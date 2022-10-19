Overcoming Medical Emergencies and Distance to Change One Girl’s Life – Organizations Work Together to Provide Funds, Medical Care and Transportation

GUELPH, Ontario, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — There are people who, simply because of where they were born, will never have the chance at the same life many of us in the developed world enjoy. A life where their children can get medical care when disaster strikes. Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) provides flights for 2000 aid, development, and mission organizations in some of the world’s most isolated communities so that children like Sara don’t miss out on being kids, just because of an accident, or the circumstances of their families and countries.

Thirteen-year-old Sara was badly burned while playing in remote Madagascar, and lack of advanced medical care left her arm fused to her torso. Through the cooperation of various organizations, she has been able to have surgery and Canadian MAF pilot, Ryan Unger, had the joy of flying her home.

Parents know how quickly something unexpected can take place, and an accident can happen. And that’s just what occurred one day as Sara was playing under the table with her brothers, when an oil lamp tipped over and set her on fire. Local hospitals attempted to treat her injuries but had no success. In remote Madagascar, families need to travel for multiple days overland to reach more advanced medical care, and the cost of that journey and further intervention was beyond their reach.

Life has been hard for Sara’s family; earlier this year they lost their home to a cyclone and have not had the funds to rebuild in addition to paying for their daughter’s medical needs. But hope appeared on the horizon. Nehemia, a non-profit organization, received funds to send her for treatment at the HVM hospital in Mandritsara Madagascar, and after the successful operation followed by eight weeks of recovery, MAF was called to fly Sara home.

Three different organizations participated in transforming Sara’s life and returning her safely. As Patrick Keller, MAF’s Country Director, shared, “We cannot do all, but we can do our part. That is what is beautiful about organizations working together.”

For more than 75 years, Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) has been bringing help, hope and healing through aviation to some of the most isolated places on earth. Today, we partner with over 2,000 organizations to deliver support, supplies, staff, spiritual care, and community development to thousands of communities where flying is not a luxury but a lifeline.

