3 178.3 0 -90 57.0 Y62-22-PP-020 N1 Y62 629856.8 6751240.7 178.0 0 -90 66.0 Y62-22-PP-021 N1 Y62 629837.9 6751292.7 177.8 0 -90 63.0 Y62-22-PP-022 N1 Y62 629876.4 6751277.8 177.9 0 -90 60.0 Y62-22-PP-023 N1 Y62 629905.6 6751300.3 178.7 0 -90 45.0 Y62-22-PP-024 N1 Y62 629966.8 6751261.1 178.6 0 -90 42.0 Y62-22-PP-025 N1 Y62 629952.4 6751290.5 178.4 0 -90 51.0 Y62-22-PP-026 N1 Y62 629941.1 6751318.1 178.0 0 -90 42.0 Y62-22-PP-027 N1 Y62 630118.6 6751325.4 178.3 0 -90 48.0 Y62-22-PP-028* N1 Y62 630097.1 6751346.6 178.1 0 -90 48.0 Y62-22-PP-029 N1 Y62 630084.2 6751376.2 178.4 0 -90 45.0 Y62-22-PP-030 N1 Y62 630114.7 6751418.1 178.2 0 -90 48.0 Y62-22-PP-031 N1 Y62 630139.2 6751356.5 178.4 0 -90 46.0 Y62-22-PP-032 N1 Y62 630124.3 6751389.1 178.3 0 -90 51.0 Y62-22-PP-033 N1 Y62 630161.3 6751398.4 178.4 0 -90 49.0 Z60-22-PP-001 N1 Z60 630867.9 6750458.6 181.9 0 -90 27.0 Z60-22-PP-002 N1 Z60 630860.8 6750423.9 182.0 0 -90 30.0 Z60-22-PP-003 N1 Z60 630840.1 6750405.0 182.0 0 -90 30.0 Z60-22-PP-004* N1 Z60 630809.2 6750379.8 182.0 0 -90 39.0 Z60-22-PP-005 N1 Z60 630736.4 6750338.7 181.8 0 -90 30.0 Z60-22-PP-006 N1 Z60 630787.4 6750366.2 181.9 0 -90 27.0 Z60-22-PP-007 N1 Z60 630810.5 6750351.8 182.0 0 -90 27.0 Z60-22-PP-008 N1 Z60 630917.9 6750437.9 182.1 0 -90 27.0 Z60-22-PP-009 N1 Z60 630890.5 6750407.5 182.0 0 -90 30.0 Z60-22-PP-010 N1 Z60 630866.7 6750387.2 181.8 0 -90 30.0 Z60-22-PP-011 N1 Z60 630857.6 6750358.7 182.3 0 -90 30.0 Z60-22-PP-012 N1 Z60 630884.6 6750347.9 182.3 0 -90 30.0 Z60-22-PP-013 N1 Z60 630910.2 6750335.2 182.3 0 -90 30.0 Z60-22-PP-014 N1 Z60 630957.5 6750352.0 182.5 0 -90 30.0

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals space. The Company controls one of Canada’s premier past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point Project, located in the Northwest Territories for which the 2022 PEA has indicated an after-tax NPV of $603M and an IRR of 25% is based on the current Mineral Resource Estimates that are amenable to open pit and shallow underground mining and consist of 15.7Mt grading 5.55% ZnEq of Indicated Mineral Resources and 47.2Mt grading 5.94% ZnEq of Inferred Mineral Resources. Please refer to the technical report entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment, Pine Point Project, Hay River, Northwest Territories, Canada” dated July 30, which has been filed on SEDAR. The Pine Point Project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, near infrastructure and paved highway access, and also has an electrical substation as well as 100 kilometres of viable haulage roads already in place.

The Company is also in the process of acquiring, from Glencore Canada, a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper Mine, located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Quebec. The Company is currently focused on resource evaluation of the Mount Copper Expansion Project that hosts a NI43-101 Inferred Resource of 456Mt grading 0.31% Cu (see April 28, 2022 press release). The Mount Copper Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared and approved by Yann Camus, P.Eng., Geological Services of SGS Canada, an independent Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards. The Mineral Resource Estimate was reviewed internally by Guy Desharnais, Ph.D., P. Geo., non-independent Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards. Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Quebec.

For further information on this press release, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact:

Robert Wares, CEO of Osisko Metals Incorporated

Email: [email protected] www.osiskometals.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates, and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward-looking information. This news release may contain forward-looking information pertaining to the Pine Point Project, including, among other things, the results of the PEA and the IRR, NPV and estimated costs, production, production rate and mine life; the expectation that the Pine Point Project will be a robust operation and profitable at a variety of prices and assumptions; the expected high quality of the Pine Point concentrates; the potential impact of the Pine Point Project in the Northwest Territories, including but not limited to the potential generation of tax revenue and contribution of jobs; and the Pine Point Project having the potential for mineral resource expansion and new discoveries. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including, without limitation, assumptions about: favourable equity and debt capital markets; the ability to raise additional capital on reasonable terms to advance the development of its projects and pursue planned exploration; future prices of zinc and lead; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of mineral resource estimates; production costs; operating conditions being favourable; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental and third party approvals; licenses and permits being received on favourable terms; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital markets; availability of equipment; and positive relations with local groups. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information are set out in the Company’s public documents filed at www.sedar.com . Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b61ba222-95d4-4fe7-8739-bb658bb446a8



