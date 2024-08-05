Over 9 Million Create Culture Together: Record Engagement Marks Culture Days 2025

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Culture Days 2025 brought together an estimated record 9.5 million people this past Fall, in a powerful demonstration of collective support and celebration of arts, culture, creativity, and heritage across Canada. The 16th annual celebration saw communities from coast to coast to coast unite around 5,000+ free and pay-what-you-may events, affirming that accessible cultural participation remains essential to national identity and well-being.

This year’s participation reflects more than attendance numbers–it represents a nationwide commitment to preserving and growing Canada’s cultural infrastructure during a much-needed time of support and representation. Over 1,500 organizers delivered experiences in 350+ communities and 40+ languages, creating pathways for people to discover, support and champion local artists and cultural initiatives.

Creativity, Community, Action

“What we witnessed this year goes beyond celebration—it’s a collective statement about what Canada values,” said Shannon Bowler, Executive Director, Culture Days. “Every person who attended a workshop, every community that hosted events, and every artist who opened their doors contributed to a larger movement. Each demonstrated that arts and culture aren’t luxuries. Rather, they’re fundamental to who we are as communities and as a country. This engagement matters now more than ever as we work together to ensure the arts sector continues to thrive.”

The three-week celebration, running from September 19 to October 12, showcased the breadth and diversity of Canada’s cultural landscape. Marquee institutions, including the National Ballet of Canada and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, welcomed thousands through their doors, while hundreds of grassroots community hubs in nearly every Province and Territory created intimate spaces for local connection.

September 30 featured dedicated National Day for Truth and Reconciliation programming, with over 175 events centring First Nations, Métis, and Inuit voices, histories, and creative expressions. These offerings advanced understanding through action, creating opportunities for all to listen, learn, and participate in reconciliation as an ongoing process.

Communities Lead the Way

This year’s Top Participating Communities showcase how cultural engagement transcends geography, with vibrant participation across urban centres, mid-sized cities, small municipalities and rural areas alike. Oakville, Ontario, topped the list with the most events overall, with over 350 programs offered during Culture Days in that community alone.

“I’m proud of the outstanding effort and participation by our community that made Oakville the top participating community in Culture Days 2025,” said Mayor of Oakville, Rob Burton. “Our thriving arts and culture scene is a big part of what makes Oakville such a vibrant and livable community.”

Overall: Oakville, Ontario

Urban Centres: Brampton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Vancouver

Mid-Sized Cities: Oakville, Milton, Cambridge, Richmond

Small Municipalities: Halton Hills, Township of Centre Wellington, Caledon, Pictou County

Towns and Rural Areas: Township of Scugog, Sundre, Yorkton, The Pas

Explore the complete 2025 Top Participating Communities List.

Building Sustainable Support for the Arts

Culture Days’ impact extends well beyond its three-week celebration. By removing financial barriers and creating welcoming entry points to cultural participation, the initiative helps build the sustained public support and engagement that Canada’s arts and culture sector needs to flourish. As a registered charity, Culture Days continues to provide year-round tools, resources, and skill development opportunities that contribute to sector growth and resilience.

Visit the 2025 Highlights page and learn more about the impact of Culture Days through our Media & Gallery and Blog .

Culture Days 2026

The 17th annual Culture Days celebration will occur from September 18th to October 4th, 2026.

About Culture Days

Culture Days has become Canada’s largest cultural event, holding over 55,000 events with over 30 million attendees over the past 16 years. Culture Days is a welcoming annual event held in the fall, featuring free activities and performances hosted by artists, cultural organizations, and municipalities in over 500 communities across Canada.

Participants are offered a variety of experiences to engage in, ranging from arts, culture, and heritage events. Culture Days highlights, amplifies, and empowers the diverse arts and cultural life in our communities. As a leading national voice for an active, engaged, and inclusive cultural life, Culture Days provides a range of tools and skill development resources that contribute to the growth and vibrancy of the arts sector across Canada. The Culture Days annual national awareness campaign culminates in a multi-week celebration of the arts. Culture Days is a registered charity. Visit culturedays.ca for more information.

The Government of Canada provides financial support for Culture Days through the Department of Canadian Heritage and the Canada Council for the Arts. Culture Days is also made possible through the support of Pattison (National Out-of-Home Media Partner), Cineplex Media (National Media Partner), and BT/A (National Creative Partner).

