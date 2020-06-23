Pathways Training and eLearning announces the launch of a free training video to help employers and their employees get back to work safely

TORONTO, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pathways Training and eLearning is excited to announce the launch of a free back to work video that will help employers prepare and plan for the return of employees to the workplace, under the current guidelines released by the Government of Ontario. The official launch date for the Back to Work Free Training Video is June 23, 2020.

Pathways Training and eLearning believes that this video will help employers and companies understand the importance of creating a safety plan to keep employees safe and minimize their risk of contracting COVID-19. As the province of Ontario moves to stage 2 of the reopening of the economy, it is important that employers understand their obligations and what they need to do, in order to resume activities in their workplace.Title: Preparing to Safely Get Back to Work in Ontario – Training Video

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/vBGuIPmLjhk Pathways Training and eLearning Inc. is an agency located in Toronto, Ontario. Pathways specializes in training & development, learning technologies and change management. For over 14 years we have had the pleasure of crafting learning solutions for our clients across North America.CONTACT INFORMATION:

