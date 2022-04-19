Ozempic 2.0mg Approved in USA for Type 2 Diabetic Treatment

VICTORIA, British Columbia, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The US Food and Drug Administration has recently approved a 2.0mg dose of Ozempic as an approved Type 2 diabetes treatment when given as a once-weekly injection. The popularity of the drug for the fact it requires fewer injections is paired with greater consumer interest in it. Much of that is due to the fact Ozempic is reported to be better for Type 2 diabetics with cardiovascular health risks. Canada Pharmacy is able to fill Ozempic prescriptions for US residents approved by their doctor to switch to Ozempic.

The pharmaceutical manufacturer behind Ozempic, Novo Nordisk, has stressed that Ozempic is not going to be prescribed for weight loss for diabetics, and it is important that consumers understand this. Users who do find that it is better than other medications for getting their A1C hemoglobin scores down to the standard 7% threshold may have the added benefit of being closer to a healthy body weight.

That itself is beneficial to keeping diabetes from worsening, but doctors will only be prescribing Ozempic 2.0mg for patients struggling with blood glucose control. Ozempic is also indicated as a better choice for diabetics who are at greater risk of heart attack, stroke, or other major cardiovascular health risks. This was also a factor in the FDA’s approval of Ozempic 2.0mg, given how many Americans that applies to.

Novo Nordisk states the aim with Ozempic was to allow more people with Type 2 diabetes to achieve and maintain individualized glycemic targets. Ozempic is also a GLP-1 receptor agonist medication and because of this, it inhibits gastric emptying. In that way, Ozempic is different from other diabetes management medications too. Ideally, patients will be eating better and exercising more, and they then benefit from feeling full and satiated earlier when they eat. Diabetics are encouraged to make smart diet and nutrition choices to augment a blood sugar control medication that works best for them.

Americans are encouraged to order Ozempic from Canada if they believe they may struggle to afford their Type 2 diabetes medication. Speak to your doctor, and if you are approved to switch to Ozempic and receive a prescription, then you can evaluate your options for finding the best price for Ozempic 2.0mg.

