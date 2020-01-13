Ousted Boeing CEO Gets $62M

CBJ — There won’t be any tag-day fundraisers required for former Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg, who is receiving a $62 million compensation package. However, he will receive no severance pay.

Muilenburg was fired as CEO last month as part of the fallout from two fatal passenger plane crashes that halted output of the company’s bestselling 737 Max jetliner. Since being grounded numerous other problems have arisen.

David Calhoun is the new CEO as of January 13.

The 737 Max has been grounded since March following the second of two crashes that together killed 346 people within a span of five months. There is still no timetable as to when — or if — the planes will be authorized to fly again.

