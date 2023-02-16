Parallels Desktop Now an Authorized Solution to Use With Windows 11 on Mac With Apple Silicon

OTTAWA, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alludo, a global technology company helping people work better and live better, today announced that Microsoft has authorized the use of Arm versions of Windows 11 Pro and Enterprise installed in a virtual machine with Parallels Desktop for Mac for customers on Mac with Apple silicon. IT administrators can now enable their users to run Windows 11 on Arm on the Parallels platform, with the support from Alludo and assurance that Microsoft has authorized this solution.

“At Alludo, we believe that all employees should have the freedom and flexibility to choose where, when, and how they do their best work. Therefore, the vision for our Parallels portfolio has been to allow users to access their applications on any device, anywhere,” said Prashant Ketkar, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Alludo. “In line with our vision, we are excited to see that, in collaboration with Microsoft, Arm versions of Windows can run in a virtualized environment on Parallels Desktop on the latest Mac systems running Apple’s powerful M-series chips.”

“Three years into the ‘new’ world of hybrid work, IDC research indicates that equality of access to enterprise resources is still a top concern for hybrid work and digital workspace strategies,” said Shannon Kalvar, IDC Research Director. “Mac is increasingly an integral part of enterprise’s digital workspaces, and Windows on Arm is a key component in ensuring they have equal access to all corporate resources.”

Parallels is a global leader in virtualizing Windows apps and desktops to be accessed on Mac for over a decade, with customers across the world who trust the solution. Knowledge workers, casual gamers, and anyone who wants to use Windows can enjoy access on their platform of choice. Our customers represent a wide range of enterprises, including large financial institutions, media companies, and management consulting companies, with thousands of users running Parallels Desktop to enable Windows applications.

The latest version of Parallels Desktop for Mac is optimized for the latest Mac lineup with Apple silicon, including MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Studio, providing users with great choice and flexibility. Parallels Desktop users can download, install and configure Windows 11 in just one click, while the virtual TPM chip paired with the strong security capabilities designed into Apple silicon and Secure Boot provide a high level of security for customers. Parallels Desktop continues to evolve, enabling users to be more productive while leveraging a high-performing Windows OS on Mac. For more information about all the features and limitations of Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac, visit www.parallels.com/desktop.

Trial and Availability:

Standard, Pro, and Business editions of Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac are all engineered to offer a seamless experience on Mac with Intel and Apple M-series chips, and can be purchased at parallels.com/desktop or from authorized resellers worldwide. Parallels Desktop subscriptions include complimentary concurrent subscriptions to Parallels Access and Parallels Toolbox for Mac and Windows.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) about using Windows 11 with Parallels Desktop for Mac with Apple silicon can be found at parallels.com/windows-11-arm-apple-m-series/

For more information about Parallels products, to download free trial software, or purchase a subscription, please visit parallels.com.

About Parallels

Parallels is a global leading brand in cross-platform solutions that make it simple for businesses and individuals to use and access the applications and files they need on any device or operating system. Parallels helps customers leverage the best technology out there, whether it’s Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, iOS, Android, or the cloud. Parallels solves complex engineering and user-experience problems by making it simple and cost-effective for businesses and individual customers to use applications anywhere, anytime. Parallels is part of the Alludo portfolio. For more information, please visit www.parallels.com.

About Alludo

Alludo™ is a global technology company helping people work better and live better. We’re the people behind award-winning, globally recognizable brands including Parallels®, Corel®, CorelDRAW®, MindManager®, and WinZip®.

Our professional-caliber graphics, virtualization, and productivity solutions are finely tuned for the digital remote workforce delivering the freedom to work when, where, and how you want.

With a 35+ year legacy of innovation, Alludo empowers all you do, helping more than 2.5 million paying customers to enable, ideate, create, and share on any device, anywhere. To learn more, visit www.alludo.com.

