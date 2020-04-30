PACE UNIVERSITY SELECTS BRIGHTSPACE EDUCATION PLATFORM

Kitchener, Waterloo, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that Pace University has selected the Brightspace platform as its learning management system.Pace University is based in New York and has campuses in New York City and Westchester. The university has 13,000 students in bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs in more than 150 majors and programs. Pace will migrate students and faculty to Brightspace from their previous learning management system.“At Pace, we pride ourselves on creating a student experience that combines personalized planning and education, and preparing our diverse graduates for a lifetime of professional success ,” says Beth Gordon, AVP of ITS/Academic Technology at Pace. “Brightspace is the tool we need to help us deliver on that promise.”According to Pace University, Brightspace offered several advantages:Data and Analytics: Brightspace provides faculty with an easy-to-use, robust learning analytics dashboard that provides crucial insight into user engagement.Online Adoption: The capacity to support fully online learning within Brightspace, including intelligent agents and release conditions, was important.A True Partnership: D2L’s commitment to continual improvement and working as a true partner with educators stood out as a clear advantage for Brightspace.Pace’s academic programs cover a range of disciplines including the arts, sciences, business, health care, technology, law, education and more. The university emphasizes the combination of theory and practice for its students and brings together the benefits and resources of a large university with the personalized services of a small college.“Pace University is a leader, ranked first in the nation of all private four-year colleges for upward economic mobility,” says Lee Poteck, Vice President Education at D2L. “We’re really excited to partner with them as they continue to deliver extraordinary experiences for their students.”ABOUT BRIGHTSPACEBrightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It’s secure, worry-free technology that puts customers first — allowing you to create engaging courses within your existing technology to fit your unique needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your students, keep them on track with automated nudges, provide them with personalized feedback and increase their engagement through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Strategic Nonvisual Access Partnership program, which works to ensure that websites, products, and services are non-visually accessible. Brightspace was named the #1 LMS for Next-Gen Online Teaching and Learning by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. Aragon Research also included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list and Brightspace was named the Best K-12 Learning Management System at the SIIA CODiE Awards . To learn more, visit the Higher Education and K-12 pages on our website.ABOUT D2LD2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .D2L MEDIA CONTACTDana Dean, Director of Awareness, D2L Corporation, pr@D2L.comTwitter: @D2L © 2020 D2L Corporation.The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.

