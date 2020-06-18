Osisko Releases 2019 Sustainable Development Report

TORONTO, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX “Osisko” or the “Corporation”), is pleased to announce that it has published its 2019 Sustainable Development report which provides a detailed overview of the Company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance and economic contributions to the communities in which we operate. The report is available on the Osisko website www.osiskomining.com in English and French.

Osisko Mining believes that being a good corporate citizen involves delivering environmental stewardship, protecting the health and well-being of our workforce and our neighbours, engaging with stakeholders and being an economic stimulus for our host communities.Our focus is to deliver lasting value to our stakeholders, our host communities and our employees. As reflected in our core values, a sustainable business must be ethical, creative and efficient, as well as respectful, engaged and inclusive. By understanding and listening to our stakeholders, we look for innovative ways to address both societal and economic expectations.We have anchored sustainability in our business strategy through our policies. We monitor our performance in the pillars of society, health and safety, environment and economy, and align our strategies to meet new challenges.The report covers Osisko Mining Inc. activities on our Windfall, Quévillon, Osborne-Bell and Urban Barry projects. It describes our ESG performance from January 1 to December 31, 2019 and gives comparative data from previous years.About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d’Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).CONTACT INFORMATION:

John Burzynski

President & Chief Executive Officer

Telephone (416) 363-8653



CBJ Newsmakers