ParcelPal Closes $210,000 USD Bridge Financing via Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ParcelPal Technology Inc. (“ParcelPal” or the “Company”), (PKG:CSE) (FSE:PT0) (OTC:PTNYF) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) pursuant to which it issued an unsecured convertible note with a face value of US$210,000 to an arm’s length investor (the “Note”). The terms of the Note include the following:

the sum of US$200,000 (the “Consideration”) was advanced to the Company on closing, and $10,000 (the “Initial Original Issue Discount”) was retained by the Noteholder through an original issue discount (the “OID”) for expenses related to the Offering, and the issuance of 300,000 common shares as investment incentive shares;the Note bears interest at a one-time guaranteed rate of 5% on the principal sum of each funded tranche, and has a Maturity Date of seven and one half months from the effective date of the funding (the “Maturity Date”);the principal amount of the Notes shall be convertible into common shares of the Company prior to the Maturity Date, at the option of the Noteholder, at a fixed conversion price of US$0.08 / CN $0.10 per share (“Fixed Conversion Price”); andWe estimate the net proceeds from this financing, after deducting any fees, expenses and issue discounts payable by us, are intended to be used for certain continued scaling operations of the Company, on improvement and development of its technology and software, to elevate the Company’s platform, and for general corporate and working capital purposes;The Principal Sum due to Noteholder is prorated based on the Consideration, plus the 5% OID. The Company may prepay any outstanding portion of the Note in cash prior to the Maturity Date;The Company granted a right of first refusal to the Noteholder during the term of the Note to invest, at similar or better terms to the Company, in an amount equal to or greater than any future capital or equity or debt financing by the Company. During the term of the Note, if the Company issues a convertible debt security with more favorable to such other holder than contained in this Note, and if such terms were not similarly provided to the Noteholder, then at the Noteholder’s option the revised terms shall apply to the terms of the Note; andIf the Note is not repaid or fully converted on or before the Maturity Date, then the Noteholder has the option to convert the remaining outstanding Principal Amount under the Note into common shares at the Variable Conversion Price equal to the lower of: (a) US$0.08 per share or (b) 75% of the two lowest volume weighted average prices of the Company’s common shares during the 15 consecutive trading days prior to the date on which Noteholder elects to convert all or part of the Note; provided, however, that any such discount to the Fixed Conversion Price is subject to compliance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies and rules of the Canadian Securities Exchange or such other stock exchange on which the securities of the Company are principally traded.The Company did not pay any finder’s fees or issue any warrants in connection with the Offering.The Note and any Shares issued upon conversion of the Note are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on the date that is four months and one day after the closing of the Offering.CEO Rich Wheeless commented, “This additional bridge financing will be of tremendous benefit for the Company in the short term as we have been expanding geographically while diversifying our client base at an accelerated rate. This financing provides immediate capital for additional near term runway with the expansion we are undertaking, as planned. Given the current broader market volatility and environment that all companies are in, we are fortunate to be in the position that the company is in to provide needed services at this critical time, and to implement a plan to continue debuting in new markets. I am also very pleased with the recent improved operating performance and looking forward to the continued trend.”The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.About ParcelPal Technology Inc.ParcelPal is a leader in the growing technology and logistics industry. ParcelPal seamlessly connects consumers to businesses, where they have access to the goods they love, anytime, anywhere. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour or the same day. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and soon in other major cities Canada and United States wide.ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.comThe Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release that has been prepared by management.CSE – Symbol: PKGFSE – Symbol: PT0OTC – Symbol: PTNYFre: Investor Inquiries – info@parcelpal.comThis press release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. 