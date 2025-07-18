Pascal Siakam’s PS43 and DMZ award $50,000 to EdTech startups reimagining education

Toronto, ON, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam and startup incubator DMZ celebrated the future of K-12 education with a startup Demo Day held at Google’s offices, marking the finale of the Siakam EdTech Engine Accelerator .

The afternoon showcased six standout startups in the program’s inaugural cohort, each tackling unique challenges in K-12 learning with tech-driven solutions. Gibbly , Shuriii , Cyber Legends , Factors Education , Edventive and English Islands pitched their solutions live to a crowd of educators, investors, media and tech leaders.

From the cohort, three companies emerged as grant recipients selected by a panel of expert judges, including program Co-Founder, Pascal Siakam.

Cyber Legends – a digital literacy platform designed to help youth navigate the digital landscape safely received $30,000 and the opportunity to pilot their solution with the Toronto Catholic School Board and Indiana Math and Science Academy West.

– a digital literacy platform designed to help youth navigate the digital landscape safely received $30,000 and the opportunity to pilot their solution with the Toronto Catholic School Board and Indiana Math and Science Academy West. Shuriii – an AI analytics platform for K–12 teachers in underserved schools to pinpoint learning gaps, deliver targeted interventions, and help students progress received $15,000.

– an AI analytics platform for K–12 teachers in underserved schools to pinpoint learning gaps, deliver targeted interventions, and help students progress received $15,000. English Islands – an AI-powered reading tutor that empowers students to learn independently received $5,000.

The Demo Day served as the capstone of the Siakam EdTech Engine Accelerator, which launched earlier this year through a partnership between Pascal Siakam’s foundation PS43 , a not-for-profit that finds unique ways to support youth through education, and DMZ to fast-track early‑stage EdTech startups.

“I founded PS43 because I believe education has the power to transform the lives of youth,” said Pascal Siakam, Founder of PS43 and NBA Champion. “Watching these startups channel their passion into solutions that help students thrive, that is what it is all about. I am proud to stand behind them as they work to change the game in education.”

Over the course of the program, founders took part in DMZ programming, coaching and hands-on workshops, while also tapping into Google for Startups resources and mentors to refine their products and market strategies. Through PS43’s network, startups collaborated with school boards and educators such as the Indiana Math and Science Academy West and the Toronto Catholic District School Board, gaining feedback, guidance and connections to help scale their solutions and drive impact in classrooms across North America.

“Technology is opening up entirely new ways for students to learn and thrive,” said Abdullah Snobar, Executive Director of DMZ. “PS43 isn’t just another program; it’s about driving real change in education with solutions that meet students where they are. Pascal brought his heart, vision and leadership to this initiative, and today we’re seeing the results: early‑stage EdTech startups ready to make a real impact in classrooms.”

Cyber Legends, which received the top grant of $30,000 and secured pilot opportunities with the Toronto Catholic District School Board and Indiana Math and Science Academy West, emphasized that the true value of the program extended beyond funding.

“As an EdTech startup, if you want a district or school board to bring you in, you need to be vouched for – you need to go through a lot of hoops,” said James Hayes, Co-Founder of Cyber Legends. “The awareness that this program provided is incredibly valuable.” Hayes noted that while the funding is a game-changer, it’s the direct exposure to school boards and decision-makers that will fast-track their growth and deepen their classroom impact.

Co-Founder Cheryl Hayes added: “From the beginning – from pitching to get into the program, we felt so supported. The PS43 and DMZ teams really cheered us on. It felt like they were a part of our team throughout the entire program.”

Partners looking to support entrepreneurs through DMZ-powered programs can learn more by reaching out to Alex Husarewych, Strategic Partnerships Manager at DMZ at [email protected] .

Media Contact

Luvy Hardy, DMZ

[email protected]

About DMZ:

DMZ is a tech incubator and startup ecosystem that fuels entrepreneurship in Canada and beyond. Through its award-winning programs, DMZ empowers founders to scale high-impact ventures, helps students develop entrepreneurial mindsets and equips professionals to thrive in today’s fast-moving economy. By offering tailored support, world-class resources and expansive networks, DMZ nurtures bold ideas, drives business growth and creates global economic impact. To date, DMZ has supported 1800+ startups in raising $2.78 billion in capital and has created over 25,000 jobs. Headquartered in Toronto, DMZ operates a global network of hubs spanning 10+ countries, enabling entrepreneurs to access diverse markets, collaborate internationally and drive global innovation.

About PS43:

The PS43 Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that finds unique ways to make a difference in the lives of children through education. Through digital and technology, STEAM, life skills, and mentorship our goal is to teach children and give them an advantage in society. The PS43 Foundation is guided by one basic principle: DREAM BIG.

About Google for Startups:

​This event would not have been possible without the support of Google for Startups . Their commitment to empowering founders around the world continues to make meaningful innovation possible. Google for Startups is on a mission to support thriving startup communities around the world, connecting startups with the right people, products and best practices to help startups grow.

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers