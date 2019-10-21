Parkland Fuel Corporation Announces Date of 2019 Third Quarter Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parkland Fuel Corporation (“Parkland”) (TSX: PKI ), expects to announce its 2019 third quarter results after markets close on Monday, November 4, 2019. A conference call and webcast will then be held at 6:30 a.m. MDT (8:30 a.m. EDT) on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 to discuss the results.

To listen to the live webcast and watch the presentation, please use the following link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2117142/9A4DB55629572B2AF379B48C738BD8D0 .Analysts and institutional investors interested in participating in the question and answer session of the conference call may do so by calling 1-888-390-0605 (Conference ID: 47536039).Please connect and log in approximately 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.The webcast will be available for replay two hours after the conference call ends. It will remain available at the link above for one year and will also be posted to www.parkland.ca.Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis will be posted to www.parkland.ca and SEDAR immediately after the results are released by newswire.About Parkland Fuel Corporation

Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION Investor Inquiries

Brad Monaco

Director, Investor Relations 587-997-1447 Media Inquiries

Leroy McKinnon

Senior Specialist, Corporate Communications

403-567-2573

