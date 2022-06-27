Ostara Building New Crystal Green® Fertilizer Production Facility

St. Louis, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Farmer and retailer demand for an innovative and highly efficient, U.S. produced phosphate fertilizer, is increasing every day. As a result, Ostara is building a new facility to produce its platform product, Crystal Green®, a highly efficient granular phosphate fertilizer in the heart of the Corn Belt. The new central U.S. located plant will better serve farmers with numerous logistical advantages. Farmers are looking to increase yield and quality without negative environmental impact, and Crystal Green delivers both.

“Ostara is excited to be bringing additional tons of Crystal Green to the market as demand has continually outpaced supply. The St. Louis facility is great news to North American farmers as we add needed tons to the market. Farmers really want a more efficient phosphate fertilizer option that feeds crops all season by avoiding nutrient loss through soil fixation, runoff and leaching, and that’s Crystal Green,” says Ron Restum, chief commercial officer at Ostara. “The timing couldn’t be better as the industry is looking for more locally produced fertilizers that avoid international supply chain issues. Additionally, the new plant will support much needed economic growth in the Midwest.”

Ostara announced purchasing the facility from Bruce Oakley, Inc. in 2021 with plans to construct a state- of-the-art granulation facility to produce Crystal Green phosphate fertilizers. The new production facility is a significant investment in the future for Ostara and will add over 40 jobs to the St. Louis market.

“St. Louis was the ideal location for this facility, not only due to the proximity to the market, but also the depth of talent in the community and full support of the entire Oakley team,” Restum adds. “We’ve already begun adding critical people to the team and openings are regularly posted to our website as we grow and construction progresses.”

The St. Louis facility will produce over 200,000 tons of Crystal Green fertilizers to be shipped throughout North America. With access to the railway, barge and trucks, retailers and farmers will gain seamless access to the latest innovation in phosphate fertility.

“The St. Louis metro’s optimal Midwest location and robust Agtech ecosystem make it an ideal home for Ostara’s new production facility,” said Steve Johnson, chief business attraction officer, Greater St. Louis, Inc., and president, AllianceSTL. “We applaud the company’s commitment to Downtown St. Louis and our north Riverfront and look forward to the quality job opportunities it presents for more than 40 regional workers.”

In anticipation of construction to be completed by the 3rd quarter of 2023, Ostara is hiring in the manufacturing, sales, agronomy and logistics departments. Interested applicants can find available opportunities at ostara.com/careers.

About Ostara | Crystal Green

Ostara’s Crystal Green® fertilizers are the first high-efficiency phosphate fertilizers to release nutrients in response to plant demand. Crystal Green fertilizers are proven to increase yields, enhance soil health and significantly reduce phosphate tie-up, runoff and leaching, thereby improving food security while protecting local waterways. Additionally, the Company’s Pearl® technology recovers phosphorus and nitrogen from industrial and municipal water streams and transforms these nutrients into Crystal Green® Pearl fertilizer which also plays a key roll in the agriculture and turf & ornamental sectors through a network of established retailers and distributors in North America and Europe. To learn more about Ostara’s revolutionary technologies and fertilizer portfolio, please visit ostara.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

###

Media Contact

Michelle Fluty

Ostara

Marketing and Communications Manager

[email protected]

309-261-7247

Attachments



CBJ Newsmakers