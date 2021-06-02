Patriot One Technologies Announces Xtract AI Subsidiary Wins Contract with Canada’s Department of National Defence for Hostile-Disinformation-Detection System

TORONTO, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Xtract AI, has secured a 12-month contract worth $999,940 to adapt its artificial intelligence (AI) innovation platform to provide misinformation and disinformation detection for Canada’s Department of National Defence. The contract, awarded as part of Canada’s Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program, calls for Xtract AI to deliver a prototype.

The system will be designed to provide the Canadian military and other organizations with early-warning detection when hostile powers spread deliberately false information (disinformation) about soldiers and officials stationed overseas. This information will enable Canadian authorities to launch pre-emptive communications and community outreach campaigns designed to counteract the disinformation and prevent potential confrontations with a misinformed public.

“This is a real problem – hostile powers targeting citizens living in overseas communities with disinformation campaigns designed to turn public sentiment against the Canadians working in those communities,” said Justin Granek, vice president of operations at Xtract AI. “AI is well suited to this challenge, because it can process enormous amounts of online information and help identify when disinformation is being unleashed on a community. This can provide the actionable insights required to respond quickly and short-circuit the potential damage caused by these campaigns.”

According to Patriot One CEO Peter Evans, the disinformation-detection system leverages the PATSCAN AI innovation platform, and further enhances technology development for Patriot One’s core threat detection systems. “You can’t effectively secure a physical facility and the people inside unless you also have an online intelligence component, and that’s one of the powerful capabilities of AI,” Evans said. “That’s why our solution portfolio not only includes technology for detecting weapons and threats outside, at the point of entry, and inside of stadiums, casinos and other facilities; but also online, where planning and threats may occur days or even weeks before an event.

“What is most interesting to me about this contract is that the solution can be applied to both government and commercial applications,” Evans continued. “Gaining insights from online sources and correlating to detect intent, malicious or otherwise, provides a more robust and pre-emptive approach to enhance security for our customers.”

About Xtract AI, a subsidiary of Patriot One Technologies

Xtract AI is an innovation lab that develops and commercializes artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, deep neural networks and predictive solutions utilizing advanced technology for public institutions and private enterprise. Xtract AI has an award-winning, highly skilled team that develops AI solutions to solve challenges across computer vision (CV), natural language processing (NLP), anomaly detection, and time-series analysis for applications ranging across a broad set of market applications.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies makes unobtrusive, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven weapons and threat detection systems that enable arenas, schools, theaters and other businesses to provide unprecedented safety while also improving the customer experience. The company’s Multi-Sensor Gateway enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic, and its AI-based video-recognition software (VRS) enables venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, while also providing valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. Follow us on Twitter @patriot1tech .

About IDEaS

IDEaS is a defence innovation program that commits the Canadian government to $1.6 billion of investment in innovations for defence and security over the next 20 years. IDEaS supports the development of solutions from their conceptual stage, through prototype testing and capability development.

For further information, please contact:

Patriot One Technologies Inquiries

info@patriot1tech.com

www.patriot1tech.com

Media Contact

Caroline Metell

PatriotOne@threeringsinc.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT:

No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to system sales, product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects”,” believes”, and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include counterparty default and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CBJ Newsmakers