Passive House Canada Expands Training Program with Six New High-Performance Building Courses

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Passive House Canada is expanding its national training program with the addition of six new courses designed to strengthen Canada’s capacity in high-performance building design and construction.

From architects and builders to engineers, trades professionals, and policy makers, these new offerings serve a wide range of expertise – empowering participants to design, build, and verify buildings that meet Canada’s evolving energy efficiency and climate performance standards.

“As the demand for energy-efficient and low-carbon buildings continues to grow, we’re committed to ensuring Canadian professionals have access to the best training and tools available,” said Michael Quast, CEO, Passive House Canada. “These new courses reflect our mission to equip the building industry with the expertise needed to meet, and exceed, Canada’s climate and performance goals.”

New Course Offerings

1. Large Building Airtightness Testing Training (In-Person, Toronto)

Begins Monday, December 15, 2025

Gain the technical knowledge and hands-on experience to plan, execute, and report on large building airtightness tests that meet high-performance standards and code requirements.

2. Higher Tiers of NECB and High-Performance Standards: What Building Officials Need to Know (Virtual)

Begins Friday, November 21, 2025

Build the technical understanding and procedural confidence to review and approve high-performance projects designed to meet the NECB’s higher performance tiers.

3. Mastering Passive House Building Certification: Strategies, Resources & Best Practices (Virtual)

Begins Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Navigate the Passive House certification process with confidence, using proven strategies, essential resources, and expert insights.

4. A Pattern Language from Passive House (Virtual or Self-Paced)

Begins Thursday, January 15, 2026

Explore cost-effective design patterns for high-performance multi-unit residential buildings, inspired by A Pattern Language by Christopher Alexander and colleagues.

5. From SketchUp to PHPP: Master Passive House Design with designPH (Virtual)

New dates coming soon

Transform CAD models into certification-ready energy models with this practical, hands-on course focused on designPH 2.2 and PHPP workflows.

6. Simplify to Certify: EasyPH for Passive House Projects (Virtual)

New dates coming soon

Streamline energy modeling for small-scale projects with EasyPH – an accessible tool for designers and consultants entering the Passive House workflow.

Training Highlights

Live, instructor-led sessions (online and in-person)

(online and in-person) Delivered by recognized industry experts

CPD credits available

Applicable across all high-performance standards – not just Passive House

As Canada’s building codes evolve toward ultra-low energy performance, now is the time to future-proof your career with skills that align with the next generation of building standards.

Visit the Passive House Canada Training Calendar to explore upcoming sessions and register today.

Media Contact:

Jessica Weber

Passive House Canada

[email protected]

www.passivehousecanada.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6dcc01b7-0186-47d1-8b3a-f35ce09aa869



CBJ Newsmakers