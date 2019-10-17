Parkland announces launch of new JOURNIE™ Rewards Canadian customer loyalty program with CIBC as its strategic banking partner

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parkland Fuel Corporation (“Parkland”) (TSX:PKI) announced today that it is launching JOURNIE™, a nationwide rewards and customer loyalty program with CIBC as its strategic banking partner. JOURNIE™ will offer Canadians compelling fuel savings and merchandise offers and will launch in select Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec markets this fall with a full national rollout in early 2020.

JOURNIE™ members that link their personal CIBC credit and debit cards will enjoy fuel savings of three cents per litre at participating locations when paying with their CIBC card. Following its full national rollout, JOURNIE™ Rewards and the CIBC fuel savings will be available across Parkland’s coast-to-coast network of approximately 1,300 Chevron, Ultramar, Pioneer and Fas Gas sites. In addition to instant fuel savings, customers can simultaneously collect JOURNIE™ Rewards as well as rewards they already earn with their CIBC credit card.“The launch of our JOURNIE™ Rewards program and CIBC’s participation is a major milestone for Parkland,” said Ian White, Senior Vice President of Strategic Marketing and Innovation. “By connecting our national network of fuel retail sites and On the Run and Marché Express convenience stores under a single proprietary rewards program with compelling fuel and merchandise offers, we are creating a powerful customer loyalty offer with nationwide scale.”“This is an exciting loyalty program bringing together two innovative and customer focused companies that have an extensive nationwide retail presence and broad consumer reach,” added White. “In addition to enhancing our JOURNIE™ value proposition, our partnership with CIBC supports our strategy to grow our fuel sales volumes and increase foot traffic in our Canadian convenience stores.”“This partnership builds on our exceptional credit card benefits, such as our four per cent cashback on fuel purchases with our CIBC Dividend® Visa Infinite* Card,” said Jeff Smith, Vice President, Client Loyalty Solutions and Partnerships, Personal Banking Products, CIBC. “With JOURNIE™ Rewards, we’re making it radically simple for our clients to receive discounts at the pump, while helping them achieve their reward ambitions sooner.”Parkland’s JOURNIE™ Rewards program is supported by a newly developed mobile app which will be available for anyone to download on iOS and Android platforms from October 23, 2019. For more information on JOURNIE™ and how to become a registered member please visit www.journie.ca .Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward looking statements”). When used in this news release, the words “expect’’, ‘‘will’’, ‘‘could’’, ‘‘would’’, ‘‘supports’’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, launch of JOURNIE™ in early 2020, the availability of JOURNIE™ in Parkland’s coast-to-coast network, growth of fuel sales volumes and increase foot traffic in our Canadian convenience stores. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Parkland does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities laws. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: failure to achieve the anticipated benefits of the JOURNIE™ loyalty program, general economic, market and business conditions, industry capacity, competitive action by other companies, refining and marketing margins, the ability of suppliers and/or strategic business partners to meet commitments, actions by governmental authorities and other regulators including increases in taxes, changes and developments in regulations, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Parkland. See also the risks and uncertainties described under the headings “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” in Parkland’s current Annual Information Form, and under the headings “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” in Parkland’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the most recently completed financial period, each as filed on SEDAR and available on Parkland’s website at www.parkland.ca.About Parkland

Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization. *JOURNIE and associated work marks are trade-marks of Parkland Fuel Corporation.For Further Information Parkland Investor Inquiries Brad Monaco

