Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS Adds Full-Featured Windows Apps Support for Intel Core i3 and AMD Ryzen 3 Processor Powered Enterprise Chromebooks

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parallels, a global leader in cross-platform solutions, announced today that Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS now supports affordable enterprise and education Chromebooks with Intel i3 11th generation and AMD Ryzen 3 5000 series processors with minimum 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage*. Businesses and educational institutions can now run full-featured Windows applications, both online and offline, on Chromebooks with Intel Core i3 11th generation and newer plus AMD Ryzen 3 5000 series and up processors—simplifying their IT management and enabling seamless productivity for their employees, staff, and students to perform their best from anywhere.

Additionally, Parallels® Desktop for Chrome OS now comes bundled with select HP Chrome OS Enterprise devices with a 1-year free license for one user. Supported devices include select HP Elite Chromebook, HP Pro Chromebook, and HP Chromebox series. Full list of supported HP devices and product details are available at www.parallels.com/hpchrome.

“With Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS, we are continuing to make strides in ensuring that our current and new customers have access to our powerful solution that enables them to perform their best work, regardless of their location, device, or platform—both online and offline,” said Prashant Ketkar, Chief Technology & Product Officer at Corel. “Especially with the shift to remote work, we have redoubled our commitment to democratizing technology by amplifying the access of our critical solutions to newer devices and platforms enabling greater productivity. We are excited for our solution to be bundled with the new HP Chrome OS Enterprise devices allowing users the ability to run Windows desktop applications on select HP Chrome OS devices.”

“The need for powerful, secure, and reliable solutions that meet the ever-evolving needs of hybrid workers is more critical than ever,” said Alex Thatcher, Director, Cloud Clients at HP. “At HP, we’re committed to enabling users with the power to do it all for work or play, and our collaboration with Parallels further solidifies that commitment. We’re excited to bundle Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS with select HP Elite Chromebooks, empowering IT admins to deliver the tools their users need to perform their best from anywhere.”

Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS also offers Windows 11 support with new virtual machines (VM) for all current and new customers to take advantage of the latest Windows operating systems features, tools, and the redesigned look, right on their enterprise and education Chromebooks.

*Full list of Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS supported devices and latest system requirements: https://www.parallels.com/products/desktop/chrome/resources/#section-requirements.

See how Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS enables full-featured Windows apps on a Chromebook in this short video.

Pricing and Free Trial

Parallels Desktop for Chrome OS enterprise edition is available for $69.99 USD annually per user and the education edition for $39.99 USD annually per user. Product details, including a free full-featured one-month trial with five user licenses, are available online at parallels.com/chrome.

About Parallels

Parallels is a global leader in cross-platform solutions that make it simple for businesses and individuals to use and access the applications and files they need on any device or operating system. Parallels helps customers leverage the best technology out there, whether it’s Windows, Mac, iOS, Android™, or the cloud. Parallels solves complex engineering and user-experience problems by making it simple and cost-effective for businesses and individual customers to use applications anywhere, anytime. Parallels, a business unit of Corel, has offices in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Visit parallels.com/about for more information.

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry’s best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals.

To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

Media Contact:

Sharda Veeramally, Corporate Communications Manager, [email protected].

