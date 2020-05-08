Painted Pony Announces Results from 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (“Painted Pony” or the “Corporation“) (TSX: PONY) is pleased to announce the results from the 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 7, 2020 (the “Meeting“).

ELECTION OF DIRECTORSShareholders elected each of the nominees proposed by management as set forth in the information circular of the Corporation dated March 20, 2020. The results of the voting on the election of directors is set forth below.Each of the directors elected at the meeting will hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed pursuant to the by-laws of the Corporation.Detailed voting results for all resolutions considered by shareholders at the meeting are contained in the report of voting results, which was filed on SEDAR under Painted Pony’s profile at www.sedar.com .BOARD AND COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIPThe Corporation has the following committees: Audit and Risk Committee, Compensation and HR Committee, Governance Committee, Nominating Committee and Reserves and HSE Committee. Current committee membership is set forth below* indicates independent directorsABOUT PAINTED PONYPainted Pony is a publicly-traded natural gas company based in Western Canada. The Corporation is primarily focused on the development of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. Painted Pony’s common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol “PONY”.Contact Information:

Patrick R. Ward

President and Chief Executive OfficerStuart W. Jaggard

Chief Financial OfficerJason W. Fleury

Director, Investor Relations

(403) 776-3261(403) 475-0440

1-866-975-0440 toll free

ir@paintedpony.ca

www.paintedpony.ca

CBJ Newsmakers