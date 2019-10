Patricia Saputo Joins Vision Capital Advisory Board

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vision Capital Corporation (“Vision”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Patricia Saputo to its Advisory Board.Ms. Saputo brings to Vision a wealth of experience in financial management, accounting and tax, corporate governance and investment management oversight. Since 1998 Ms. Saputo has served in various leadership capacities with Placements Italcan Inc., a privately-owned investment holding company and major shareholder of Saputo Inc. (a multi-national publicly traded corporation on the TSX: SAP) including as its Chief Financial Officer since 2015. About Vision Capital

