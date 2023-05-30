Paramount+ Beams STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Stars to MCM London Comic Con Using ARHT’s Live Hologram Technology

TORONTO, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV: ART), (OTCQB: ARHTF) the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, today announced that it has partnered with Paramount+ to beam stars of the hit original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS as live holograms using the company’s ARHT CAPSULE displays for an exclusive panel at MCM’s London Comic Con.

Hosted by Alex Zane, fan favourites Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley), Ethan Peck (Spock), Celia Rose Gooding (Nyota Uhura) and Melissa Navia (Erica Ortegas) beamed in as live holograms and gave Star Trek fans the chance to hear behind-the-scenes details from the upcoming series, see exclusive content from the upcoming season and more. Beyond the speaker panel, ARHT’s Capture Studio and the ARHT CAPSULE was also available at the Paramount+ booth for fans to turn themselves into a hologram as part of Comic Con’s Star Trek Transporter experience.

“This was Comic Con London’s first ever holographic panel experience, and we are thrilled to work with Paramount+ again on this memorable interactive experience that was a huge hit with the Star Trek fans,” stated Larry O’Reilly, CEO of ARHT. “Star Trek’s biggest stars were live and fully engaged in London from thousands of miles away, as if they were actually there.”

About Paramount+

Paramount+ is an American subscription video on-demand service owned by Paramount Global. The service’s content is drawn primarily from the libraries of CBS Media Ventures (including CBS Studios), Paramount Media Networks (formerly Viacom Media Networks and ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks), and Paramount Pictures, while also including original series and films, live streaming sports coverage, and in the U.S., live streaming of local CBS broadcast stations.

About London Comic Con

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London Movies, Comics, and Media Expo and London MCM Expo) is a speculative fiction fan convention held in the London Borough of Newham twice yearly since 2002, usually on the last weekend in May and October. The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy and elsewhere.

About ARHT

ARHT is a pioneer and the global leader in live hologram technology. Thanks to its patented end-to-end technology, executives, medical experts, educators, entertainers, and thought leaders can travel at the speed of light to any destination.

ARHT was founded in 2014 and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. ARHT has offices in North America, Europe and Asia and operates from its own studios in locations from Toronto to Sydney, as well as a large network of partner studios in every region.

