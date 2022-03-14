OTI Lumionics and UBC Demonstrate Quantum Computing Methods to be Effective in Simulating OLED Display Material Properties

TORONTO, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTI Lumionics , a leader in the development of production-ready advanced materials for consumer electronics, and the University of British Columbia (UBC) today announced that they have demonstrated quantum computing methods have an advantage over standard classical methods in simulating organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display emitter materials, when using OTI’s iterative qubit coupled cluster (iQCC) quantum method.

“Quantum computing has enormous potential to transform virtually every industry, but there have been little to no demonstrations of their value to date on real industrial problems. In this work, we set out to demonstrate that quantum computing methods could be better at simulating the properties of materials used in the best displays found in consumer electronics,” said OTI’s CEO Michael Helander. “The development of new materials for electronics is very precise, requiring specific material properties to be designed within tight tolerances, which is a challenge for traditional computer simulations. We developed new quantum computing methods to address this need by better simulating key properties of the emitter materials used in OLED displays. This gives us the ability to more efficiently design and screen new emitter materials in software that can meet the precise color and performance specifications required for displays in next-gen consumer electronics.”

The findings from the collaborative research clearly indicate that quantum computing methods can have a powerful advantage in computational materials design. While the synthesis of many materials is typically needed to develop a new OLED material with the right color – a very costly and slow process – the demonstrated quantum computing methods can be used to more accurately simulate these colors in software, reducing the number of materials that need to be synthesized and tested.

“This work establishes a clear practical use for quantum computing, which isn’t to be taken lightly. When deployed on emerging quantum hardware, OTI’s iQCC quantum method has the needed accuracy to help design organometallic complexes more efficiently, which are crucial to developing better OLED displays as well as other materials, like catalysts,” said Zachary Hudson, Associate Professor at UBC. “Our findings open the door to many industrial use cases for quantum computing, from developing better consumer electronics, to better batteries, catalysts and drugs. There’s a lot of excitement around quantum computing, and we predict the technology and research will continue to evolve rapidly.”

For complete details on the research and results, visit the leading chemistry journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition, or view the paper on arXiv.

About OTI Lumionics

OTI works with the largest mobile device and display manufacturers in the world to develop advanced materials for best-in-class consumer electronics. It develops better production-ready advanced materials by design, using quantum simulations, machine learning and real-world in-house testing in pilot production. OTI is the first to develop computing methods for industrial relevant materials design and apply them to commercial problems. OTI is currently delivering key enabling materials for OLED displays developed using its platform to leading display manufacturers for use in next-generation consumer electronics and automotive. For more information, visit otilumionics.com.

About UBC

The University of British Columbia is a global centre for research and teaching, consistently ranked among the top 20 public universities in the world. Since 1915, UBC’s entrepreneurial spirit has embraced innovation and challenged the status quo. UBC encourages its students, staff and faculty to challenge convention, lead discovery and explore new ways of learning. At UBC, bold thinking is given a place to develop into ideas that can change the world. For more information, visit www.chem.ubc.ca.

