Osisko Mining – Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Osisko Mining Inc. (“Osisko” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: OSK) is pleased to announce that it has filed and commenced mailing of the notice of meeting and management information circular in connection with its annual meeting of shareholders (“the Meeting”) to be held on May 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time), at the offices of 155 University Avenue, Suite 1440, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5H 3B7.

In view of the current health risks associated with large public gatherings, due to COVID-19, shareholders are asked to not attend the meeting in person, particularly if they are experiencing any of the described COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough or difficulty breathing. Instead, shareholders will have an equal opportunity regardless of their geographic location to participate in the Meeting by dialing in to our conference line at 1-855-342-6455 (North America Toll Free) or 1-416-933-3853 (Outside North America), followed by the Conference ID 2526184. Participants should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the meeting.Additionally, shareholders are encouraged to vote in advance via electronic means prior to the Meeting. To ensure votes are received in a timely manner, shareholders may vote via the internet, by telephone or by facsimile according to the instructions found on the voting form mailed to them.The Board of Directors Recommends a Vote FOR All Proposed Resolutions.

The proxy deadline to submit votes is on May 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time).The Circular and other relevant materials are available on the Corporation’s website at www.osiskomining.com , or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Corporation’s issuer profile.Shareholders who have any questions or require assistance with voting may contact

Osisko’s Proxy Solicitation Agent:Laurel Hill Advisory Group

Toll Free: 1‐877‐452‐7184

International: +1 416‐304‐0211 outside Canada and the US

By Email: assistance@laurelhill.com About Osisko Mining



Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d’Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

