VICTORIA, British Columbia, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — People with Type 2 Diabetes have been needing to take many insulin injections on a regular basis to get their blood sugar levels under control. It has been common for different individuals to have more difficulty getting one of their three baseline levels in check compared to others. This led to the development of long, intermediate, and rapid-acting insulins. Ozempic is the newer Type 2 diabetes medication that has the most fanfare these days and is only injected once per month. Canada Pharmacy can fill Ozempic prescriptions for US residents.

All three of those insulin types still have a place in treating diabetes and keeping blood sugar in check. But the big-picture baseline measurement is always going to be the A1C score measuring blood sugar levels over the previous 3 months. Ozempic and Wegory are new to the pharmaceutical market and formulated to be focused on lower A1C scores. Both are already so much in demand that there have been big shortages of both medications all over the world throughout 2022.

So why is Ozempic getting so much attention, and why are so many Type 2 diabetics keen to switch to Ozempic or Wegory? Semaglutide is the active ingredient in both, and it works by promoting the pancreas to release insulin to move sugar from the blood into body tissues. For many people this approach for lower A1C scores is more effective, but that isn’t the biggest part of why there is so much demand for Ozempic.

Needing to inject it only once a month is a big plus too, but a lot of the interest in Ozempic is related to the way it is helping diabetics lose weight. People should be aware that it is not the medication’s formulation that is promoting the weight loss. It comes from the curbed appetite people have from taking Ozempic for blood sugar control. Ozempic slows movement of food through the stomach, and for many people less time with an emptier stomach means they eat less.

Americans can order Ozempic from Canada Pharmacy if affording the Type 2 diabetes medication that suits their aims best is difficult, and evaluating options for finding the best price on Ozempic 2.0mg is advisable for anyone who is starting on Ozempic.

