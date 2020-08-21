Partners Value Investments Inc. Announces Q2 2020 Interim Results

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Partners Value Investments Inc. (the “Company”, TSX: PVF.WT) announced today its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020. All amounts are stated in US dollars.

The Company generated net income of $36 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $12 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in net income was primarily driven by increase in valuation gains, partially offset by higher foreign currency losses.The market price of a Brookfield share on a post-split basis was $32.90 as at June 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019 – $38.53). Brookfield completed a three-for-two stock split on April 1, 2020.Consolidated Statements of Operations

