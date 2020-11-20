Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac Fully Supports macOS Big Sur, Delivers Its Most Seamless and Robust Windows-on-Mac Experience

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parallels® (parallels.com/about), a global leader in cross-platform solutions and creator of industry-leading software for running Windows applications on a Mac®, today announced that Parallels Desktop® 16 for Mac version 16.1.1 (parallels.com/desktop) now fully supports macOS® Big Sur as both a host and guest operating system (OS). Note that currently available versions of Parallels Desktop cannot run virtual machines on Macs with the Apple M1 chip. Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac integrates the largest design update of Apple’s desktop operating system since the debut of OS X, bringing increased graphics performance; and a variety of new integrated features that provide customers with the best Windows-on-Mac experience ever.

“Fully integrating macOS Big Sur is an exciting new chapter for Parallels Desktop and will bring an even more robust experience to our customers,” said Nick Dobrovolskiy, Parallels Senior Vice President of Engineering and Support. “Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac adds innovative new capabilities including 3D support in Metal on macOS Big Sur, faster DirectX and additional performance improvements. Parallels Desktop makes it easier than ever to run every macOS and Windows applications, so users are able to engage with anyone on any device, anywhere.” New Feature Highlights of Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac : DirectX 11 and OpenGL 3: Up to 20 percent faster DirectX 11 and improved OpenGL 3 graphics in Windows and Linux.Increased battery life: Stay productive on the go with up to 10 percent longer battery life when Windows runs in Travel Mode.Automatically reclaim disk space: Virtual machines (VMs) can be set to automatically return unused disk space when shutting down.New multi-touch gestures for Windows apps: Use smooth zoom and rotate Trackpad multi-touch gestures in Windows apps.Enhanced printing: Print on both sides and use more paper sizes, from A0 to envelope.See video demonstrations of new Parallels Desktop 16 features on macOS Big Sur: Select here to watch the new features highlights video. Experience 14+ Years of Innovations and Timeless Features Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac brings customers more than 14 years of innovations, including many history-making new features and high-performance firsts, resulting from Parallels’ relentless commitment to deliver the best-possible Windows-on-Mac experience. Examples include launching the world’s first virtualization software for Mac that runs Windows on Mac without rebooting in 2006; Coherence™ Mode, which provides the option of running Windows invisibly in the background while using Windows apps in their macOS environment with native Mac gestures, in 2007; seamless integration of Dropbox, iCloud and OneDrive cloud services in 2015; and support for DirectX 11, 10 and 9 on Apple Metal in 2019. Now, in 2020, Parallels Desktop 16 reinvented itself for macOS Big Sur to use native Mac virtualization without loading any deprecated kernel extensions. Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac Pro Edition The #1 selling version of Parallels Desktop is Parallels Desktop Pro Edition . It is a more powerful, feature-rich and flexible solution than the Standard Edition yet simple to use. Parallels Desktop Pro Edition makes it easy for anyone to enjoy maximum productivity. New and key Pro Edition features include:CPUs and RAM: Assign up to 32 vCPUs and 128 GB vRAM for each VM.Microsoft Visual Studio plug-in: Visual Studio integration simplifies testing applications across operating systems.Create and name custom networks (new): Name your custom networks for more organized and productive testing.Nested Virtualization: Run and test Microsoft Hyper-V based virtual machines in your Parallels Desktop virtual machine.Command Line: Rich command line interface (prlctl and prlsrvctl) allows flexible work automatization.Vagrant, Docker, and Jenkins Plugins: Complimentary Vagrant, Docker and Jenkins plugins/providers for developers.Linked Clones: Make a new VM from a snapshot of the exiting VM. The linked clone occupies only a fraction of disk space that is used by the parent VM, as it reuses disk sectors that are the same for both VMs.Archive a VM right in Control Center: Pro users tend to have many virtual machines which occupy a lot of disk space. In-place archive right from Parallels Desktop Control Center, with the ability to manage the configuration of an archived VM, brings unique convenience.Prepare for transfer (new): Export a VM in a compressed format as a solid file for easier and faster upload and transfer to new hardware.50+ features: More than 50 useful and time-saving features are included in the Pro Edition. Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac Business Edition New Parallels Desktop 16 Business Edition features, which are in addition to all Pro Edition features, include:Corporate VM provisioning: Easily configure VMs with preinstalled applications to upload and host for employees to securely download and run on their Mac devices.Upgrade control: Centralized administration provides flexible controls to manage access to new Parallels Desktop updates, new feature releases, upgrades and new macOS releases.Passwordless update: Administrator credentials are no longer required for Parallels Desktop updates, making it easier for IT and users to keep it current even when users are not admins on their Mac devices.Easy installation on macOS Big Sur: Parallels Desktop installation on macOS Big Sur does NOT require approval of system extension, so installation is fast, seamless and does not require rebooting your Mac. How to Easily Install Windows 10 in Parallels Desktop

The Installation Assistant in Parallels Desktop makes it simple to install Windows 10 on your Mac— and does not require you to purchase Windows beforehand. Windows installation scenarios in Parallels Desktop include:You just installed Parallels Desktop on your Mac. It will automatically detect that you do not have Windows and offer to download it from Microsoft at no cost and install it. Later, you can decide to keep using Windows and purchase a product key from Microsoft.You want to move Windows, its applications, and your files from a physical PC into a Parallels Desktop VM on your Mac.You want to add a Windows 10 VM to Parallels Desktop.You want to upgrade an existing Windows 7 or 8 VM to Windows 10.You have Windows in a Boot Camp partition and want to run it simultaneously with macOS without rebooting or migrate it into a VM and reclaim the disk space back to macOS.You want to add Microsoft’s preconfigured Windows VM test environments for Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer.For details, read the “ How to Install Windows 10 in Parallels Desktop for Mac ” blog post. Additionally, Parallels® Desktop 16 subscribers receive complimentary concurrent subscriptions to Parallels Toolbox for Mac and Windows and Parallels Access , which dramatically simplify daily computing life. Availability and Pricing All editions of Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac (Standard Edition, Pro Edition and Business Edition) are available for purchase either online at parallels.com/desktop (which also offers free full-featured 14-day trials for new users) or from retail and online stores worldwide. Parallels Desktop subscriptions include complimentary concurrent subscriptions to Parallels Toolbox for Mac and Windows and Parallels Access, which are also separately available to all PC and Mac users as standalone products for free trials and subscriptions.Current Parallels Desktop for Mac customers (any edition) can get upgrade pricing for Parallels Desktop 16 online at parallels.com/desktop-upgrade. New customers can download free trials and purchase at parallels.com/desktop. Pricing details follow below: Recommended Retail Price (RRP) Parallels Desktop 16 for MacUpgrade from any edition to a perpetual license – US$49.99New subscription – US$79.99 per yearNew perpetual license – US$99.99

Parallels Desktop for Mac Pro EditionUpgrade from any edition – US$49.99 per yearNew subscription – US$99.99 per yearParallels Desktop for Mac Business EditionUS$99.99 per year

About Parallels Parallels is a global leader in cross-platform solutions that make it possible and simple for businesses and individuals to use and access the applications and files they need on any device or operating system. Parallels helps customers take advantage of the best technology out there, whether it’s Windows, Mac, iOS, Android or the cloud. Parallels solves complex engineering and user-experience problems by making it simple and cost-effective for businesses and individual customers to use applications wherever they may be—local, remote, in the private datacenter or in the cloud. Parallels, a business unit of Corel, has offices in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Visit parallels.com/about for more information. About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry’s best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications—including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels® and WinZip®—to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit corel.com. Media Contacts

John Uppendahl, VP of Communications, john@parallels.com, +1 425 282-1734

Ryan Donough, Burson Cohn & Wolfe, ryan.donough@bcw-global.com, +1 415 403-8311 Footnotes

* Performance measurements, conducted by Parallels engineers, compared results from running a prerelease version of Parallels Desktop 16 to results from running a released version of Parallels Desktop 15. Performance will vary based on Mac hardware configuration, usage, system configuration and other factors.© 2020 Parallels International GmbH. Parallels, Parallels logo, Parallels Access, and Coherence are trademarks or registered trademarks of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the United States and/or other countries. CorelDRAW, MindManager, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the United States and/or other countries. ClearSlide is a registered trademark of ClearSlide Inc. in Canada, the United States and/or other countries. Apple, iCloud, iPad, iPhone, Mac, MacBook Pro, macOS, Metal, and Touch Bar are trademarks of Apple Inc. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. Use of any brands, names, logos or any other information, imagery or materials pertaining to a third party does not imply endorsement. We disclaim any proprietary interest in such third-party information, imagery, materials, marks and names of others.A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98a3fcde-33ad-46f9-b8da-8a6be79a3bf4A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2ea11dd-2323-449e-a713-aa0451eef932





