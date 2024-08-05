Partners Value Split Corp. Announces 2025 Semi-Annual Results

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Partners Value Split Corp. (the “Company”, TSX: PVS.PR.G, PVS.PR.H, PVS.PR.J, PVS.PR.K, PVS.PR.L, PVS.PR.M) announced today that the net asset value per unit was $157.55 as at June 30, 2025. All amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Income available for distribution for the six month period ended June 30, 2025, was $48 million compared to $42 million in the prior year period. The increase in income was primarily due to the increase in the dividend rate by Brookfield Corporation (“BN”, NYSE/TSX: BN) and Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (“BAM”, NYSE/TSX: BAM). Net comprehensive income of $533 million increased compared to the prior period primarily due to higher unrealized mark-to-market gains on BN and BAM shares. On a per share basis, the fair value of a BN share was $61.85 as at June 30, 2025 (December 31, 2024 – $57.45), and the fair value of a BAM share was $55.28 as at June 30, 2025 (December 31, 2024 – $54.19).

Net asset value per unit consists of one preferred share and one capital share. The net asset value per unit is posted monthly on our website at www.partnersvaluesplit.com .

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30

(Thousands of US dollars, except per unit amounts) 2025 2024 Income Dividend income $ 47,695 $ 41,864 Other investment income 798 695 48,493 42,559 Expenses Management fees (17 ) (18 ) Administrative and other (217 ) (169 ) (234 ) (187 ) Income available for distribution 48,259 42,372 Distributions paid on senior preferred shares and debentures (16,873 ) (15,827 ) Income available for distribution to junior preferred and capital shares 31,386 26,545 Change in unrealized value of investments 558,714 106,454 Amortization of share issuance costs (2,053 ) (1,606 ) Unrealized and realized foreign exchange (loss) gain (55,536 ) 28,379 Net comprehensive income $ 532,511 $ 159,772 Comprehensive income per unit $ 9.66 $ 3.29

Quarterly distribution rate per senior preferred share (C$) 2025 2024 – Class AA, Series 9 0.3063 0.3063 – Class AA, Series 10 0.2938 0.2938 – Class AA, Series 12 0.2750 0.2750 – Class AA, Series 13 0.2781 0.2781 – Class AA, Series 14 0.3438 0.3438 – Class AA, Series 15 0.3219 N/A

As at June 30, 2025, the Company owned 120 million Class A Limited Voting shares of BN, and 30 million Class A Limited Voting Shares of BAM, which together generate cash flow through dividend payments that fund quarterly fixed cumulative preferential dividends for the holders of the Company’s preferred shares and provide the holders of the Company’s capital shares the opportunity to participate in any capital appreciation of the Brookfield shares.

Brookfield Corporation is a leading global investment firm focused on building long‐term wealth for institutions and individuals around the world. This capital is allocated across three core businesses: asset management, wealth solutions and operating businesses. BN is listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BN and BN.TO respectively. The Company’s investment in BN represents approximately a 8% interest in BN.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $1 trillion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity and credit as of June 30, 2025. BAM is listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM and BAM.TO respectively. The Company’s investment in BAM represents approximately a 2% interest in BAM.

For further information, contact Investor Relations at 416-643-7621.

Notice to Readers

The Company is not making any offer or invitation of any kind by communication of this news release and under no circumstance is it to be construed as a prospectus or an advertisement.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and any applicable Canadian securities regulations (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs and assumptions regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, strategies, capital management and outlook of the Company, as well as the outlook for North American and international economies for the current fiscal year and subsequent periods, and which are in turn based on management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of the Company are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “estimate”, “goal”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “strive”, “will”, “may” and “should” and similar expressions. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this news release includes statements with regard to the generation of cumulative preferential dividends for the holders of the Company’s preferred shares and potential participation by the holders of the Company’s capital shares in the capital appreciation of Brookfield Shares.

Although the Company believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward‐looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: the financial performance of Brookfield Corporation, the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors; the behavior of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and foreign exchanges rates and heightened inflationary pressures; limitations on the liquidity of our investments; global equity and capital markets and the availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; strategic actions including acquisitions and dispositions; changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); the effect of applying future accounting changes; business competition; operational and reputational risks; technological change; changes in government regulation and legislation; changes in tax laws; risks associated with the use of financial leverage; catastrophic events, such as earthquakes, hurricanes and epidemics/pandemics; the possible impact of international conflicts and other developments including terrorist acts and cyberterrorism; and other risks and factors detailed from time to time in the Company’s documents filed with the securities regulators in Canada.

We caution that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect future results. Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release and such other date specified herein. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Past performance is not indicative nor a guarantee of future results. There can be no assurance that comparable results will be achieved in the future, that future investments will be similar to historic investments discussed herein, that targeted returns, or growth objectives will be met or investment objectives will be achieved (because of economic conditions, the availability of appropriate opportunities or otherwise).



