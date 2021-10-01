Patriot Battery Metals Ships First Drill Core from the Corvette-FCI Property, James Bay Region, Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Patriot”) (CSE: PMET) (OTCQB: RGDCF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce it has started shipping core samples for geochemical analysis from the first hole of its ongoing drill program at the Corvette-FCI Property (the “Property”), located in the James Bay Region of Quebec. The samples are anticipated to be received by the lab late next week and assay results expected by late-November.

Blair Way, Company President and Director, comments: “It is great to have completed our first drill hole of the program and have samples en route to the lab. The analytical labs are exceptionally busy these days, so we are processing core on site as efficiently as possible to get it into the lab’s queue. This first drill hole has delivered meaningful pegmatite intercepts and I look forward to the analytical results.”

This drill program is planned to comprise 15 to 20 drill holes for a total of approximately 2,000 m of NQ size coring. Approximately 1/3rd of the drill meterage will target the CV Lithium Trend and the remaining 2/3rd focused on the 10 km Maven Cu-Au-Ag Trend (announced Sept 16, 2021). The initial series of drill holes is targeting the CV5-6 pegmatites located on the FCI East claim block.

The CV Lithium Trend is an emerging spodumene pegmatite district discovered by the Company in 2017 and spans the FCI West, FCI East, and Corvette claim blocks. The core area includes an approximate 2 km long corridor of numerous spodumene pegmatite occurrences, highlighted by the CV5 Pegmatite – a large (~220 m long and 20-40 m wide), well-mineralized outcrop where eight samples collected average 3.00% Li 2 O and 154 ppm Ta 2 O 5 , including a peak assay of 4.06% Li 2 O and 564 ppm Ta 2 O 5 . The high number of well-mineralized pegmatites in this core area of the trend indicates a strong potential for a series of relatively closely spaced/stacked, sub-parallel, and sizable spodumene-bearing pegmatite bodies, with significant lateral and depth extent, to be present. The program’s initial series of drill holes will test at depth the CV5 and CV6 spodumene pegmatites and will mark the first ever drill testing of the CV Lithium Trend to date.

The Company notes that it has developed a COVID Management Plan for the program and will carry out its field programs while adhering to all federal, provincial, and regional restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mineral exploration has been recognized as an essential service in Canada and the Province of Quebec.

Qualified Person

Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects containing battery, base and precious metals.

The Company’s flagship assets are the wholly owned Corvette Property and the FCI Property (held under Option from O3 Mining Inc.) located in the James Bay Region of Québec, and the 100% owned Freeman Creek Gold Property, located in Idaho, USA.

The Corvette-FCI Property includes the wholly owned Corvette claim block, and the FCI East and West claim blocks held under Option from O3 Mining Inc. The claim blocks are contiguous, and host significant gold-silver-copper-PGE-lithium potential highlighted by the Golden Gap Prospect with grab samples of 3.1 to 108.9 g/t Au from outcrop and 10.5 g/t Au over 7 m in drill hole, the Elsass and Lorraine prospects with 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, and 171 g/t Ag in outcrop, and the CV1 Pegmatite Prospect with 2.28% Li2O over 6 m in channel.

The 100% owned Freeman Creek Gold Property hosts two major advanced targets – the Gold Dyke Prospect with a 2020 drill hole intersection of 4.11 g/t Au and 33.0 g/t Ag over 12 m, and the Carmen Creek Prospect with surface sample results including 25.5 g/t Au, 159 g/t Ag, and 9.75% Cu.

In addition, the Company holds the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC; the Golden Silica Property, BC; and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the Company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.

For further information, please contact us at info@patriotbatterymetals.com Tel: +1 (778) 945-2950, or visit www.patriotbatterymetals.com.

