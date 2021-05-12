Partnership to establish one of Canada’s largest Public Health vaccination centres in Peel Region

Tiverton, ON, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bruce Power announced today a new partnership with Peel Public Health to bring together a coalition of organizations to establish one of Canada’s largest vaccination centres.

The regional clinic, operated by Peel Public Health at the CAA Centre in Brampton, will be in service later this month and will use a ‘Hockey Hub’ model in an NHL-sized rink. It will provide the region the capacity for thousands of daily vaccines, building on a model used in Grey-Bruce that set a daily national record in April.

“The Region of Peel is pleased to partner with Bruce Power to offer another location for Peel residents to get their vaccine,” said Dr. Lawrence Loh, Region of Peel Medical Officer of Health.“This unique partnership is another way that we’re working together in the fight against COVID-19. Vaccination of as many residents as possible is essential.”

A number of organizations are providing support to set up and run the Centre which is expected to begin operating for one month in late-May, including: Alectra Utilities, Nordion, the Power Workers’ Union, Framatome, Kinectrics, SNC-Lavalin, NPX, CGI Inc., LiUNA, BWXT, E.S. Fox, EnergySolutions, the Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario, and the Ontario Chamber of Commerce Vaccination Support Council.

“We are all in this together and this is an example of how our province comes together in a very special way during challenging times,” said James Scongack, Bruce Power’s Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Operational Services, and Co-Chair of the Ontario Vaccination Support Council. “Bruce Power, along with many committed organizations, remains dedicated toworking with public health and all levels of government to assist in the historic vaccination effort that will put an end to the pandemic.”

“To date, we have supported the establishment of a number of Hockey Hub vaccination clinics across the province,” Scongack continued. “We are pleased to work with Peel Public Health and this partnership of organizations to stand up new capacity that could be one Canada’s largest vaccination centres to one of Ontario’s hardest hit regions as quickly as possible.”

The Hockey Hub model was developed by Dr. Ian Arra, Medical Officer of Health at the Grey Bruce Health Unit. This model uses a streamlined flow-through process, which can administer more vaccines with fewer clinical staff than traditional mass vaccination clinics.

“The Hockey Hub model really is a game changer in terms of efficiency and safety as we make every effort to get as many people vaccinated in as short as time as possible,” said Dr. Arra.“Public Health has been the leader in managing the pandemic. This innovation is yet another example of how Public Health saves lives. The Grey Bruce Health Unit team has supported a number of jurisdictions in adopting this model and customizing it to their local needs. We are thrilled to be part of this new partnership with Peel Public Health and Bruce Power to develop the Hockey Hub in Peel and the Greater Toronto Area.”

“We commend Bruce Power for taking the initiative to establish a large vaccination centre to protect communities,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “Every vaccine administered is a step toward reducing COVID-19 transmission and we are grateful for this partnership in helping make vaccines more accessible.”

The Peel Region Hockey Hub at the CAA Centre in Brampton will be open to the public, and residents 18+ can book their appointment through the Peel Public Health booking system or the provincial online booking portal. There is a critical need for volunteers to help ensure these centres can run efficiently and reach as many people as possible.

For more information or to volunteer at the new vaccination centre please visit www.peelvaccinehub.ca.

About Bruce Power

Formed in 2001, Bruce Power is an electricity company based in Bruce County, Ontario. We are powered by our people. Our 4,200 employees are the foundation of our accomplishments and are proud of the role they play in safely delivering clean, reliable, low-cost nuclear power to families and businesses across the province. Bruce Power has worked hard to build strong roots in Ontario and is committed to protecting the environment and supporting the communitiesin which we live. Learn more at www.brucepower.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About the Region of Peel

The Region of Peel works with residents and partners to create a healthy, safe and connected Community for Life for approximately 1.5 million people and over 175,000 businesses in the cities of Brampton and Mississauga and the Town of Caledon. Peel’s services touch the lives of residents every day. For more information about the Region of Peel, explore peelregion.ca and follow us on Twitter @regionofpeel and Instagram @peelregion.ca.

CBJ Newsmakers