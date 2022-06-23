Pampa Metals Reports Strong Chargeability Response from its IP Geophysical Program at the Buenavista Target in Block 4, Confirming Priority Drill Targets

Crosses the subcircular magnetic high of the Buenavista target, in addition to a magnetic low related to a separate magnetic anomaly under gravel and ignimbrite cover to the east.

A sub-vertical 10-15 mV/V chargeability anomaly some 1,400m W-E, starting at shallow depths and open beyond 600m depth, is centred on the quartz-veinlet stockwork zone and associated magnetic high at Buenavista, and also reflects the quartz-sulphide breccia to the west of the magnetic high.

The described chargeability anomaly is continuous, which suggests that the central porphyry with stockwork veining and the quartz-sulphide breccia to the west are related to the same hydrothermal system. The anomaly correlates well with resistivities of 1500-5000 ohm-m, open at depth, values that are consistent with the existence of silicification and quartz.

A chargeability anomaly extends further east, under post-mineral cover, which may be continuous with the main Buenavista chargeable anomaly, or which may be a separate anomaly coincident with a magnetic low related to a separate magnetic high under cover to the east. The two anomalous areas, nevertheless, are semi-continuous on the chargeability section over a distance of about 3.3 km W-E. The core of the eastern anomaly is more than 1 km W-E, open at depth, and starts at around 200m to 400m beneath gravel and ignimbrite cover.

The principal anomalies are repeated on line 7,205,750N located 750m to the north (see below), with the eastern anomaly possibly delimited by a geological fault to the east.

Line 7,205,750N – 7 km W-E – 750m north of the Buenavista target, and crossing a post-mineral covered magnetic anomaly to the east (see Figure 3).

Located on the northern flanks of the Buenavista magnetic anomaly showing a sub-vertical chargeability anomaly of 10-15 mV/V, about 1,100m wide, starting at shallow depths and open beyond 600m depth, which correlates well with the Buenavista chargeability anomaly on line 7,205,000N described above. The principal chargeability anomaly also correlates well with resistivity values of 1,500-3,000 ohm-m, which are considered consistent with the presence of silicification and quartz.



The eastern, covered chargeability anomaly described for line 7,205,000N is repeated on this line, and is spatially related to a post-mineral covered magnetic anomaly. The chargeable feature correlates well with the similar anomaly on line 7,205,000N, is about 800m W-E, open at depth, and starts at around 300m beneath gravel and ignimbrite cover. The chargeability anomaly on the eastern portion of this line, and its correlation with a 600m x 600m magnetic high, is geophysically similar to that observed at the Buenavista target and is interpreted to represent a new, covered target.



Line 7,203,500N – 6 km W-E – 1,500m south of the Buenavista target, and crossing a magnetic low to the southwest of Buenavista, and magnetic highs to the east (see Figure 4).

A significant, post-mineral covered magnetic high located in the approximate centre of the line, is spatially coincident with the eastern half of a broad, weaker chargeability anomaly, which is somewhat open to the west, but delimited by a possible fault to the east. As per line 7,205,750N, the spatial coincidence of a chargeability anomaly with a 600m x 600m magnetic high, is geophysically similar to the Buenavista target and may represent a new, covered target.



Lines 7,207,600N & 7,209,000N – each 5 km W-E – 2.5 km to 4 km north of the Buenavista target, and crossing a series of post-mineral covered magnetic features (see Figure 1).

Both lines show several deeper, less extensive chargeable features, although the northernmost line has a significant chargeable anomaly open to the west. Further evaluation of these anomalies is required.