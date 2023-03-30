OverActive Media Signs its First All-Female Esports Team

TORONTO, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) (“OverActive” or the “Company”), a global sports, media and entertainment company for today’s generation of fans, announced its entry into VALORANT Game Changers. OverActive signed a fully female Spanish roster that will compete as MAD Lions Laurë. MAD Lions Laurë joins other prominent organizations in the scene, including Team Liquid, Natus Vincere, FaZe Clan and G2 Esports.

The MAD Lions Laurë roster consists of Monica “moniovess” Oves Silva, Laia “MissLaia” Miralles Brull, Alessia “Alessia” Crisafo Norte, Lucia “Nahashi” Mata Vergara, Nicole “Nidxvilco” Dobrovolskyy Shved and Coach Adrián “Jedry” García Sáiz.

Initially launched in 2020 by Riot Games (creators of League of Legends), VALORANT Game Changers is the most-watched women’s tournament in esports1. OverActive is investing in the MAD Lions brand by signing a Spanish roster in one of the top esports titles. The new team creates opportunities in esports for women in Spain while providing the community with additional engagement touchpoints.

“We continue to focus on audience growth and are aware of the female gaming community and the appetite for relevant content,” said Alyson Walker, Chief Commercial Officer, OverActive Media. “VALORANT Game Changers is the perfect addition to our existing esports teams, and we’re excited to support the competitiveness of the League while driving more inclusivity in esports.”

“Supporting the path to pro has always been a priority for OverActive. We’ve demonstrated this through our involvement in Contenders in the Overwatch League, Call of Duty Challengers in the Call of Duty League and the NA VALORANT Challengers League. At OverActive, we build great teams, and that means developing young talent across our pro teams,” said Adam Adamou, Interim CEO & Chief Strategy Officer, OverActive Media. “VALORANT is today’s fastest-growing esport2, and we’re proud to support the ecosystem and give players of all genders an ideal pathway to pro play.”

OverActive’s investment in VALORANT Game Changers is part of its ongoing focus on women in gaming and esports. Earlier this month, the Company announced its partnership with The Collective, a division of global Sports, Music and Culture agency Wasserman. The Collective is dedicated to advancing the power of women in sports, entertainment, and culture. Together, both groups are committed to understanding, addressing, and driving solutions for creating gender equity in esports.

MAD Lions Laurë’s first public appearance will be during the VCT Game Changers 2023 open qualifier, a Riot Games-hosted tournament for women and non-binary players from April 5 to 9, 2023. Follow MAD Lions on Twitter at MADLions_EN for the latest news and updates.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of OverActive with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding: (a) OverActive’s anticipated VALORANT team; and (b) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead OverActive management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although OverActive believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the OverActive. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions; compliance with extensive government regulation; the risks and uncertainties associated with foreign markets; and risk factors set out in OverActive’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of OverActive and general market conditions, including COVID-19.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although OverActive has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. OverActive does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in professional esports leagues including (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, and (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions. OverActive also leads OAM Live, an events arm that produces both live and online events.

