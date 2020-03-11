Parent Life Network Acquires Help! We’ve Got Kids

TORONTO, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marketing platform Parent Life Network finalized a deal with Ideon Media and SavvyMom Media to acquire online business and events directory, Help! We’ve Got Kids (HWGK) for their growing stable of online communities, now reaching over 3.2 million Canadian consumers.

For Parent Life Network, this acquisition marks yet another way to reach parents and large Canadian agencies. Said T.J. Donnelly, CEO of Parent Life Network, “HWGK will help us extend our ability to provide measurable results to large Canadian advertisers who are looking to reach new and expecting parents, and it further develops our ability to offer content to consumers and content marketing solutions to our advertisers.”Kevin Bartus, CEO of Ideon Media and SavvyMom Media, was likewise enthusiastic. “We were impressed with the marketing capabilities of Parent Life Network and became more excited as we began to explore how they could take the HWGK brand further on its next stage of growth,” said Bartus.Integrating HWGK with Parent Life Network will enable both brands to advance their shared mission of making parenting easier, while also making advertising to new and expecting parents more effective than ever.About Parent Life Network

Parent Life Network is an all-in-one marketing platform that reaches more than 800,000 Canadian parents, offering practical advice, supportive and uplifting stories from real parents in the community, and access to deals and offers that make parenting easier.About Help! We’ve Got Kids

Help! We’ve Got Kids is Canada’s first comprehensive online directory for parents and caregivers, listing more than 8,000 camps, attractions, and services in Ontario for families with children ages 0–14. It also maintains an events calendar and thousands of online articles for families.About Ideon Media

Ideon Media is a Toronto-based digital firm that offers a wide spectrum of advertiser solutions with best-in-class publisher representation and wholly owned and operated sites, including SavvyMom.ca and 29Secrets.com. Ideon specializes in custom content programs created by our award-winning in-house editorial team, influencer programs, events, performance network, proprietary data, and analytics. Ideon Media reaches a combined total of 17 million Canadians.About SavvyMom Media

SavvyMom.ca is a top online resource for moms—it helps brands to get the access they want and the trust they need with the coveted Mom market.Media Contact

Kimberly Quinlan

kim@ParentLifeNetwork.com

416.278.4882

CBJ Newsmakers