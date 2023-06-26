Patriot Battery Metals Response to Media Article

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SYDNEY, Australia, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Patriot”) (TSX-V: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) notes that the article in the Australian Newspaper of today (Patriot Battery Metals taps Macquarie Capital for a deal) and provides the following clarifying statement:

The Company has not commenced a process that would have the effect of initiating a sale of any of its assets, nor the listed parent. The Company has appointed a range of advisers and key personnel that further supports the continued development of its flagship wholly owned Corvette Property. The Company remains intently focused on the timely development of the Corvette Property, including the presentation of the Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) at the Corvette Property in the coming weeks.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100% owned Corvette Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. The Corvette Property is one of the largest and highest-grade hard rock lithium projects being explored, with over 50 kilometres of strike length over a 214 square kilometre land package and over 70 lithium bearing pegmatite outcrops identified to date.

The Corvette Property is situated proximal to the all-weather Trans Taiga Road and Hydro-Québec power line infrastructure in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The Property hosts significant lithium potential highlighted by the CV5 Pegmatite, which has been traced by drilling over a strike length of at least 3.7 km with spodumene pegmatite encountered as deep as 425 m vertical depth.

This news release has been approved by Blair Way, the President, Director and CEO of the Company.

“BLAIR WAY”

Blair Way, President, CEO, & Director

