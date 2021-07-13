Over 160 Kids Attending Streams Summer Camp for Free This Year

SHELBURNE, Ontario, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Streams Community Hub today announced that their creative arts summer camps are well underway. The grassroots charity expects over 160 children aged 3 – 16 from Shelburne and elsewhere around Dufferin County for six weeks of creative arts programming that began on July 5. This long-awaited return to programs comes after the charity organization canceled its programming for the 2020 year due to COVID-19.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our signature creative arts camps this year at no cost to families after such a challenging year,” says Juli-Anne James, Co-founder and President at Streams Community Hub. “This would not be possible without the funding provided by the Ontario Government through the Safe Return to Class Fund.”

“The Ontario government is proud to partner with Streams Community Hub to provide a fun and educational summer camp experience for children who are interested in the creative arts,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education. “After a challenging year, Ontario students deserve an opportunity to socialize with their peers as they prepare themselves for a safe return to in-person learning in September.”

“I am pleased that the Streams Community Hub in Shelburne has received provincial funding to offer a summer program for children in our community,” said Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin-Caledon. “With this funding our government continues to support programs and services that inspire learning through the arts.”

This news comes as Streams Community Hub prepares to establish a more consistent presence locally by leasing two new units under construction at the Summerhill Plaza in Shelburne.

Andrew James, the Co-founder of Streams Hub, says, “We are excited to be able to grow from seasonal to year-round programming and to do more to help develop and support the community on a greater level in a new home.” The move to acquire this new location brings Streams one step closer to their ultimate goal of constructing a purpose-built youth arts hub to better serve the needs of children and youth in Shelburne and North Dufferin in the long term. The organization is currently fundraising toward this goal to raise the capital needed for their future home.

To learn more about Streams Community Hub and to donate, visit streamshub.org.

About Streams Community Hub: Streams Community Hub is an arts-centered, youth-focused registered charity. Our mission is to ignite learning, inspire youth and enrich the community through the arts.

Juli-Anne James

Streams Community Hub

289 203 8202

info@streamshub.org

