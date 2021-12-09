Palitronica Accepted into the Prestigious Y Combinator Accelerator

Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Y Combinator (YC) is an American technology startup accelerator launched in March 2005. With a 1.5% acceptance rate, it’s considered to be one of the most he most renowned startup accelerators in the world and has backed over 3000 companies such as Airbnb, Stripe, Dropbox, Coinbase and Reddit. As of January 2021, the combined valuation of the top YC companies totals more than $300 billion.

We are incredibly proud to have been selected to be part of this exciting project, which kicks off in January 2022. Our acceptance into this prestigious accelerator validates that Palitronica is on the right track to solve some of the most challenging national security threats facing the US and its allies.

Ransomware and other cyber-attacks continue to spread and challenge commercial organizations and governments. With an ever-changing attack surface and evolving automated attack methods, ensuring the protection of national security systems and critical infrastructure is paramount. We answer this challenge with products that provide cybersecurity powered by physics.

Sebastian Fischmeister, CEO of Palitronica commented, “We have developed a game-changing approach to cybersecurity that monitors power consumption patterns and begins at power on. We are excited to utilize the resources of Y Combinator to accelerate Palitronica’s growth and reach.

About Palitronica

Palitronica is a Canadian company formed in 2019. Our mission is to protect critical infrastructure and key resources from cyber threats. Energy, communications, transportation, healthcare, and other sectors are under constant attack from adversaries including nation-states, cybercrime gangs, and malicious insiders. To address this clear and present national security imperative, we pioneered instant, active cyber protection powered by physics.

For more information about Palitronica, visit www.palitronica.com or contact us at pr@palitronica.com.

About YC

Y Combinator is a startup fund based in Mountain View, CA. In 2005, Y Combinator developed a new model of startup funding. Twice a year, they invest a small amount of money in a large number of startups. The startups move to Silicon Valley for 3 months, and the YC partners work closely with each company to get them into the best possible shape and refine their pitch to investors. Each batch culminates in Demo Day when the startups present their companies to a carefully selected audience of investors. Y Combinator has invested in over 3,000 companies including Airbnb, Dropbox, Stripe, Reddit, Instacart, Docker and Gusto. The combined valuation of YC companies is over $300B.

For more information about Y Combinator, visit www.ycombinator.com.



