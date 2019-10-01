Parkland Completes Acquisition of Tropic Oil Company, Inc. 

Acquisition adds third regional operating center in the United States

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parkland Fuel Corporation (“Parkland”, “We”, “Our” or “Us”) (TSX:PKI) is pleased to announce that through its U.S. based subsidiaries (collectively, “Parkland USA”), it has successfully completed the previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding equity interests of Tropic Oil Company, Inc., as well as equity interests and the assets of certain of its affiliates (collectively, “Tropic Oil”).

Tropic Oil is headquartered in Miami, Florida, and transports, distributes and markets a full range of fuels and lubricants across the central and south Florida region. Please see Parkland's press release dated September 5, 2019 for more information about this transaction.About ParklandParkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

