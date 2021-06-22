Painter 2022: Must-Have Upgrade for Professional Artists Delivers a Faster, More Powerful Digital Painting Experience

OTTAWA, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Painter 2022 responds to users’ top requests and delivers a must-have upgrade by expanding creative possibilities. Designed for Windows 10 and macOS, this powerful and creative digital painting software adds enhancements that focus on accelerating workflows, boosting brush performance, and improving layer productivity to offer a game-changing digital art studio for today’s professional and aspiring artists.

“We know the critical role Painter plays in professional artists’ workflows and are honored to be part of the creative process of bringing some of pop culture’s most iconic movies, characters and games to life,” said Chris Pierce, Director of Product for Photo and Digital Arts at Corel. “With this version we focused on our customers’ top requests and whether it’s improvements to brushes, boosted speed or refining how you work with layers, Painter 2022 delivers a faster and more powerful digital painting experience. If you’re a pro who depends on Painter and lives by deadlines, we invite you to discover why this version is the upgrade you’ve been looking for.”

Painter® is a tool of choice for professional artists looking for the freedom to create realistic hand-painted results while working across a variety of industries, including entertainment, illustration, photography, manga and fine art. Working closely with power users, the Painter team has implemented significant workflow enhancements across the application. Highlights include:

NEW! Stamp-type brush customization: These popular brushes are now more versatile than ever. Change shape, edge effects, rotation, squeeze and anti-aliasing on-the-fly. Plus, create your own dabs, and organize, import and export libraries from the Captured dab Panel.

Professional digital artists share their thoughts on why they choose Painter to create iconic masterpieces.

“As a freelance artist, I’m incredibly privileged to be able to create work for Disney and help bring some of its most iconic characters to life. I simply couldn’t do it without Painter and I’m excited to take my productivity to the next level with this new version,” Joel Payne, Disney Interpretive Gallery Artist.

“No other digital art software rivals Painter, and I couldn’t have created the unique look of my animated film, Bombay Rose, without it. I especially love the charcoal and oil paint brushes that offer an incredibly realistic, hand-painted experience,” Gitanjali Rao, director of Bombay Rose, featured at 2019 Venice Film Festival and released on Netflix in 2021.

“I’ve used Painter on every movie I’ve worked on. In my opinion, it’s simply the best digital drawing and painting software available, and so close to the real thing, there’ve been instances where my digital sketches have been mistaken for real pencil and paper,” Bob Cheshire, concept artist and designer whose artwork has been featured in films including Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Endgame, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Pricing & Availability

Painter 2022 offers artists an exceptional creative experience on Windows 10, macOS Big Sur 11.0 and macOS 10.15 (running on Intel- and M1-based Apple systems, with native M1 support coming later in 2021). The software is available in English, German, French, Japanese and Traditional Chinese. Subscription is available for the suggested retail price (SRP) of $199 USD / € 225 / £159 annually and includes access to free brush packs. Perpetual software is available at the SRP of $429 USD / € 424.95 / £359.99 and registered owners of any previous version can purchase the upgrade for $229 USD / €218.95 / £179.99 SRP. GBP and Euro prices include VAT.

Get the free trial and more information at www.painterartist.com.

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry’s best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, MindManager®, Parallels® and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

